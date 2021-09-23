Sep 17, 2021; Louisville, Kentucky, USA; Louisville Cardinals head coach Scott Satterfield (right) celebrates a touchdown with tight end Francis Sherman (left) against the UCF Knights during the second half at Cardinal Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jamie Rhodes-USA TODAY Sports

Oddsmakers project a competitive contest between ACC foes when the Louisville Cardinals (2-1, 0-0 ACC) visit the Florida State Seminoles (0-3, 0-0 ACC) on Saturday, September 25, 2021 at Bobby Bowden Field at Doak Campbell Stadium. Florida State is a 1.5-point underdogs. A total of 61.5 points has been set for this game.

Odds for Louisville vs. Florida State

Favorite Spread Total Louisville -1.5 61.5

Over/Under Insights

Florida State's games have gone over 61.5 points in only one opportunity this season.

The two teams combine to score 55 points per game, 6.5 less than the over/under in this contest.

This contest's total is 2.5 points above the 59 these two squads combine to surrender per game this season.

Cardinals games this season feature an average total of 64.8 points, a number 3.3 points higher than Saturday's over/under.

The 61.5 over/under in this game is 3.0 points above the 58.5 average total in Seminoles games this season.

Louisville Stats and Trends

Thus far this season Louisville has one win against the spread.

The Cardinals have yet to cover the spread this season when favored by 1.5 points or more.

This year, the Cardinals put up the same number of points per game that the Seminoles allow (32.0).

The Cardinals rack up 432.3 yards per game, just 10.6 more than the 421.7 the Seminoles give up per outing.

Louisville is 1-1 against the spread and 2-0 overall when the team piles up more than 421.7 yards.

The Cardinals have four giveaways this season, while the Seminoles have four takeaways .

Florida State Stats and Trends

Florida State has covered the spread once this year.

This season, the Seminoles have one ATS win in two games as an underdog of 1.5 points or more.

Florida State's games this year have gone over the total in one out of three opportunities (33.3%).

This year the Seminoles score 4.0 fewer points per game (23.0) than the Cardinals give up (27.0).

The Seminoles rack up 42.0 fewer yards per game (364.7) than the Cardinals give up per contest (406.7).

The Seminoles have turned the ball over six more times (10 total) than the Cardinals have forced a turnover (4) this season.

Season Stats