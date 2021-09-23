The Missouri Tigers (2-1) are just 1.5-point favorites against the Boston College Eagles (3-0) on Saturday, September 25, 2021. The contest has an over/under of 58 points.
Odds for Missouri vs. Boston College
Odds courtesy of SI Sportsbook.
|Favorite
|Spread
|Total
Missouri
-1.5
58
Over/Under Insights
- Missouri and its opponents have combined to go over the current 58-point total in all three games this season.
- The combined points per game average of the two teams, 81.6, is 23.6 points above Saturday's over/under.
- This contest's over/under is 18.7 points greater than the 39.3 these two squads combine to allow per game this season.
- The average total in Tigers games this season is 58.7, 0.7 points above Saturday's total of 58.
- In 2021, games involving the Eagles have averaged a total of 56.3 points, 1.7 fewer than this game's set over/under.
Missouri Stats and Trends
- Missouri is winless against the spread this season.
- The Tigers have yet to cover the spread this season when favored by 1.5 points or more.
- Missouri's games this year have hit the over on two of three set point totals (66.7%).
- The Tigers average 30.0 more points per game (40.3) than the Eagles give up (10.3).
- Missouri is 0-3 against the spread and 2-1 overall in games when it puts up more than 10.3 points.
- The Tigers average 259.4 more yards per game (513.7) than the Eagles give up per matchup (254.3).
- When Missouri churns out more than 254.3 yards, the team is 0-3 against the spread and 2-1 overall.
- The Tigers have turned the ball over one time this season, four fewer than the Eagles have forced (5).
Boston College Stats and Trends
- So far this season Boston College has one win against the spread.
- The Eagles put up 12.3 more points per game (41.3) than the Tigers allow (29).
- Boston College is 0-1 against the spread and 2-0 overall when the team scores more than 29 points.
- The Eagles collect 50 fewer yards per game (405.7) than the Tigers give up per outing (455.7).
- When Boston College piles up more than 455.7 yards, the team is 0-1 against the spread and 2-0 overall.
- The Eagles have three giveaways this season, while the Tigers have five takeaways .
Season Stats
|Missouri
|Stats
|Boston College
40.3
Avg. Points Scored
41.3
29
Avg. Points Allowed
10.3
513.7
Avg. Total Yards
405.7
455.7
Avg. Total Yards Allowed
254.3
1
Giveaways
3
5
Takeaways
5