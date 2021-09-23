Sep 18, 2021; University Park, Pennsylvania, USA; Penn State Nittany Lions quarterback Sean Clifford (14) celebrates with his teammates following the competition of the game against the Auburn Tigers at Beaver Stadium. Penn State defeated Auburn 28-20. Mandatory Credit: Matthew OHaren-USA TODAY Sports

The No. 6 Penn State Nittany Lions (3-0) host the FCS Villanova Wildcats on Saturday, September 25, 2021 at Beaver Stadium. The Nittany Lions are heavily favored by 30.5 points in the contest. An over/under of 54.5 is set for the game.

Odds for Penn State vs. Villanova

Favorite Spread Total Penn State -30.5 54.5

Over/Under Insights

Penn State and its opponents have scored at least 54.5 points or more only once this season.

The combined points per game average of the two teams, 74.6, is 20.1 points more than Saturday's over/under.

These two squads combine to surrender 25.3 points per game, 29.2 fewer than this contest's over/under.

Nittany Lions games have an average total of 53.8 points this season, 0.7 fewer than Saturday's over/under.

In 2021, games involving the Wildcats have averaged a total of 48.3 points, 6.2 fewer than this game's set over/under.

Penn State Stats and Trends

In Penn State's three games this year, it has three wins against the spread.

Penn State's games this year have not gone over any of three set point totals.

The Nittany Lions put up 18.3 more points per game (29.3) than the Wildcats give up (11).

When Penn State records more than 11 points, it is 3-0 against the spread and 3-0 overall.

The Nittany Lions rack up 210.6 more yards per game (395.3) than the Wildcats give up per contest (184.7).

Penn State is 3-0 against the spread and 3-0 overall when the team picks up over 184.7 yards.

This year, the Nittany Lions have turned the ball over one time, one more than the Wildcats' takeaways (0).

Villanova Stats and Trends

Villanova has covered the spread on one occasion this year.

The Wildcats score 45.3 points per game, 31.0 more than the Nittany Lions surrender (14.3).

Villanova is 1-1 against the spread and 3-0 overall in games when it scores more than 14.3 points.

The Wildcats rack up 112.4 more yards per game (454.7) than the Nittany Lions give up (342.3).

The Wildcats have zero giveaways this season, while the Nittany Lions have six takeaways .

Season Stats