The Cincinnati Bengals (1-1) are 3-point underdogs in a road AFC North matchup with the Pittsburgh Steelers (1-1) on Sunday, September 26, 2021 at Heinz Field. The game has an over/under of 44 points.
Odds for Steelers vs. Bengals
|Favorite
|Spread
|Total
Steelers
-3
44
Over/under insights
- Pittsburgh games went over 44 points scored, its current matchup's total, 11 times (out of 17) last season.
- Last year, nine of Cincinnati's 16 games had a combined total higher than 44 points scored.
- The two teams averaged a combined 1.4 more points per game (45.4) a season ago than this matchup's over/under of 44 points.
- Opponents of these two teams averaged a combined 46 points per game last season, two more than the point total in this matchup.
- The average over/under the Steelers had set in matchups last year was 0.9 more points than this outing's point total.
- The average over/under for Bengals games in 2020 was 1.8 more points than the point total of 44 for this outing.
Steelers stats and trends
- Pittsburgh put together a 10-6-0 ATS record last year.
- The Steelers covered the spread six times last season (6-6 ATS) when playing as at least 3-point favorites.
- A total of eight of Pittsburgh's games last season hit the over.
- Last year, the Steelers racked up just 0.5 fewer points per game (26) than the Bengals allowed (26.5).
- Pittsburgh was 8-1 against the spread and 8-1 overall in games when it put up over 26.5 points last season.
- The Steelers racked up 54.6 fewer yards per game (334.6) than the Bengals gave up per contest (389.2) last year.
- When Pittsburgh piled up more than 389.2 yards last year, the team was 1-2 against the spread and 1-2 overall.
- Last year the Steelers turned the ball over 18 times, one more than the Bengals' takeaways (17).
Bengals stats and trends
- Cincinnati compiled a 9-7-0 record against the spread last year.
- The Bengals covered the spread eight times last year (8-5 ATS) when playing as at least 3-point underdogs.
- A total of eight of Cincinnati's games last season hit the over.
- The Bengals scored 19.4 points per game last season, comparable to the 19.5 the Steelers gave up.
- Cincinnati was 8-0 against the spread and 4-3-1 overall last year when the team put up over 19.5 points.
- The Bengals racked up only 14 more yards per game (319.8) than the Steelers allowed (305.8) per matchup last year.
- In games that Cincinnati picked up more than 305.8 yards last season, the team was 6-2 against the spread and 3-5 overall.
- The Bengals had 24 giveaways last year, while the Steelers had 27 takeaways.
Home and road insights
- At home last season, Pittsburgh was 7-1 overall and 5-3 against the spread.
- Last year, as 3-point favorites or more at home, the Steelers were 4-3 ATS.
- Pittsburgh went over the total in five of eight games at home last season.
- The average point total in Steelers home games last season was 44.3 points, 0.3 more than this outing's over/under (44).
- Cincinnati was 4-4 against the spread, and 1-6-1 overall, on the road last season.
- Cincinnati went over the total in four of eight away games last year.
- The average point total in Bengals away games last season was 46.0 points, 2.0 more than this matchup's over/under (44).
