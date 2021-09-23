Sep 17, 2021; Champaign, Illinois, USA; Maryland Terrapins head coach Mike Locksley is hugged after the Terrapins defeated the Illinois Fighting Illini at Memorial Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Ron Johnson-USA TODAY Sports

The Maryland Terrapins (3-0) are an overwhelming 14.5-point favorite heading into their matchup on Saturday, September 25, 2021 against the Kent State Golden Flashes (1-2). The contest's point total is set at 69.5.

For more great betting and fantasy insight, join the SI Winners Club Newsletter.

Odds for Maryland vs. Kent State

Odds courtesy of SI Sportsbook.

Favorite Spread Total Maryland -14.5 69.5

Over/Under Insights

Maryland has not yet combined with its opponents to score more than 69.5 points in a game this year.

Kent State's games have gone over 69.5 points in just one opportunity this season.

The two teams combine to score 63 points per game, 6.5 less than the over/under in this contest.

This contest's total is 28.8 points above the 40.7 these two squads combine to allow per game this season.

The Terrapins and their opponents score an average of 57.5 points per game, 12.0 fewer than Saturday's total.

In 2021, games involving the Golden Flashes have averaged a total of 64.2 points, 5.3 fewer than this game's set over/under.

Maryland Stats and Trends

Thus far this season Maryland has two wins against the spread.

This season, the Terrapins won ATS in their only game as a favorite of 14.5 points or more.

Maryland's games this year have hit the over on one of three set point totals (33.3%).

The Terrapins average 10.3 more points per game (37.3) than the Golden Flashes allow (27.0).

Maryland is 2-0 against the spread and 2-0 overall this season when the team records more than 27.0 points.

The Terrapins rack up 84.7 more yards per game (517.0) than the Golden Flashes give up per contest (432.3).

When Maryland picks up more than 432.3 yards, the team is 2-1 against the spread and 3-0 overall.

The Terrapins have two giveaways this season, while the Golden Flashes have 10 takeaways .

Find the latest spread and moneyline odds for Maryland at SISportsbook.

Kent State Stats and Trends

Kent State has covered the spread on one occasion this season.

This season, the Golden Flashes are winless against the spread when entering a game as an underdog of 14.5 points or more.

Kent State's games this year have yet to go over the total in three opportunities.

The Golden Flashes rack up 12.0 more points per game (25.7) than the Terrapins give up (13.7).

The Golden Flashes average 432.7 yards per game, 164.0 more yards than the 268.7 the Terrapins allow.

When Kent State piles up over 268.7 yards, the team is 1-1 against the spread and 1-1 overall.

The Golden Flashes have three giveaways this season, while the Terrapins have six takeaways .

Head to SISportsbook to find the latest moneyline, spread and over/under odds for this matchup.

Season Stats