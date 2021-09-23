Sep 19, 2021; Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, USA; Pittsburgh Steelers head coach Mike Tomlin reacts on the sidelines against the Las Vegas Raiders during the second quarter at Heinz Field. Mandatory Credit: Charles LeClaire-USA TODAY Sports

The Cincinnati Bengals (1-1) are 3-point underdogs in a road AFC North matchup with the Pittsburgh Steelers (1-1) on Sunday, September 26, 2021 at Heinz Field. The game has an over/under of 44 points.

For more great betting and fantasy insight, join the SI Winners Club Newsletter.

Odds for Steelers vs. Bengals

Odds courtesy of SI Sportsbook.

Favorite Spread Total Steelers -3 44

Over/under insights

Pittsburgh games went over 44 points scored, its current matchup's total, 11 times (out of 17) last season.

Last year, nine of Cincinnati's 16 games had a combined total higher than 44 points scored.

The two teams averaged a combined 1.4 more points per game (45.4) a season ago than this matchup's over/under of 44 points.

Opponents of these two teams averaged a combined 46 points per game last season, two more than the point total in this matchup.

The average over/under the Steelers had set in matchups last year was 0.9 more points than this outing's point total.

The average over/under for Bengals games in 2020 was 1.8 more points than the point total of 44 for this outing.

Steelers stats and trends

Pittsburgh put together a 10-6-0 ATS record last year.

The Steelers covered the spread six times last season (6-6 ATS) when playing as at least 3-point favorites.

A total of eight of Pittsburgh's games last season hit the over.

Last year, the Steelers racked up just 0.5 fewer points per game (26) than the Bengals allowed (26.5).

Pittsburgh was 8-1 against the spread and 8-1 overall in games when it put up over 26.5 points last season.

The Steelers racked up 54.6 fewer yards per game (334.6) than the Bengals gave up per contest (389.2) last year.

When Pittsburgh piled up more than 389.2 yards last year, the team was 1-2 against the spread and 1-2 overall.

Last year the Steelers turned the ball over 18 times, one more than the Bengals' takeaways (17).

Click over to SISportsbook and get the latest odds on this matchup.

Bengals stats and trends

Cincinnati compiled a 9-7-0 record against the spread last year.

The Bengals covered the spread eight times last year (8-5 ATS) when playing as at least 3-point underdogs.

A total of eight of Cincinnati's games last season hit the over.

The Bengals scored 19.4 points per game last season, comparable to the 19.5 the Steelers gave up.

Cincinnati was 8-0 against the spread and 4-3-1 overall last year when the team put up over 19.5 points.

The Bengals racked up only 14 more yards per game (319.8) than the Steelers allowed (305.8) per matchup last year.

In games that Cincinnati picked up more than 305.8 yards last season, the team was 6-2 against the spread and 3-5 overall.

The Bengals had 24 giveaways last year, while the Steelers had 27 takeaways.

Home and road insights

At home last season, Pittsburgh was 7-1 overall and 5-3 against the spread.

Last year, as 3-point favorites or more at home, the Steelers were 4-3 ATS.

Pittsburgh went over the total in five of eight games at home last season.

The average point total in Steelers home games last season was 44.3 points, 0.3 more than this outing's over/under (44).

Cincinnati was 4-4 against the spread, and 1-6-1 overall, on the road last season.

Cincinnati went over the total in four of eight away games last year.

The average point total in Bengals away games last season was 46.0 points, 2.0 more than this matchup's over/under (44).

Powered by Data Skrive.