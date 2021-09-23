Oddsmakers give the San Francisco 49ers (2-0) the advantage on Sunday, September 26, 2021 against the Green Bay Packers (1-1). San Francisco is favored by 3.5 points. The over/under is 50.
Odds for 49ers vs. Packers
|Favorite
|Spread
|Total
49ers
-3.5
50
Over/under insights
- Out of 16 games last season, San Francisco played five with more than 50 points scored, its current matchup's total.
- Last season, 13 of Green Bay's 18 games had a combined total of more than 50 points scored.
- The 49ers and the Packers combined to average 5.3 more points per game a season ago than the total of 50 set for this game.
- Opponents of these teams averaged a combined 47.5 points per game last season, 2.5 less than the over/under in this matchup.
- The 49ers' average point total in matchups last year was 47.1, 2.9 points below the total in this game.
- The average total for Packers games in 2020 was 0.8 more points than the point total of 50 in this outing.
49ers stats and trends
- San Francisco put together a 7-9-0 ATS record last year.
- The 49ers were favored by 3.5 points or more five times last season, and covered the spread in one of those contests.
- Last season, the combined scoring went over the point total eight times in San Francisco's games.
- The 49ers averaged 23.5 points per game last year, comparable to the 23.1 per contest the Packers allowed.
- San Francisco was 4-3 against the spread and 4-3 overall last season when the team scored more than 23.1 points.
- The 49ers averaged 36.1 more yards per game (370.1) than the Packers gave up per matchup (334) last year.
- When San Francisco churned out more than 334 yards last season, the team was 6-7 against the spread and 6-7 overall.
- Last season the 49ers turned the ball over 31 times, 13 more than the Packers' takeaways (18).
Packers stats and trends
- Green Bay compiled a 10-6-0 record against the spread last season.
- The Packers won their only game last year when playing as at least 3.5-point underdogs.
- Last season, nine of Green Bay's games hit the over.
- The Packers averaged 31.8 points per game last year, 7.4 more than the 49ers allowed (24.4).
- Green Bay was 11-3 against the spread and 12-2 overall in games when it recorded over 24.4 points last season.
- The Packers collected 74.6 more yards per game (389) than the 49ers allowed per outing (314.4) last year.
- Green Bay was 11-5 against the spread and 13-3 overall when the team churned out more than 314.4 yards last season.
- Last season the Packers had 11 turnovers, nine fewer than the 49ers had takeaways (20).
Home and road insights
- San Francisco had two wins against the spread, and was 1-7 overall, at home last season.
- At home last year, as 3.5-point favorites or more, the 49ers were winless ATS (0-3).
- In eight games at home last year, San Francisco went over the total four times.
- The average total in 49ers home games last season was 47.6 points, 2.4 fewer than this outing's over/under (50).
- In away games last season, Green Bay was 5-3 against the spread, and 6-2 overall.
- On the road, the Packers had two wins ATS (2-1) as 3.5-point underdogs or more.
- Last year, in five of eight road games Green Bay went over the total.
- The average point total in Packers away games last season was 51.4 points, 1.4 more than this matchup's over/under (50).
