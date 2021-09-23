Sep 11, 2021; Fort Worth, Texas, USA; TCU Horned Frogs head coach Gary Patterson sings the school alma mater after the win over the California Golden Bears at Amon G. Carter Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jerome Miron-USA TODAY Sports

The Iron Skillet is on the line when the TCU Horned Frogs (2-0) and the SMU Mustangs (3-0) hit the field on Saturday, September 25, 2021 at Amon G. Carter Stadium. The Horned Frogs are 9.5-point favorites. The over/under is set at 65.5.

For more great betting and fantasy insight, join the SI Winners Club Newsletter.

Odds for TCU vs. SMU

Odds courtesy of SI Sportsbook.

Favorite Spread Total TCU -9.5 65.5

Over/Under Insights

Saturday's total is 17.3 points lower than the two team's combined 82.8 points per game average.

These two squads combine to allow 36.8 points per game, 28.7 fewer than this contest's over/under.

The average total in Horned Frogs games this season is 46.5, 19 points fewer than Saturday's total of 65.5 .

The 65.5-point total for this game is 4.8 points below the 70.3 points per game average total in Mustangs games this season.

TCU Stats and Trends

The Horned Frogs have yet to cover the spread this season when favored by 9.5 points or more.

The Horned Frogs score 39.5 points per game, 20.2 more than the Mustangs give up per matchup (19.3).

When TCU records more than 19.3 points, it is 0-1 against the spread and 2-0 overall.

The Horned Frogs collect 24.2 more yards per game (464.5) than the Mustangs give up per outing (440.3).

The Horned Frogs have two giveaways this season, while the Mustangs have seven takeaways .

Find the latest spread and moneyline odds for TCU at SISportsbook.

SMU Stats and Trends

SMU has one win against the spread in three games this year.

The Mustangs rack up 43.3 points per game, 25.8 more than the Horned Frogs give up (17.5).

When SMU puts up more than 17.5 points, it is 1-1 against the spread and 3-0 overall.

The Mustangs average 245.2 more yards per game (534.7) than the Horned Frogs give up (289.5).

SMU is 1-1 against the spread and 3-0 overall when the team picks up over 289.5 yards.

The Mustangs have turned the ball over two more times (4 total) than the Horned Frogs have forced a turnover (2) this season.

Head to SISportsbook to find the latest moneyline, spread and over/under odds for this matchup.

Season Stats