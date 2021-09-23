The No. 20 Michigan State Spartans (3-0, 0-0 Big Ten) are 5-point favorites when they host the Nebraska Cornhuskers (2-2, 0-0 Big Ten) in conference play on Saturday, September 25, 2021 at Spartan Stadium. The contest has a point total set at 52.
For more great betting and fantasy insight, join the SI Winners Club Newsletter.
Odds for Michigan State vs. Nebraska
Odds courtesy of SI Sportsbook.
|Favorite
|Spread
|Total
Michigan State
-5
52
Over/Under Insights
- Michigan State and its opponents have combined to go over 52 points in all three games this season.
- Nebraska and its opponents have combined to score more than 52 points in one game this season.
- The two teams combine to average 68.8 points per game, 16.8 more than the over/under in this contest.
- These two squads combine to allow 33.1 points per game, 18.9 fewer than this contest's over/under.
- Spartans games have an average total of 51.5 points this season, 0.5 fewer than Saturday's over/under.
- In 2021, games involving the Cornhuskers have averaged a total of 57.3 points, 5.3 more than the set total in this contest.
Michigan State Stats and Trends
- Michigan State has covered the spread two times this year.
- The Spartans have been favored by 5 points or more one time this season and have not covered the spread in any of them.
- Michigan State's games this year have eclipsed the over/under two times in three opportunities (66.7%).
- This year, the Spartans average 23.5 more points per game (39.3) than the Cornhuskers surrender (15.8).
- When Michigan State scores more than 15.8 points, it is 2-0-1 against the spread and 3-0 overall.
- The Spartans rack up 173.7 more yards per game (520.0) than the Cornhuskers allow per outing (346.3).
- When Michigan State piles up over 346.3 yards, the team is 2-0-1 against the spread and 3-0 overall.
- The Spartans have turned the ball over two times this season, three fewer than the Cornhuskers have forced (5).
- Find the latest spread and moneyline odds for Michigan State at SISportsbook.
Nebraska Stats and Trends
- Nebraska has two wins against the spread in four games this year.
- The Cornhuskers covered the spread in their only game when underdogs by 5 points or more.
- Nebraska's games this season have not gone over the total in three opportunities.
- The Cornhuskers rack up 29.5 points per game, 12.2 more than the Spartans give up (17.3).
- Nebraska is 1-1 against the spread and 2-1 overall in games when it scores more than 17.3 points.
- The Cornhuskers collect 100.0 more yards per game (481.3) than the Spartans allow (381.3).
- In games that Nebraska totals more than 381.3 yards, the team is 2-1 against the spread and 2-2 overall.
- The Cornhuskers have five turnovers this season, equal to the number of takeaways for the Spartans.
- Head to SISportsbook to find the latest moneyline, spread and over/under odds for this matchup.
Season Stats
|Michigan State
|Stats
|Nebraska
39.3
Avg. Points Scored
29.5
17.3
Avg. Points Allowed
15.8
520.0
Avg. Total Yards
481.3
381.3
Avg. Total Yards Allowed
346.3
2
Giveaways
5
5
Takeaways
5