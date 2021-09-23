Sep 18, 2021; Boulder, Colorado, USA; Minnesota Golden Gophers running back Treyson Potts (3) carries the ball past Colorado Buffaloes linebacker Guy Thomas (1) in the first quarter at Folsom Field. Mandatory Credit: Ron Chenoy-USA TODAY Sports

The Bowling Green Falcons (1-2) are facing tough odds as 31-point underdogs heading into their matchup on Saturday, September 25, 2021 against the Minnesota Golden Gophers (2-1). The over/under is set at 51 points for the contest.

Odds for Minnesota vs. Bowling Green

Odds courtesy of SI Sportsbook.

Favorite Spread Total Minnesota -31 51

Over/Under Insights

Minnesota has combined with its opponents to score more than 51 points just two times this season.

Bowling Green's games have yet to go over 51 points this season.

Saturday's over/under is three points higher than the combined 48 PPG average of the two teams.

This contest's over/under is four points more than the 47 these two squads combine to allow per game this season.

The average total in Golden Gophers games this season is 56.5, 5.5 points more than Saturday's total of 51.

The 50.2 PPG average total in Falcons games this season is 0.8 points fewer than this game's over/under.

Minnesota Stats and Trends

Minnesota has one win against the spread in three games this season.

Minnesota's games this year have eclipsed the over/under two times in three opportunities (66.7%).

The Golden Gophers score 7.4 more points per game (30.7) than the Falcons give up (23.3).

Minnesota is 1-2 against the spread and 2-1 overall this season when the team puts up more than 23.3 points.

The Golden Gophers average 29.7 more yards per game (378.7) than the Falcons give up per contest (349).

Minnesota is 1-1 against the spread and 1-1 overall when the team amasses over 349 yards.

This year, the Golden Gophers have two turnovers, three fewer than the Falcons have takeaways (5).

Bowling Green Stats and Trends

So far this year Bowling Green is undefeated against the spread.

The Falcons covered the spread in their only game when underdogs by 31 points or more.

Bowling Green's games this year have yet to go over the total in three opportunities.

The Falcons rack up 17.3 points per game, 6.4 fewer than the Golden Gophers allow (23.7).

The Falcons average 291.7 yards per game, only eight fewer than the 299.7 the Golden Gophers allow.

In games that Bowling Green piles up more than 299.7 yards, the team is 2-0 against the spread and 1-1 overall.

The Falcons have turned the ball over three times, two fewer times than the Golden Gophers have forced turnovers (5).

Season Stats