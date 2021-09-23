Sep 12, 2021; Detroit, Michigan, USA; San Francisco 49ers running back Elijah Mitchell (25) runs with the ball against the Detroit Lions during the fourth quarter at Ford Field. Mandatory Credit: Raj Mehta-USA TODAY Sports

Oddsmakers give the San Francisco 49ers (2-0) the advantage on Sunday, September 26, 2021 against the Green Bay Packers (1-1). San Francisco is favored by 3.5 points. The over/under is 50.

For more great betting and fantasy insight, join the SI Winners Club Newsletter.

Odds for 49ers vs. Packers

Odds courtesy of SI Sportsbook.

Favorite Spread Total 49ers -3.5 50

Over/under insights

Out of 16 games last season, San Francisco played five with more than 50 points scored, its current matchup's total.

Last season, 13 of Green Bay's 18 games had a combined total of more than 50 points scored.

The 49ers and the Packers combined to average 5.3 more points per game a season ago than the total of 50 set for this game.

Opponents of these teams averaged a combined 47.5 points per game last season, 2.5 less than the over/under in this matchup.

The 49ers' average point total in matchups last year was 47.1, 2.9 points below the total in this game.

The average total for Packers games in 2020 was 0.8 more points than the point total of 50 in this outing.

49ers stats and trends

San Francisco put together a 7-9-0 ATS record last year.

The 49ers were favored by 3.5 points or more five times last season, and covered the spread in one of those contests.

Last season, the combined scoring went over the point total eight times in San Francisco's games.

The 49ers averaged 23.5 points per game last year, comparable to the 23.1 per contest the Packers allowed.

San Francisco was 4-3 against the spread and 4-3 overall last season when the team scored more than 23.1 points.

The 49ers averaged 36.1 more yards per game (370.1) than the Packers gave up per matchup (334) last year.

When San Francisco churned out more than 334 yards last season, the team was 6-7 against the spread and 6-7 overall.

Last season the 49ers turned the ball over 31 times, 13 more than the Packers' takeaways (18).

Click over to SISportsbook and get the latest odds on this matchup.

Packers stats and trends

Green Bay compiled a 10-6-0 record against the spread last season.

The Packers won their only game last year when playing as at least 3.5-point underdogs.

Last season, nine of Green Bay's games hit the over.

The Packers averaged 31.8 points per game last year, 7.4 more than the 49ers allowed (24.4).

Green Bay was 11-3 against the spread and 12-2 overall in games when it recorded over 24.4 points last season.

The Packers collected 74.6 more yards per game (389) than the 49ers allowed per outing (314.4) last year.

Green Bay was 11-5 against the spread and 13-3 overall when the team churned out more than 314.4 yards last season.

Last season the Packers had 11 turnovers, nine fewer than the 49ers had takeaways (20).

Home and road insights

San Francisco had two wins against the spread, and was 1-7 overall, at home last season.

At home last year, as 3.5-point favorites or more, the 49ers were winless ATS (0-3).

In eight games at home last year, San Francisco went over the total four times.

The average total in 49ers home games last season was 47.6 points, 2.4 fewer than this outing's over/under (50).

In away games last season, Green Bay was 5-3 against the spread, and 6-2 overall.

On the road, the Packers had two wins ATS (2-1) as 3.5-point underdogs or more.

Last year, in five of eight road games Green Bay went over the total.

The average point total in Packers away games last season was 51.4 points, 1.4 more than this matchup's over/under (50).

Powered by Data Skrive.