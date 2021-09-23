The Purdue Boilermakers (2-1, 0-0 Big Ten) are 11-point favorites when they host the Illinois Fighting Illini (1-3, 0-0 Big Ten) in a Big Ten matchup on Saturday, September 25, 2021 at Ross-Ade Stadium. This game has an over/under of 53 points.
Odds for Purdue vs. Illinois
Odds courtesy of SI Sportsbook.
|Favorite
|Spread
|Total
Purdue
-11
53
Over/Under Insights
- Purdue and its opponents have not yet combined for more than 53 points -- this matchup's over/under -- in a game this season.
- Illinois has combined with its opponents to score more than 53 points in two games this season.
- The two teams combine to average 53.5 points per game, 0.5 more than the total in this contest.
- These two squads combine to allow 46.3 points per game, 6.7 fewer than this contest's over/under.
- The Boilermakers and their opponents have scored an average of 60.3 points per game in 2021, 7.3 more than Saturday's total.
- In 2021, games involving the Fighting Illini have averaged a total of 56.3 points, 3.3 more than the set total in this contest.
Purdue Stats and Trends
- Purdue has two wins against the spread in three games this year.
- The Boilermakers covered the spread in their only game when favored by 11 points or more.
- Purdue's games this year have yet to go over the total in three opportunities.
- This year, the Boilermakers put up just 0.4 more points per game (30.7) than the Fighting Illini give up (30.3).
- The Boilermakers average 44.5 fewer yards per game (437.0) than the Fighting Illini give up per contest (481.5).
- The Boilermakers have three giveaways this season, while the Fighting Illini have six takeaways .
Illinois Stats and Trends
- Illinois has covered the spread two times this season.
- Illinois' games this year have hit the over on two of four set point totals (50%).
- The Fighting Illini rack up 6.8 more points per game (22.8) than the Boilermakers allow (16.0).
- Illinois is 2-1 against the spread and 1-2 overall when the team scores more than 16.0 points.
- The Fighting Illini collect 353.5 yards per game, 43.8 more yards than the 309.7 the Boilermakers allow.
- Illinois is 2-2 against the spread and 1-3 overall when the team piles up more than 309.7 yards.
- This season the Fighting Illini have turned the ball over five times, three more than the Boilermakers' takeaways (2).
Season Stats
|Purdue
|Stats
|Illinois
30.7
Avg. Points Scored
22.8
16.0
Avg. Points Allowed
30.3
437.0
Avg. Total Yards
353.5
309.7
Avg. Total Yards Allowed
481.5
3
Giveaways
5
2
Takeaways
6