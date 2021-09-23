Ohio State Buckeyes running back TreVeyon Henderson (32) evades Tulsa Golden Hurricane cornerback Travon Fuller (2) and Tulsa Golden Hurricane safety Bryson Powers (21) during the second half of Saturday's NCAA Division I football game on September 18, 2021. Ohio State won the game 41-20. Osu21tlsa Bjp 1072

The Akron Zips (1-2) are facing tough odds as 49.5-point underdogs heading into their matchup on Saturday, September 25, 2021 against the No. 10 Ohio State Buckeyes (2-1). The contest has a 67.5-point over/under.

Odds for Ohio State vs. Akron

Favorite Spread Total Ohio State -49.5 67.5

Over/Under Insights

Ohio State has combined with its opponents to put up more than 67.5 points only once this year.

Akron has combined with its opponents to score more than 67.5 points in two games this season.

Saturday's total is 6.5 points higher than the combined 61 PPG average of the two teams.

The 68.4 points per game these two squads have surrendered to opponents this season are 0.9 more than the 67.5 total in this contest.

The Buckeyes and their opponents score an average of 63.5 points per game, 4.0 fewer than Saturday's total.

The 52.5 PPG average total in Zips games this season is 15.0 points fewer than this game's over/under.

Ohio State Stats and Trends

Ohio State has covered the spread once this season.

Ohio State's games this year have gone over the total in two out of three opportunities (66.7%).

This year, the Buckeyes rack up just 1.7 fewer points per game (38.0) than the Zips allow (39.7).

Ohio State is 1-1 against the spread and 2-0 overall this season when the team records more than 39.7 points.

The Buckeyes collect 538.3 yards per game, 144.6 more yards than the 393.7 the Zips allow per outing.

In games that Ohio State piles up over 393.7 yards, the team is 1-2 against the spread and 2-1 overall.

This year, the Buckeyes have turned the ball over four times, three more than the Zips' takeaways (1).

Akron Stats and Trends

Akron has one win against the spread in three games this season.

Akron's games this season have hit the over two times in three opportunities (66.7%).

This year the Zips rack up 5.7 fewer points per game (23.0) than the Buckeyes surrender (28.7).

The Zips rack up 95.3 fewer yards per game (376.0) than the Buckeyes allow (471.3).

This year the Zips have three turnovers, one fewer than the Buckeyes have takeaways (4).

Season Stats