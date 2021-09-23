Sep 18, 2021; Boise, Idaho, USA; Oklahoma State Cowboys quarterback Spencer Sanders (3 runs the ball against Boise State Broncos defensive end Isaiah Bagnah (30) during the second half at Albertsons Stadium. Oklahoma State won 21-20. Mandatory Credit: Brian Losness-USA TODAY Sports

Big 12 opponents meet when the Oklahoma State Cowboys (3-0, 0-0 Big 12) host the No. 25 Kansas State Wildcats (3-0, 0-0 Big 12) on Saturday, September 25, 2021 at Boone Pickens Stadium. Oklahoma State is favored by 6 points. The game's point total is 46.

Odds for Oklahoma State vs. Kansas State

Odds courtesy of SI Sportsbook.

Favorite Spread Total Oklahoma State -6 46

Over/Under Insights

Kansas State has combined with its opponents to score more than 46 points in two games this season.

The two teams combine to average 55 points per game, 9.0 more than the total in this contest.

These two squads combine to surrender 35.4 points per game, 10.6 fewer than this contest's over/under.

Cowboys games this season feature an average total of 54.3 points, a number 8.3 points higher than Saturday's over/under.

The 46-point total for this game is 7.0 points below the 53.0 points per game average total in Wildcats games this season.

Oklahoma State Stats and Trends

Oklahoma State has one win against the spread in three games this season.

The Cowboys have yet to cover the spread this season when favored by 6 points or more.

This year, the Cowboys score 8.3 more points per game (24.0) than the Wildcats surrender (15.7).

When Oklahoma State scores more than 15.7 points, it is 1-1 against the spread and 3-0 overall.

The Cowboys rack up 56.7 more yards per game (336.7) than the Wildcats allow per contest (280.0).

Oklahoma State is 1-1 against the spread and 3-0 overall when the team piles up over 280.0 yards.

The Cowboys have five giveaways this season, while the Wildcats have six takeaways .

Kansas State Stats and Trends

So far this year Kansas State has two wins against the spread.

Kansas State's games this season have gone over the point total one time in three opportunities (33.3%).

The Wildcats score 11.3 more points per game (31.0) than the Cowboys give up (19.7).

Kansas State is 2-1 against the spread and 3-0 overall in games when it scores more than 19.7 points.

The Wildcats collect 45.3 more yards per game (374.0) than the Cowboys allow per outing (328.7).

When Kansas State churns out more than 328.7 yards, the team is 2-1 against the spread and 3-0 overall.

This season the Wildcats have turned the ball over five times, one more than the Cowboys' takeaways (4).

