New York Giants vs. Atlanta Falcons NFL Week 3 Odds, Plays and Insights

Sep 16, 2021; Landover, Maryland, USA; New York Giants quarterback Daniel Jones (8) throws a pass over Washington Football Team defensive end Montez Sweat (90) during the second half at FedExField. Mandatory Credit: Brad Mills-USA TODAY Sports

The New York Giants (0-2) are 3-point favorites heading into their matchup on Sunday, September 26, 2021 against the Atlanta Falcons (0-2). The contest has a 47.5-point over/under.

Odds for Giants vs. Falcons

Odds courtesy of SI Sportsbook.

Favorite Spread Total Giants -3 47.5

Over/under insights

Out of 16 games last year, New York had two with more than 47.5 points scored, its current matchup's total.

Atlanta played eight games last season (50% of opportunities) in which the teams combined to score more than 47.5 points.

The two teams averaged a combined 5.2 less points per game (42.3) a season ago than this matchup's over/under of 47.5 points.

Opponents of these two teams averaged a combined 48.2 points per game last season, 0.7 more than the over/under in this matchup.

The Giants' average point total in matchups last year was 45.3, 2.2 points less than the over/under in this game.

The average point total for the Falcons in 2020 was 3.9 points higher than this game's over/under.

Giants stats and trends

New York covered nine times in 16 matchups with a spread last season.

The Giants did not cover the spread when favored by 3 points or more last season (in one opportunity).

A total of three of New York's games last season hit the over.

Last year, the Giants averaged 8.4 fewer points per game (17.5) than the Falcons allowed (25.9).

When New York scored more than 25.9 points last year, it was 2-0 against the spread and 1-1 overall.

The Giants collected 299.6 yards per game last year, 98.8 fewer yards than the 398.4 the Falcons allowed per contest.

The Giants turned the ball over 22 times last year, one more turnover than the Falcons forced (21).

Falcons stats and trends

Atlanta put together a 7-9-0 ATS record last season.

The Falcons were 5-4 ATS last season when playing as at least 3-point underdogs.

In Atlanta's games last year, the combined scoring went over the point total seven times.

The Falcons racked up just 2.5 more points per game (24.8) than the Giants allowed (22.3) last season.

Atlanta was 6-3 against the spread and 4-5 overall in games when it put up more than 22.3 points last season.

The Falcons averaged only 19.1 more yards per game (368.4) than the Giants allowed (349.3) per matchup last year.

In games that Atlanta churned out over 349.3 yards last season, the team was 6-5 against the spread and 3-8 overall.

The Falcons turned the ball over 18 times last season, four fewer times than the Giants forced turnovers (22).

Home and road insights

At home last year, New York was 3-5 overall and 3-5 against the spread.

Last year, in eight home games, New York hit the over twice.

Giants home games last season averaged 44.6 total points, 2.9 fewer than this matchup's over/under (47.5).

On the road last season, Atlanta was 4-4 against the spread, and 2-6 overall.

Atlanta hit the over in three of eight away games last year.

Falcons away games last season averaged 52.4 total points, 4.9 more than this matchup's over/under (47.5).

