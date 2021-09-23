Sep 19, 2021; Seattle, Washington, USA; Seattle Seahawks wide receiver Tyler Lockett (16) runs for yards after the catch against the Tennessee Titans during the fourth quarter at Lumen Field. Mandatory Credit: Joe Nicholson-USA TODAY Sports

The Seattle Seahawks (1-1) are just 1.5-point favorites against the Minnesota Vikings (0-2) on Sunday, September 26, 2021. The total for this matchup has been set at 55.5 points.

Odds for Seahawks vs. Vikings

Favorite Spread Total Seahawks -1.5 55.5

Over/under insights

Seattle played six games with more than 55.5 points scored, its current matchup's total, last season.

Seven of Minnesota's 16 games last season went over 55.5 total points scored.

These teams averaged a combined 55.6 points per game a season ago, 0.1 more points than the total of 55.5 set for this game.

Opponents of these two teams averaged a combined 52.9 points per game last season, 2.6 fewer than the point total for this matchup.

The average total the Seahawks had set in matchups last year was 4.2 less points than this outing's point total.

Vikings games in 2020 averaged a total of 50.0 points, 5.5 fewer than the point total in this matchup.

Seahawks stats and trends

Seattle won eight games against the spread last season, while failing to cover eight times.

The Seahawks were 6-8 ATS last season when playing as at least 1.5-point favorites.

Seattle and its opponents combined to go over the point total seven out of 16 times last season.

The Seahawks racked up just one fewer point per game (28.7) than the Vikings allowed (29.7) last year.

Seattle was 6-2 against the spread and 6-2 overall in games when it put up more than 29.7 points last season.

The Seahawks collected 23.8 fewer yards per game (369.5) than the Vikings gave up per outing (393.3) last season.

In games that Seattle totaled more than 393.3 yards last season, the team was 4-2 against the spread and 4-2 overall.

The Seahawks had 18 giveaways last year, while the Vikings had 22 takeaways.

Vikings stats and trends

Minnesota put together a 6-10-0 ATS record last year.

The Vikings were 4-3 ATS last season when playing as at least 1.5-point underdogs.

Last season, 11 of Minnesota's games hit the over.

Last year the Vikings racked up 3.7 more points per game (26.9) than the Seahawks allowed (23.2).

Minnesota was 5-7 against the spread and 6-6 overall last season when the team recorded over 23.2 points.

The Vikings racked up 393.3 yards per game last year, just 12.7 more than the 380.6 the Seahawks allowed per matchup.

When Minnesota amassed over 380.6 yards last season, the team was 5-6 against the spread and 6-5 overall.

The Vikings turned the ball over 23 times last season, one more turnover than the Seahawks forced (22).

Home and road insights

Minnesota had two wins against the spread, and was 3-5 overall, at home last season.

At home last season, the Vikings had one win ATS (1-6) as 1.5-point underdogs or greater.

In seven of eight home games last season, Minnesota hit the over.

The average total in Vikings home games last season was 49.6 points, 5.9 fewer than this outing's over/under (55.5).

Away from home last season, Seattle had two wins against the spread and was 5-3 overall.

The Seahawks had one win ATS (1-5) on the road as 1.5-point favorites or more.

In eight away games last season, Seattle went over the total four times.

The average total in Seahawks away games last season was 50.9 points, 4.6 fewer than this matchup's over/under (55.5).

