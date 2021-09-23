Sep 11, 2021; East Lansing, Michigan, USA; Michigan State Spartans head coach Mel Tucker during the second quarter against the Youngstown State Penguins at Spartan Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Tim Fuller-USA TODAY Sports

The No. 20 Michigan State Spartans (3-0, 0-0 Big Ten) are 5-point favorites when they host the Nebraska Cornhuskers (2-2, 0-0 Big Ten) in conference play on Saturday, September 25, 2021 at Spartan Stadium. The contest has a point total set at 52.

Odds for Michigan State vs. Nebraska

Favorite Spread Total Michigan State -5 52

Over/Under Insights

Michigan State and its opponents have combined to go over 52 points in all three games this season.

Nebraska and its opponents have combined to score more than 52 points in one game this season.

The two teams combine to average 68.8 points per game, 16.8 more than the over/under in this contest.

These two squads combine to allow 33.1 points per game, 18.9 fewer than this contest's over/under.

Spartans games have an average total of 51.5 points this season, 0.5 fewer than Saturday's over/under.

In 2021, games involving the Cornhuskers have averaged a total of 57.3 points, 5.3 more than the set total in this contest.

Michigan State Stats and Trends

Michigan State has covered the spread two times this year.

The Spartans have been favored by 5 points or more one time this season and have not covered the spread in any of them.

Michigan State's games this year have eclipsed the over/under two times in three opportunities (66.7%).

This year, the Spartans average 23.5 more points per game (39.3) than the Cornhuskers surrender (15.8).

When Michigan State scores more than 15.8 points, it is 2-0-1 against the spread and 3-0 overall.

The Spartans rack up 173.7 more yards per game (520.0) than the Cornhuskers allow per outing (346.3).

When Michigan State piles up over 346.3 yards, the team is 2-0-1 against the spread and 3-0 overall.

The Spartans have turned the ball over two times this season, three fewer than the Cornhuskers have forced (5).

Nebraska Stats and Trends

Nebraska has two wins against the spread in four games this year.

The Cornhuskers covered the spread in their only game when underdogs by 5 points or more.

Nebraska's games this season have not gone over the total in three opportunities.

The Cornhuskers rack up 29.5 points per game, 12.2 more than the Spartans give up (17.3).

Nebraska is 1-1 against the spread and 2-1 overall in games when it scores more than 17.3 points.

The Cornhuskers collect 100.0 more yards per game (481.3) than the Spartans allow (381.3).

In games that Nebraska totals more than 381.3 yards, the team is 2-1 against the spread and 2-2 overall.

The Cornhuskers have five turnovers this season, equal to the number of takeaways for the Spartans.

Season Stats