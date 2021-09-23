Sep 18, 2021; Memphis, Tennessee, USA; Memphis Tigers wide receiver Calvin Austin III (4) runs with the ball during the second half against Mississippi State Bulldogs linebacker Aaron Brule (3) during the second half at Liberty Bowl Memorial Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Justin Ford-USA TODAY Sports

The Memphis Tigers (3-0) are less than a touchdown favorite (-3) on Saturday, September 25, 2021 against the UTSA Roadrunners (3-0). The contest has an over/under of 67.

Odds for Memphis vs. UTSA

Odds courtesy of SI Sportsbook.

Favorite Spread Total Memphis -3 67

Over/Under Insights

UTSA has combined with its opponents to score more than 67 points in one game this season.

The combined points per game average of the two teams, 82, is 15.0 points above Saturday's over/under.

The 46.3 combined points per game that these two squads have allowed this season are 20.7 fewer than the 67 total in this contest.

The average total in Tigers games this season is 64.0, 3.0 points fewer than Saturday's total of 67 .

The 59.2 PPG average total in Roadrunners games this season is 7.8 points fewer than this game's over/under.

Memphis Stats and Trends

Memphis has one win against the spread in three games this season.

The Tigers have yet to cover the spread this season when favored by 3 points or more.

The Tigers put up 28.4 more points per game (42.7) than the Roadrunners surrender (14.3).

Memphis is 1-1 against the spread and 3-0 overall in games when it records more than 14.3 points.

The Tigers average 258.6 more yards per game (504.3) than the Roadrunners give up per contest (245.7).

Memphis is 1-1 against the spread and 3-0 overall when the team totals over 245.7 yards.

The Tigers have three giveaways this season, while the Roadrunners have five takeaways .

UTSA Stats and Trends

In UTSA's three games this year, it has three wins against the spread.

The Roadrunners have been underdogs by 3 points or more once this year and covered the spread.

UTSA's games this season have eclipsed the over/under one time in three opportunities (33.3%).

The Roadrunners average 39.3 points per game, 7.3 more than the Tigers surrender (32.0).

UTSA is 2-0 against the spread and 2-0 overall in games when it scores more than 32.0 points.

The Roadrunners collect 23.6 fewer yards per game (458.7) than the Tigers give up (482.3).

The Roadrunners have turned the ball over four times this season, two more turnovers than the Tigers have forced (2).

Season Stats