Sun Belt foes meet when the Louisiana Ragin' Cajuns (2-1, 0-0 Sun Belt) visit the Georgia Southern Eagles (1-2, 0-0 Sun Belt) on Saturday, September 25, 2021 at Allen E. Paulson Stadium. Louisiana is favored by two touchdowns. The point total is 53.5 for the contest.

Odds for Louisiana vs. Georgia Southern

Favorite Spread Total Louisiana -14 53.5

Over/Under Insights

Louisiana has combined with its opponents to score more than 53.5 points just two times this season.

The combined points per game average of the two teams, 46.6, is 6.9 points fewer than Saturday's over/under.

These two squads surrender a combined 61.3 points per game, 7.8 more than this contest's over/under.

The average total in Ragin' Cajuns games this season is 59.7, 6.2 points more than Saturday's total of 53.5.

In 2021, games involving the Eagles have averaged a total of 50.5 points, 3.0 fewer than this game's set over/under.

Louisiana Stats and Trends

Louisiana has one win against the spread in three games this season.

This season, the Ragin' Cajuns have one ATS win in two games as a favorite of 14 points or more.

Louisiana's games this year have gone over the point total one time in three opportunities (33.3%).

The Ragin' Cajuns average 4.7 fewer points per game (31.3) than the Eagles give up (36.0).

The Ragin' Cajuns collect 95.7 fewer yards per game (438.0), than the Eagles allow per matchup (533.7).

The Ragin' Cajuns have turned the ball over three times this season, three more turnovers than the Eagles have forced (0).

Georgia Southern Stats and Trends

Georgia Southern is winless against the spread this season.

The Eagles have yet to cover the spread this year when underdogs by 14 points or more.

The Eagles rack up 10.0 fewer points per game (15.3) than the Ragin' Cajuns surrender (25.3).

The Eagles rack up 68.7 fewer yards per game (330.0) than the Ragin' Cajuns give up per outing (398.7).

This season the Eagles have turned the ball over two times, while the Ragin' Cajuns have forced 2 turnovers.

Season Stats