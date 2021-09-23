The Arizona Wildcats (0-3, 0-0 Pac-12) are 28.5-point underdogs in a road Pac-12 matchup against the No. 3 Oregon Ducks (3-0, 0-0 Pac-12) on Saturday, September 25, 2021 at Autzen Stadium. The over/under is set at 58.5.
Odds for Oregon vs. Arizona
|Favorite
|Spread
|Total
Oregon
-28.5
58.5
Over/Under Insights
- Oregon and its opponents have scored at least 58.5 points or more only once this year.
- Arizona has not yet combined with its opponents to score more than 58.5 points in a game this season.
- The combined points per game average of the two teams, 54.3, is 4.2 points fewer than Saturday's over/under.
- These two squads combine to allow 47.4 points per game, 11.1 fewer than this contest's over/under.
- The Ducks and their opponents have scored an average of 60.2 points per game in 2021, 1.7 more than Saturday's total.
- The 58.5 over/under in this game is 7.0 points higher than the 51.5 average total in Wildcats games this season.
Oregon Stats and Trends
- So far this season Oregon has one win against the spread.
- This season, the Ducks are winless ATS when entering a game as a favorite of 28.5 points or more.
- Oregon's games this year have gone over the point total one time in three opportunities (33.3%).
- This year, the Ducks rack up 10.3 more points per game (38.0) than the Wildcats allow (27.7).
- Oregon is 1-2 against the spread and 3-0 overall this season when the team records more than 27.7 points.
- The Ducks collect 79.0 more yards per game (433.0) than the Wildcats allow per matchup (354.0).
- When Oregon piles up over 354.0 yards, the team is 1-2 against the spread and 3-0 overall.
- The Ducks have one giveaway this season, while the Wildcats have three takeaways .
Arizona Stats and Trends
- Arizona has one win against the spread in three games this year.
- Arizona's games this year have gone over the point total one time in three opportunities (33.3%).
- The Wildcats put up 3.4 fewer points per game (16.3) than the Ducks surrender (19.7).
- The Wildcats average 339.0 yards per game, 79.7 fewer yards than the 418.7 the Ducks allow.
- The Wildcats have turned the ball over five times, three fewer times than the Ducks have forced turnovers (8).
Season Stats
|Oregon
|Stats
|Arizona
38.0
Avg. Points Scored
16.3
19.7
Avg. Points Allowed
27.7
433.0
Avg. Total Yards
339.0
418.7
Avg. Total Yards Allowed
354.0
1
Giveaways
5
8
Takeaways
3