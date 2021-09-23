Northwestern vs. Ohio College Football Odds, Plays and Insights

Sep 18, 2021; Durham, North Carolina, USA; Northwestern Wildcats wide receiver Malik Washington (6) reaches for a pass in front of Duke Blue Devils safety Da'Quan Johnson (17) during the third quarter at Wallace Wade Stadium. Mandatory Credit: William Howard-USA TODAY Sports

The Ohio Bobcats (0-3) are massive 14.5-point underdogs on Saturday, September 25, 2021 against the Northwestern Wildcats (1-2). The game's point total is set at 47.5.

Odds for Northwestern vs. Ohio

Favorite Spread Total Northwestern -14.5 47.5

Over/Under Insights

Northwestern and its opponents have combined for 47.5 points -- this matchup's over/under -- just twice this year.

Ohio has combined with its opponents to score more than 47.5 points in two games this season.

Saturday's over/under is 8.5 points higher than the combined 39 PPG average of the two teams.

These two squads surrender a combined 60 points per game, 12.5 more than this contest's over/under.

The Wildcats and their opponents score an average of 47 points per game, 0.5 fewer than Saturday's total.

The 53.8 PPG average total in Bobcats games this season is 6.3 points more than this game's over/under.

Northwestern Stats and Trends

Northwestern has not covered the spread yet this season.

This season, the Wildcats are winless ATS when entering a game as a favorite of 14.5 points or more.

Northwestern's games this year have gone over the total in two out of three opportunities (66.7%).

The Wildcats rack up 12.6 fewer points per game (22.7) than the Bobcats allow (35.3).

The Wildcats rack up 75 fewer yards per game (360.7) than the Bobcats give up per outing (435.7).

This year, the Wildcats have turned the ball over seven times, six more than the Bobcats' takeaways (1).

Ohio Stats and Trends

Ohio is winless against the spread this year.

This season, the Bobcats are winless ATS when entering a game as an underdog of 14.5 points or more.

Ohio's games this year have gone over the total in two out of three opportunities (66.7%).

The Bobcats average 8.4 fewer points per game (16.3) than the Wildcats give up (24.7).

The Bobcats average 301 yards per game, 111.7 fewer yards than the 412.7 the Wildcats allow.

The Bobcats have turned the ball over two times, three fewer times than the Wildcats have forced turnovers (5).

Season Stats