Sep 18, 2021; Ann Arbor, Michigan, USA; Michigan Wolverines running back Isaiah Gash (41) rushes in the second half against the Northern Illinois Huskies at Michigan Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Rick Osentoski-USA TODAY Sports

The No. 19 Michigan Wolverines (3-0, 0-0 Big Ten) are 20.5-point favorites when they host the Rutgers Scarlet Knights (3-0, 0-0 Big Ten) in a Big Ten matchup on Saturday, September 25, 2021 at Michigan Stadium. The contest has a point total set at 49.5.

Odds for Michigan vs. Rutgers

Favorite Spread Total Michigan -20.5 49.5

Over/Under Insights

Michigan has combined with its opponents to score more than 49.5 points only two times this year.

The two teams combine to score 88 points per game, 38.5 more than the total in this contest.

The 22.6 combined points per game that these two squads have allowed this season are 26.9 fewer than the 49.5 total in this contest.

The Wolverines and their opponents have scored an average of 56.5 points per game in 2021, 7.0 more than Saturday's total.

The 49.5 total in this game is 1.5 points above the 48.0 average total in Scarlet Knights games this season.

Michigan Stats and Trends

Michigan is 3-0-0 against the spread this season.

The Wolverines covered the spread in their only game when favored by 20.5 points or more.

Michigan's games this year have gone over the point total one time in three opportunities (33.3%).

This year, the Wolverines score 35.7 more points per game (47.0) than the Scarlet Knights surrender (11.3).

When Michigan scores more than 11.3 points, it is 3-0 against the spread and 3-0 overall.

The Wolverines average 254.0 more yards per game (514.7) than the Scarlet Knights give up per matchup (260.7).

Michigan is 3-0 against the spread and 3-0 overall when the team churns out more than 260.7 yards.

This year, the Wolverines have zero turnovers, eight fewer than the Scarlet Knights have takeaways (8).

Rutgers Stats and Trends

Thus far this year Rutgers is unbeaten against the spread.

The Scarlet Knights score 41.0 points per game, 29.7 more than the Wolverines give up (11.3).

When Rutgers puts up more than 11.3 points, it is 2-0 against the spread and 3-0 overall.

The Scarlet Knights collect 61.7 more yards per game (350.7) than the Wolverines give up per contest (289.0).

When Rutgers picks up more than 289.0 yards, the team is 1-0 against the spread and 2-0 overall.

The Scarlet Knights have zero giveaways this season, while the Wolverines have two takeaways .

Season Stats