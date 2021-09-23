Sep 18, 2021; Chapel Hill, North Carolina, USA; Virginia Cavaliers head coach Bronco Mendenhall and North Carolina Tar Heels head coach Mack Brown before the game at Kenan Memorial Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Bob Donnan-USA TODAY Sports

Oddsmakers heavily favor the No. 21 North Carolina Tar Heels (2-1, 0-0 ACC) when they visit the Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets (1-2, 0-0 ACC) on Saturday, September 25, 2021 in a matchup between ACC rivals at Mercedes-Benz Stadium. North Carolina is favored by 12.5 points. The over/under is set at 63.

Odds for North Carolina vs. Georgia Tech

Favorite Spread Total North Carolina -12.5 63

Over/Under Insights

North Carolina and its opponents have combined for 63 points -- this matchup's over/under -- only twice this year.

Georgia Tech has not yet combined with its opponents to score more than 63 points in a game this season.

The combined points per game average of the two teams, 67.4, is 4.4 points greater than Saturday's over/under.

The 42 combined points per game that these two squads have allowed this season are 21.0 fewer than the 63 total in this contest.

The average total in Tar Heels games this season is 66.0, 3.0 points more than Saturday's over/under of 63.

In 2021, games involving the Yellow Jackets have averaged a total of 54.2 points, 8.8 fewer than this game's set over/under.

North Carolina Stats and Trends

North Carolina has two wins against the spread in three games this year.

The Tar Heels have been favored by 12.5 points or more once this season and covered the spread.

North Carolina's games this year have gone over the total in two out of three opportunities (66.7%).

The Tar Heels put up 25.0 more points per game (42.7) than the Yellow Jackets allow (17.7).

North Carolina is 2-0 against the spread and 2-0 overall this season when the team notches more than 17.7 points.

The Tar Heels collect 267.6 more yards per game (553.3) than the Yellow Jackets give up per contest (285.7).

When North Carolina totals more than 285.7 yards, the team is 2-1 against the spread and 2-1 overall.

This year, the Tar Heels have turned the ball over five times, while the Yellow Jackets have forced five.

Georgia Tech Stats and Trends

Georgia Tech has covered the spread twice this season.

This year, the Yellow Jackets won ATS in their only game as an underdog of 12.5 points or more.

Georgia Tech's games this year have gone over the total in one out of three opportunities (33.3%).

This season the Yellow Jackets put up just 0.4 more points per game (24.7) than the Tar Heels surrender (24.3).

The Yellow Jackets average only 3.0 more yards per game (383.3) than the Tar Heels allow (380.3).

In games that Georgia Tech totals more than 380.3 yards, the team is 1-1 against the spread and 1-1 overall.

The Yellow Jackets have turned the ball over two times, three fewer times than the Tar Heels have forced turnovers (5).

Season Stats