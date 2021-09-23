The New York Giants (0-2) are 3-point favorites heading into their matchup on Sunday, September 26, 2021 against the Atlanta Falcons (0-2). The contest has a 47.5-point over/under.
For more great betting and fantasy insight, join the SI Winners Club Newsletter.
Odds for Giants vs. Falcons
Odds courtesy of SI Sportsbook.
|Favorite
|Spread
|Total
Giants
-3
47.5
Over/under insights
- Out of 16 games last year, New York had two with more than 47.5 points scored, its current matchup's total.
- Atlanta played eight games last season (50% of opportunities) in which the teams combined to score more than 47.5 points.
- The two teams averaged a combined 5.2 less points per game (42.3) a season ago than this matchup's over/under of 47.5 points.
- Opponents of these two teams averaged a combined 48.2 points per game last season, 0.7 more than the over/under in this matchup.
- The Giants' average point total in matchups last year was 45.3, 2.2 points less than the over/under in this game.
- The average point total for the Falcons in 2020 was 3.9 points higher than this game's over/under.
Giants stats and trends
- New York covered nine times in 16 matchups with a spread last season.
- The Giants did not cover the spread when favored by 3 points or more last season (in one opportunity).
- A total of three of New York's games last season hit the over.
- Last year, the Giants averaged 8.4 fewer points per game (17.5) than the Falcons allowed (25.9).
- When New York scored more than 25.9 points last year, it was 2-0 against the spread and 1-1 overall.
- The Giants collected 299.6 yards per game last year, 98.8 fewer yards than the 398.4 the Falcons allowed per contest.
- The Giants turned the ball over 22 times last year, one more turnover than the Falcons forced (21).
- Click over to SISportsbook and find the latest odds on this matchup.
Falcons stats and trends
- Atlanta put together a 7-9-0 ATS record last season.
- The Falcons were 5-4 ATS last season when playing as at least 3-point underdogs.
- In Atlanta's games last year, the combined scoring went over the point total seven times.
- The Falcons racked up just 2.5 more points per game (24.8) than the Giants allowed (22.3) last season.
- Atlanta was 6-3 against the spread and 4-5 overall in games when it put up more than 22.3 points last season.
- The Falcons averaged only 19.1 more yards per game (368.4) than the Giants allowed (349.3) per matchup last year.
- In games that Atlanta churned out over 349.3 yards last season, the team was 6-5 against the spread and 3-8 overall.
- The Falcons turned the ball over 18 times last season, four fewer times than the Giants forced turnovers (22).
Home and road insights
- At home last year, New York was 3-5 overall and 3-5 against the spread.
- Last year, in eight home games, New York hit the over twice.
- Giants home games last season averaged 44.6 total points, 2.9 fewer than this matchup's over/under (47.5).
- On the road last season, Atlanta was 4-4 against the spread, and 2-6 overall.
- Atlanta hit the over in three of eight away games last year.
- Falcons away games last season averaged 52.4 total points, 4.9 more than this matchup's over/under (47.5).
Powered by Data Skrive.