The Memphis Tigers (3-0) are less than a touchdown favorite (-3) on Saturday, September 25, 2021 against the UTSA Roadrunners (3-0). The contest has an over/under of 67.
Odds for Memphis vs. UTSA
Odds courtesy of SI Sportsbook.
|Favorite
|Spread
|Total
Memphis
-3
67
Over/Under Insights
- UTSA has combined with its opponents to score more than 67 points in one game this season.
- The combined points per game average of the two teams, 82, is 15.0 points above Saturday's over/under.
- The 46.3 combined points per game that these two squads have allowed this season are 20.7 fewer than the 67 total in this contest.
- The average total in Tigers games this season is 64.0, 3.0 points fewer than Saturday's total of 67 .
- The 59.2 PPG average total in Roadrunners games this season is 7.8 points fewer than this game's over/under.
Memphis Stats and Trends
- Memphis has one win against the spread in three games this season.
- The Tigers have yet to cover the spread this season when favored by 3 points or more.
- The Tigers put up 28.4 more points per game (42.7) than the Roadrunners surrender (14.3).
- Memphis is 1-1 against the spread and 3-0 overall in games when it records more than 14.3 points.
- The Tigers average 258.6 more yards per game (504.3) than the Roadrunners give up per contest (245.7).
- Memphis is 1-1 against the spread and 3-0 overall when the team totals over 245.7 yards.
- The Tigers have three giveaways this season, while the Roadrunners have five takeaways .
- Find the latest spread and moneyline odds for Memphis at SISportsbook.
UTSA Stats and Trends
- In UTSA's three games this year, it has three wins against the spread.
- The Roadrunners have been underdogs by 3 points or more once this year and covered the spread.
- UTSA's games this season have eclipsed the over/under one time in three opportunities (33.3%).
- The Roadrunners average 39.3 points per game, 7.3 more than the Tigers surrender (32.0).
- UTSA is 2-0 against the spread and 2-0 overall in games when it scores more than 32.0 points.
- The Roadrunners collect 23.6 fewer yards per game (458.7) than the Tigers give up (482.3).
- The Roadrunners have turned the ball over four times this season, two more turnovers than the Tigers have forced (2).
- Head to SISportsbook to find the latest moneyline, spread and over/under odds for this matchup.
Season Stats
|Memphis
|Stats
|UTSA
42.7
Avg. Points Scored
39.3
32.0
Avg. Points Allowed
14.3
504.3
Avg. Total Yards
458.7
482.3
Avg. Total Yards Allowed
245.7
3
Giveaways
4
2
Takeaways
5