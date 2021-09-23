Oddsmakers heavily favor the No. 21 North Carolina Tar Heels (2-1, 0-0 ACC) when they visit the Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets (1-2, 0-0 ACC) on Saturday, September 25, 2021 in a matchup between ACC rivals at Mercedes-Benz Stadium. North Carolina is favored by 12.5 points. The over/under is set at 63.
Odds for North Carolina vs. Georgia Tech
Odds courtesy of SI Sportsbook.
|Favorite
|Spread
|Total
North Carolina
-12.5
63
Over/Under Insights
- North Carolina and its opponents have combined for 63 points -- this matchup's over/under -- only twice this year.
- Georgia Tech has not yet combined with its opponents to score more than 63 points in a game this season.
- The combined points per game average of the two teams, 67.4, is 4.4 points greater than Saturday's over/under.
- The 42 combined points per game that these two squads have allowed this season are 21.0 fewer than the 63 total in this contest.
- The average total in Tar Heels games this season is 66.0, 3.0 points more than Saturday's over/under of 63.
- In 2021, games involving the Yellow Jackets have averaged a total of 54.2 points, 8.8 fewer than this game's set over/under.
North Carolina Stats and Trends
- North Carolina has two wins against the spread in three games this year.
- The Tar Heels have been favored by 12.5 points or more once this season and covered the spread.
- North Carolina's games this year have gone over the total in two out of three opportunities (66.7%).
- The Tar Heels put up 25.0 more points per game (42.7) than the Yellow Jackets allow (17.7).
- North Carolina is 2-0 against the spread and 2-0 overall this season when the team notches more than 17.7 points.
- The Tar Heels collect 267.6 more yards per game (553.3) than the Yellow Jackets give up per contest (285.7).
- When North Carolina totals more than 285.7 yards, the team is 2-1 against the spread and 2-1 overall.
- This year, the Tar Heels have turned the ball over five times, while the Yellow Jackets have forced five.
- Find the latest spread and moneyline odds for North Carolina at SISportsbook.
Georgia Tech Stats and Trends
- Georgia Tech has covered the spread twice this season.
- This year, the Yellow Jackets won ATS in their only game as an underdog of 12.5 points or more.
- Georgia Tech's games this year have gone over the total in one out of three opportunities (33.3%).
- This season the Yellow Jackets put up just 0.4 more points per game (24.7) than the Tar Heels surrender (24.3).
- The Yellow Jackets average only 3.0 more yards per game (383.3) than the Tar Heels allow (380.3).
- In games that Georgia Tech totals more than 380.3 yards, the team is 1-1 against the spread and 1-1 overall.
- The Yellow Jackets have turned the ball over two times, three fewer times than the Tar Heels have forced turnovers (5).
- Head to SISportsbook to find the latest moneyline, spread and over/under odds for this matchup.
Season Stats
|North Carolina
|Stats
|Georgia Tech
42.7
Avg. Points Scored
24.7
24.3
Avg. Points Allowed
17.7
553.3
Avg. Total Yards
383.3
380.3
Avg. Total Yards Allowed
285.7
5
Giveaways
2
5
Takeaways
5