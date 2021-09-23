New England Patriots vs. New Orleans Saints NFL Week 3 Odds, Plays and Insights

Sep 19, 2021; East Rutherford, New Jersey, USA; New England Patriots running back Damien Harris (37) reacts after scoring a rushing touchdown during the second half against the New York Jets at MetLife Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Vincent Carchietta-USA TODAY Sports

The New Orleans Saints (1-1) are 3-point underdogs heading into their matchup on Sunday, September 26, 2021 against the New England Patriots (1-1). The over/under is set at 42 points for the contest.

Odds for Patriots vs. Saints

Favorite Spread Total Patriots -3 42

Over/under insights

New England games went over 42 points scored, its current matchup's total, eight times (out of 16) last season.

Last year, 11 of New Orleans' 18 games had a combined total higher than 42 points scored.

The two teams averaged a combined 8.5 more points per game (50.5) a season ago than this game's over/under of 42 points.

Opponents of the two teams averaged a combined 1.2 more points per game last season (43.2) than this game's total of 42 points.

The Patriots' average point total in outings last year was 44.8, 2.8 points higher than the total in this game.

Saints games in 2020 averaged an over/under of 47.8 points, 5.8 more than the point total in this matchup.

Patriots stats and trends

New England went 7-9-0 ATS last season.

When playing as at least 3-point favorites last season, the Patriots had an ATS record of 3-3.

A total of five of New England's games last season went over the point total.

The Patriots scored just 0.7 fewer points per game (20.4) than the Saints surrendered (21.1) last year.

When New England put up more than 21.1 points last year, it was 4-2 against the spread and 5-1 overall.

The Patriots averaged only 16.4 more yards per game (327.3) than the Saints allowed per contest (310.9) last year.

In games that New England churned out over 310.9 yards last year, the team was 4-4 against the spread and 4-4 overall.

Last season the Patriots had 19 turnovers, seven fewer than the Saints had takeaways (26).

Saints stats and trends

New Orleans won nine games against the spread last season, while failing to cover seven times.

The Saints covered the spread when playing as at least 3-point underdogs in their only opportunity last season.

New Orleans' games hit the over 10 out of 16 times last year.

The Saints put up 30.1 points per game last year, eight more than the Patriots allowed (22.1).

When New Orleans scored more than 22.1 points last season, it was 8-6 against the spread and 11-3 overall.

The Saints collected 376.4 yards per game last season, 22.6 more yards than the 353.8 the Patriots gave up per outing.

New Orleans was 6-6 against the spread and 9-3 overall when the team churned out more than 353.8 yards last year.

The Saints had 17 giveaways last season, while the Patriots had 22 takeaways.

Home and road insights

New England was 5-3 overall, and 5-3 against the spread, at home last season.

Last year, as 3-point favorites or greater at home, the Patriots were 3-2 ATS.

New England went over the total twice in eight home games last year.

The average point total in Patriots home games last season was 44.9 points, 2.9 more than this contest's over/under (42).

Last season in away games, New Orleans was 5-3 against the spread and 6-2 overall.

The Saints went 4-3 ATS as 3-point underdogs or more away from home.

Last year, in four of eight away games New Orleans went over the total.

Saints away games last season averaged 45.4 total points, 3.4 more than this matchup's over/under (42).

