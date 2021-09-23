Sep 4, 2021; Starkville, Mississippi, USA; Louisiana Tech Bulldogs quarterback Austin Kendall (10) leaves the field for a down after losing his helmet during a play against the Mississippi State Bulldogs during the first quarter at Davis Wade Stadium at Scott Field. Mandatory Credit: Matt Bush-USA TODAY Sports

Oddsmakers heavily favor the Louisiana Tech Bulldogs (1-2, 0-0 C-USA) when they host the North Texas Mean Green (1-2, 0-0 C-USA) on Saturday, September 25, 2021 in a matchup between C-USA opponents at Joe Aillet Stadium. Louisiana Tech is favored by 11.5 points. The total for this matchup has been set at 64.5 points.

Odds for Louisiana Tech vs. North Texas

Favorite Spread Total Louisiana Tech -11.5 64.5

Over/Under Insights

Louisiana Tech has combined with its opponents to score more than 64.5 points in all three games this season.

The two teams combine to average 59.4 points per game, 5.1 less than the total in this contest.

The 68.4 points per game these two squads have allowed to opponents this season are 3.9 more than the 64.5 total in this contest.

The Bulldogs and their opponents score an average of 62.8 points per game, 1.7 fewer than Saturday's total.

In 2021, games involving the Mean Green have averaged a total of 66.5 points, 2.0 more than the set over/under in this contest.

Louisiana Tech Stats and Trends

Louisiana Tech has two wins against the spread in three games this season.

The Bulldogs have been favored by 11.5 points or more one time this season and have not covered the spread in any of them.

Louisiana Tech's games this year have gone over the total in three out of three opportunities.

This year, the Bulldogs average 9.0 more points per game (38.7) than the Mean Green allow (29.7).

When Louisiana Tech scores more than 29.7 points, it is 2-1 against the spread and 1-2 overall.

The Bulldogs rack up 20.4 fewer yards per game (433.3), than the Mean Green give up per outing (453.7).

The Bulldogs have four giveaways this season, while the Mean Green have eight takeaways .

North Texas Stats and Trends

North Texas has not covered the spread yet this season.

The Mean Green have been underdogs by 11.5 points or more two times this year and have not covered the spread once.

The Mean Green average 18.0 fewer points per game (20.7) than the Bulldogs surrender (38.7).

The Mean Green average 118.0 fewer yards per game (417.7) than the Bulldogs give up per matchup (535.7).

The Mean Green have turned the ball over five times, two fewer times than the Bulldogs have forced turnovers (7).

Season Stats