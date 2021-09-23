The No. 19 Michigan Wolverines (3-0, 0-0 Big Ten) are 20.5-point favorites when they host the Rutgers Scarlet Knights (3-0, 0-0 Big Ten) in a Big Ten matchup on Saturday, September 25, 2021 at Michigan Stadium. The contest has a point total set at 49.5.
For more great betting and fantasy insight, join the SI Winners Club Newsletter.
Odds for Michigan vs. Rutgers
Odds courtesy of SI Sportsbook.
|Favorite
|Spread
|Total
Michigan
-20.5
49.5
Over/Under Insights
- Michigan has combined with its opponents to score more than 49.5 points only two times this year.
- The two teams combine to score 88 points per game, 38.5 more than the total in this contest.
- The 22.6 combined points per game that these two squads have allowed this season are 26.9 fewer than the 49.5 total in this contest.
- The Wolverines and their opponents have scored an average of 56.5 points per game in 2021, 7.0 more than Saturday's total.
- The 49.5 total in this game is 1.5 points above the 48.0 average total in Scarlet Knights games this season.
Michigan Stats and Trends
- Michigan is 3-0-0 against the spread this season.
- The Wolverines covered the spread in their only game when favored by 20.5 points or more.
- Michigan's games this year have gone over the point total one time in three opportunities (33.3%).
- This year, the Wolverines score 35.7 more points per game (47.0) than the Scarlet Knights surrender (11.3).
- When Michigan scores more than 11.3 points, it is 3-0 against the spread and 3-0 overall.
- The Wolverines average 254.0 more yards per game (514.7) than the Scarlet Knights give up per matchup (260.7).
- Michigan is 3-0 against the spread and 3-0 overall when the team churns out more than 260.7 yards.
- This year, the Wolverines have zero turnovers, eight fewer than the Scarlet Knights have takeaways (8).
- Find the latest spread and moneyline odds for Michigan at SISportsbook.
Rutgers Stats and Trends
- Thus far this year Rutgers is unbeaten against the spread.
- The Scarlet Knights score 41.0 points per game, 29.7 more than the Wolverines give up (11.3).
- When Rutgers puts up more than 11.3 points, it is 2-0 against the spread and 3-0 overall.
- The Scarlet Knights collect 61.7 more yards per game (350.7) than the Wolverines give up per contest (289.0).
- When Rutgers picks up more than 289.0 yards, the team is 1-0 against the spread and 2-0 overall.
- The Scarlet Knights have zero giveaways this season, while the Wolverines have two takeaways .
- Head to SISportsbook to find the latest moneyline, spread and over/under odds for this matchup.
Season Stats
|Michigan
|Stats
|Rutgers
47.0
Avg. Points Scored
41.0
11.3
Avg. Points Allowed
11.3
514.7
Avg. Total Yards
350.7
289.0
Avg. Total Yards Allowed
260.7
0
Giveaways
0
2
Takeaways
8