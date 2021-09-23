Sep 11, 2021; Norman, Oklahoma, USA; Oklahoma Sooners head coach Lincoln Riley (right) and Western Carolina Catamounts head coach Kerwin Bell (left) shake hands after the game at Gaylord Family-Oklahoma Memorial Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kevin Jairaj-USA TODAY Sports

The West Virginia Mountaineers (2-1, 0-0 Big 12) are 17-point underdogs in a road Big 12 matchup with the No. 4 Oklahoma Sooners (3-0, 0-0 Big 12) on Saturday, September 25, 2021 at Gaylord Family Oklahoma Memorial Stadium. The point total for the contest is set at 56.5.

Odds for Oklahoma vs. West Virginia

Favorite Spread Total Oklahoma -17 56.5

Over/Under Insights

Oklahoma and its opponents have scored at least 56.5 points -- this matchup's point total -- only two times this season.

West Virginia's games have gone over 56.5 points in just one opportunity this season.

The two teams combine to average 85.3 points per game, 28.8 more than the over/under in this contest.

These two squads combine to surrender 34 points per game, 22.5 fewer than this contest's over/under.

The average total in Sooners games this season is 65.8, 9.3 points above Saturday's over/under of 56.5.

In 2021, games involving the Mountaineers have averaged a total of 53.5 points, 3.0 fewer than this game's set over/under.

Oklahoma Stats and Trends

Oklahoma has one win against the spread in three games this season.

The Sooners have covered the spread once this season when favored by 17 points or more (in three chances).

Oklahoma's games this year have gone over the total in two out of three opportunities (66.7%).

The Sooners score 46.3 points per game, 29.3 more than the Mountaineers allow per matchup (17.0).

When Oklahoma scores more than 17.0 points, it is 1-2 against the spread and 3-0 overall.

The Sooners collect 180.6 more yards per game (487.3) than the Mountaineers allow per outing (306.7).

In games that Oklahoma amasses more than 306.7 yards, the team is 1-2 against the spread and 3-0 overall.

This year, the Sooners have turned the ball over two times, while the Mountaineers have forced two.

West Virginia Stats and Trends

West Virginia has covered the spread twice this year.

West Virginia's games this year have gone over the point total one time in three opportunities (33.3%).

This season the Mountaineers average 22.0 more points per game (39.0) than the Sooners allow (17.0).

When West Virginia records more than 17.0 points, it is 2-1 against the spread and 2-1 overall.

The Mountaineers collect 412.0 yards per game, 92.7 more yards than the 319.3 the Sooners allow.

When West Virginia totals more than 319.3 yards, the team is 2-1 against the spread and 2-1 overall.

This season the Mountaineers have turned the ball over seven times, while the Sooners have forced 7 turnovers.

Season Stats