The Mississippi State Bulldogs (2-1, 0-0 SEC) are small, 2.5-point underdogs in a home SEC matchup with the LSU Tigers (2-1, 0-0 SEC) on Saturday, September 25, 2021 at Davis Wade Stadium at Scott Field. The contest has a point total set at 56.5.

Odds for LSU vs. Mississippi State

Favorite Spread Total LSU -2.5 56.5

Over/Under Insights

LSU has combined with its opponents to put up more than 56.5 points just two times this season.

Mississippi State and its opponents have combined to score more than 56.5 points in two games this season.

The combined points per game average of the two teams, 66, is 9.5 points greater than Saturday's over/under.

This contest's over/under is 9.5 points more than the 47 these two squads combine to surrender per game this season.

The Tigers and their opponents have scored an average of 65.2 points per game in 2021, 8.7 more than Saturday's total.

In 2021, games involving the Bulldogs have averaged a total of 57.2 points, 0.7 more than the set over/under in this contest.

LSU Stats and Trends

LSU has one win against the spread in three games this season.

The Tigers have been favored by 2.5 points or more three times this season and covered the spread in one of them.

LSU's games this year have eclipsed the over/under one time in three opportunities (33.3%).

The Tigers rack up 11.7 more points per game (36.7) than the Bulldogs give up (25).

LSU is 1-2 against the spread and 2-1 overall this season when the team notches more than 25 points.

The Tigers rack up 389.7 yards per game, 73 more yards than the 316.7 the Bulldogs allow per contest.

In games that LSU amasses over 316.7 yards, the team is 1-1 against the spread and 1-1 overall.

This year, the Tigers have two turnovers, four fewer than the Bulldogs have takeaways (6).

Mississippi State Stats and Trends

Mississippi State has covered the spread on one occasion this year.

Mississippi State's games this year have hit the over on one of three set point totals (33.3%).

This year the Bulldogs rack up 7.3 more points per game (29.3) than the Tigers allow (22).

Mississippi State is 1-2 against the spread and 2-1 overall when the team notches more than 22 points.

The Bulldogs average 107.6 more yards per game (406.3) than the Tigers allow per contest (298.7).

In games that Mississippi State piles up over 298.7 yards, the team is 1-2 against the spread and 2-1 overall.

The Bulldogs have turned the ball over one more time (5 total) than the Tigers have forced a turnover (4) this season.

Season Stats