The Akron Zips (1-2) are facing tough odds as 49.5-point underdogs heading into their matchup on Saturday, September 25, 2021 against the No. 10 Ohio State Buckeyes (2-1). The contest has a 67.5-point over/under.
For more great betting and fantasy insight, join the SI Winners Club Newsletter.
Odds for Ohio State vs. Akron
Odds courtesy of SI Sportsbook.
|Favorite
|Spread
|Total
Ohio State
-49.5
67.5
Over/Under Insights
- Ohio State has combined with its opponents to put up more than 67.5 points only once this year.
- Akron has combined with its opponents to score more than 67.5 points in two games this season.
- Saturday's total is 6.5 points higher than the combined 61 PPG average of the two teams.
- The 68.4 points per game these two squads have surrendered to opponents this season are 0.9 more than the 67.5 total in this contest.
- The Buckeyes and their opponents score an average of 63.5 points per game, 4.0 fewer than Saturday's total.
- The 52.5 PPG average total in Zips games this season is 15.0 points fewer than this game's over/under.
Ohio State Stats and Trends
- Ohio State has covered the spread once this season.
- Ohio State's games this year have gone over the total in two out of three opportunities (66.7%).
- This year, the Buckeyes rack up just 1.7 fewer points per game (38.0) than the Zips allow (39.7).
- Ohio State is 1-1 against the spread and 2-0 overall this season when the team records more than 39.7 points.
- The Buckeyes collect 538.3 yards per game, 144.6 more yards than the 393.7 the Zips allow per outing.
- In games that Ohio State piles up over 393.7 yards, the team is 1-2 against the spread and 2-1 overall.
- This year, the Buckeyes have turned the ball over four times, three more than the Zips' takeaways (1).
- Find the latest spread and moneyline odds for Ohio State at SISportsbook.
Akron Stats and Trends
- Akron has one win against the spread in three games this season.
- Akron's games this season have hit the over two times in three opportunities (66.7%).
- This year the Zips rack up 5.7 fewer points per game (23.0) than the Buckeyes surrender (28.7).
- The Zips rack up 95.3 fewer yards per game (376.0) than the Buckeyes allow (471.3).
- This year the Zips have three turnovers, one fewer than the Buckeyes have takeaways (4).
- Head to SISportsbook to find the latest moneyline, spread and over/under odds for this matchup.
Season Stats
|Ohio State
|Stats
|Akron
38.0
Avg. Points Scored
23.0
28.7
Avg. Points Allowed
39.7
538.3
Avg. Total Yards
376.0
471.3
Avg. Total Yards Allowed
393.7
4
Giveaways
3
4
Takeaways
1