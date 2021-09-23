Sep 18, 2021; Eugene, Oregon, USA; Oregon Ducks quarterback Ty Thompson (17) throws a pass during the second half against the Stony Brook Seawolves at Autzen Stadium. The Ducks won 48-7. Mandatory Credit: Troy Wayrynen-USA TODAY Sports

The Arizona Wildcats (0-3, 0-0 Pac-12) are 28.5-point underdogs in a road Pac-12 matchup against the No. 3 Oregon Ducks (3-0, 0-0 Pac-12) on Saturday, September 25, 2021 at Autzen Stadium. The over/under is set at 58.5.

For more great betting and fantasy insight, join the SI Winners Club Newsletter.

Odds for Oregon vs. Arizona

Odds courtesy of SI Sportsbook.

Favorite Spread Total Oregon -28.5 58.5

Over/Under Insights

Oregon and its opponents have scored at least 58.5 points or more only once this year.

Arizona has not yet combined with its opponents to score more than 58.5 points in a game this season.

The combined points per game average of the two teams, 54.3, is 4.2 points fewer than Saturday's over/under.

These two squads combine to allow 47.4 points per game, 11.1 fewer than this contest's over/under.

The Ducks and their opponents have scored an average of 60.2 points per game in 2021, 1.7 more than Saturday's total.

The 58.5 over/under in this game is 7.0 points higher than the 51.5 average total in Wildcats games this season.

Oregon Stats and Trends

So far this season Oregon has one win against the spread.

This season, the Ducks are winless ATS when entering a game as a favorite of 28.5 points or more.

Oregon's games this year have gone over the point total one time in three opportunities (33.3%).

This year, the Ducks rack up 10.3 more points per game (38.0) than the Wildcats allow (27.7).

Oregon is 1-2 against the spread and 3-0 overall this season when the team records more than 27.7 points.

The Ducks collect 79.0 more yards per game (433.0) than the Wildcats allow per matchup (354.0).

When Oregon piles up over 354.0 yards, the team is 1-2 against the spread and 3-0 overall.

The Ducks have one giveaway this season, while the Wildcats have three takeaways .

Find the latest spread and moneyline odds for Oregon at SISportsbook.

Arizona Stats and Trends

Arizona has one win against the spread in three games this year.

Arizona's games this year have gone over the point total one time in three opportunities (33.3%).

The Wildcats put up 3.4 fewer points per game (16.3) than the Ducks surrender (19.7).

The Wildcats average 339.0 yards per game, 79.7 fewer yards than the 418.7 the Ducks allow.

The Wildcats have turned the ball over five times, three fewer times than the Ducks have forced turnovers (8).

Head to SISportsbook to find the latest moneyline, spread and over/under odds for this matchup.

Season Stats