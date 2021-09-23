Sep 18, 2021; South Bend, Indiana, USA; Purdue Boilermakers running back King Doerue (22) runs in the first quarter against the Notre Dame Fighting Irish at Notre Dame Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Matt Cashore-USA TODAY Sports

The Purdue Boilermakers (2-1, 0-0 Big Ten) are 11-point favorites when they host the Illinois Fighting Illini (1-3, 0-0 Big Ten) in a Big Ten matchup on Saturday, September 25, 2021 at Ross-Ade Stadium. This game has an over/under of 53 points.

Odds for Purdue vs. Illinois

Favorite Spread Total Purdue -11 53

Over/Under Insights

Purdue and its opponents have not yet combined for more than 53 points -- this matchup's over/under -- in a game this season.

Illinois has combined with its opponents to score more than 53 points in two games this season.

The two teams combine to average 53.5 points per game, 0.5 more than the total in this contest.

These two squads combine to allow 46.3 points per game, 6.7 fewer than this contest's over/under.

The Boilermakers and their opponents have scored an average of 60.3 points per game in 2021, 7.3 more than Saturday's total.

In 2021, games involving the Fighting Illini have averaged a total of 56.3 points, 3.3 more than the set total in this contest.

Purdue Stats and Trends

Purdue has two wins against the spread in three games this year.

The Boilermakers covered the spread in their only game when favored by 11 points or more.

Purdue's games this year have yet to go over the total in three opportunities.

This year, the Boilermakers put up just 0.4 more points per game (30.7) than the Fighting Illini give up (30.3).

The Boilermakers average 44.5 fewer yards per game (437.0) than the Fighting Illini give up per contest (481.5).

The Boilermakers have three giveaways this season, while the Fighting Illini have six takeaways .

Illinois Stats and Trends

Illinois has covered the spread two times this season.

Illinois' games this year have hit the over on two of four set point totals (50%).

The Fighting Illini rack up 6.8 more points per game (22.8) than the Boilermakers allow (16.0).

Illinois is 2-1 against the spread and 1-2 overall when the team scores more than 16.0 points.

The Fighting Illini collect 353.5 yards per game, 43.8 more yards than the 309.7 the Boilermakers allow.

Illinois is 2-2 against the spread and 1-3 overall when the team piles up more than 309.7 yards.

This season the Fighting Illini have turned the ball over five times, three more than the Boilermakers' takeaways (2).

Season Stats