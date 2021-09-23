The Iron Skillet is on the line when the TCU Horned Frogs (2-0) and the SMU Mustangs (3-0) hit the field on Saturday, September 25, 2021 at Amon G. Carter Stadium. The Horned Frogs are 9.5-point favorites. The over/under is set at 65.5.
For more great betting and fantasy insight, join the SI Winners Club Newsletter.
Odds for TCU vs. SMU
Odds courtesy of SI Sportsbook.
|Favorite
|Spread
|Total
TCU
-9.5
65.5
Over/Under Insights
- Saturday's total is 17.3 points lower than the two team's combined 82.8 points per game average.
- These two squads combine to allow 36.8 points per game, 28.7 fewer than this contest's over/under.
- The average total in Horned Frogs games this season is 46.5, 19 points fewer than Saturday's total of 65.5 .
- The 65.5-point total for this game is 4.8 points below the 70.3 points per game average total in Mustangs games this season.
TCU Stats and Trends
- The Horned Frogs have yet to cover the spread this season when favored by 9.5 points or more.
- The Horned Frogs score 39.5 points per game, 20.2 more than the Mustangs give up per matchup (19.3).
- When TCU records more than 19.3 points, it is 0-1 against the spread and 2-0 overall.
- The Horned Frogs collect 24.2 more yards per game (464.5) than the Mustangs give up per outing (440.3).
- The Horned Frogs have two giveaways this season, while the Mustangs have seven takeaways .
- Find the latest spread and moneyline odds for TCU at SISportsbook.
SMU Stats and Trends
- SMU has one win against the spread in three games this year.
- The Mustangs rack up 43.3 points per game, 25.8 more than the Horned Frogs give up (17.5).
- When SMU puts up more than 17.5 points, it is 1-1 against the spread and 3-0 overall.
- The Mustangs average 245.2 more yards per game (534.7) than the Horned Frogs give up (289.5).
- SMU is 1-1 against the spread and 3-0 overall when the team picks up over 289.5 yards.
- The Mustangs have turned the ball over two more times (4 total) than the Horned Frogs have forced a turnover (2) this season.
- Head to SISportsbook to find the latest moneyline, spread and over/under odds for this matchup.
Season Stats
|TCU
|Stats
|SMU
39.5
Avg. Points Scored
43.3
17.5
Avg. Points Allowed
19.3
464.5
Avg. Total Yards
534.7
289.5
Avg. Total Yards Allowed
440.3
2
Giveaways
4
2
Takeaways
7