The Missouri Tigers (2-1) are just 1.5-point favorites against the Boston College Eagles (3-0) on Saturday, September 25, 2021. The contest has an over/under of 58 points.

Odds for Missouri vs. Boston College

Favorite Spread Total Missouri -1.5 58

Over/Under Insights

Missouri and its opponents have combined to go over the current 58-point total in all three games this season.

The combined points per game average of the two teams, 81.6, is 23.6 points above Saturday's over/under.

This contest's over/under is 18.7 points greater than the 39.3 these two squads combine to allow per game this season.

The average total in Tigers games this season is 58.7, 0.7 points above Saturday's total of 58.

In 2021, games involving the Eagles have averaged a total of 56.3 points, 1.7 fewer than this game's set over/under.

Missouri Stats and Trends

Missouri is winless against the spread this season.

The Tigers have yet to cover the spread this season when favored by 1.5 points or more.

Missouri's games this year have hit the over on two of three set point totals (66.7%).

The Tigers average 30.0 more points per game (40.3) than the Eagles give up (10.3).

Missouri is 0-3 against the spread and 2-1 overall in games when it puts up more than 10.3 points.

The Tigers average 259.4 more yards per game (513.7) than the Eagles give up per matchup (254.3).

When Missouri churns out more than 254.3 yards, the team is 0-3 against the spread and 2-1 overall.

The Tigers have turned the ball over one time this season, four fewer than the Eagles have forced (5).

Boston College Stats and Trends

So far this season Boston College has one win against the spread.

The Eagles put up 12.3 more points per game (41.3) than the Tigers allow (29).

Boston College is 0-1 against the spread and 2-0 overall when the team scores more than 29 points.

The Eagles collect 50 fewer yards per game (405.7) than the Tigers give up per outing (455.7).

When Boston College piles up more than 455.7 yards, the team is 0-1 against the spread and 2-0 overall.

The Eagles have three giveaways this season, while the Tigers have five takeaways .

Season Stats