The Mississippi State Bulldogs (2-1, 0-0 SEC) are small, 2.5-point underdogs in a home SEC matchup with the LSU Tigers (2-1, 0-0 SEC) on Saturday, September 25, 2021 at Davis Wade Stadium at Scott Field. The contest has a point total set at 56.5.
Odds for LSU vs. Mississippi State
Odds courtesy of SI Sportsbook.
|Favorite
|Spread
|Total
LSU
-2.5
56.5
Over/Under Insights
- LSU has combined with its opponents to put up more than 56.5 points just two times this season.
- Mississippi State and its opponents have combined to score more than 56.5 points in two games this season.
- The combined points per game average of the two teams, 66, is 9.5 points greater than Saturday's over/under.
- This contest's over/under is 9.5 points more than the 47 these two squads combine to surrender per game this season.
- The Tigers and their opponents have scored an average of 65.2 points per game in 2021, 8.7 more than Saturday's total.
- In 2021, games involving the Bulldogs have averaged a total of 57.2 points, 0.7 more than the set over/under in this contest.
LSU Stats and Trends
- LSU has one win against the spread in three games this season.
- The Tigers have been favored by 2.5 points or more three times this season and covered the spread in one of them.
- LSU's games this year have eclipsed the over/under one time in three opportunities (33.3%).
- The Tigers rack up 11.7 more points per game (36.7) than the Bulldogs give up (25).
- LSU is 1-2 against the spread and 2-1 overall this season when the team notches more than 25 points.
- The Tigers rack up 389.7 yards per game, 73 more yards than the 316.7 the Bulldogs allow per contest.
- In games that LSU amasses over 316.7 yards, the team is 1-1 against the spread and 1-1 overall.
- This year, the Tigers have two turnovers, four fewer than the Bulldogs have takeaways (6).
Mississippi State Stats and Trends
- Mississippi State has covered the spread on one occasion this year.
- Mississippi State's games this year have hit the over on one of three set point totals (33.3%).
- This year the Bulldogs rack up 7.3 more points per game (29.3) than the Tigers allow (22).
- Mississippi State is 1-2 against the spread and 2-1 overall when the team notches more than 22 points.
- The Bulldogs average 107.6 more yards per game (406.3) than the Tigers allow per contest (298.7).
- In games that Mississippi State piles up over 298.7 yards, the team is 1-2 against the spread and 2-1 overall.
- The Bulldogs have turned the ball over one more time (5 total) than the Tigers have forced a turnover (4) this season.
Season Stats
|LSU
|Stats
|Mississippi State
36.7
Avg. Points Scored
29.3
22
Avg. Points Allowed
25
389.7
Avg. Total Yards
406.3
298.7
Avg. Total Yards Allowed
316.7
2
Giveaways
5
4
Takeaways
6