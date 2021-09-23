September 23, 2021
BETTING
New York Giants vs. Atlanta Falcons NFL Week 3 Odds, Plays and Insights

Sep 16, 2021; Landover, Maryland, USA; New York Giants quarterback Daniel Jones (8) throws a pass over Washington Football Team defensive end Montez Sweat (90) during the second half at FedExField. Mandatory Credit: Brad Mills-USA TODAY Sports

The New York Giants (0-2) are 3-point favorites heading into their matchup on Sunday, September 26, 2021 against the Atlanta Falcons (0-2). The contest has a 47.5-point over/under.

Odds for Giants vs. Falcons

Giants vs Falcons Betting Information

Over/under insights

  • Out of 16 games last year, New York had two with more than 47.5 points scored, its current matchup's total.
  • Atlanta played eight games last season (50% of opportunities) in which the teams combined to score more than 47.5 points.
  • The two teams averaged a combined 5.2 less points per game (42.3) a season ago than this matchup's over/under of 47.5 points.
  • Opponents of these two teams averaged a combined 48.2 points per game last season, 0.7 more than the over/under in this matchup.
  • The Giants' average point total in matchups last year was 45.3, 2.2 points less than the over/under in this game.
  • The average point total for the Falcons in 2020 was 3.9 points higher than this game's over/under.

Giants stats and trends

  • New York covered nine times in 16 matchups with a spread last season.
  • The Giants did not cover the spread when favored by 3 points or more last season (in one opportunity).
  • A total of three of New York's games last season hit the over.
  • Last year, the Giants averaged 8.4 fewer points per game (17.5) than the Falcons allowed (25.9).
  • When New York scored more than 25.9 points last year, it was 2-0 against the spread and 1-1 overall.
  • The Giants collected 299.6 yards per game last year, 98.8 fewer yards than the 398.4 the Falcons allowed per contest.
  • The Giants turned the ball over 22 times last year, one more turnover than the Falcons forced (21).
Falcons stats and trends

  • Atlanta put together a 7-9-0 ATS record last season.
  • The Falcons were 5-4 ATS last season when playing as at least 3-point underdogs.
  • In Atlanta's games last year, the combined scoring went over the point total seven times.
  • The Falcons racked up just 2.5 more points per game (24.8) than the Giants allowed (22.3) last season.
  • Atlanta was 6-3 against the spread and 4-5 overall in games when it put up more than 22.3 points last season.
  • The Falcons averaged only 19.1 more yards per game (368.4) than the Giants allowed (349.3) per matchup last year.
  • In games that Atlanta churned out over 349.3 yards last season, the team was 6-5 against the spread and 3-8 overall.
  • The Falcons turned the ball over 18 times last season, four fewer times than the Giants forced turnovers (22).

Home and road insights

  • At home last year, New York was 3-5 overall and 3-5 against the spread.
  • Last year, in eight home games, New York hit the over twice.
  • Giants home games last season averaged 44.6 total points, 2.9 fewer than this matchup's over/under (47.5).
  • On the road last season, Atlanta was 4-4 against the spread, and 2-6 overall.
  • Atlanta hit the over in three of eight away games last year.
  • Falcons away games last season averaged 52.4 total points, 4.9 more than this matchup's over/under (47.5).

