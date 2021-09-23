Tennessee Titans head coach Mike Vrabel and Ryan Tannehill (17) talk as they face the Seahawks during the fourth quarter at Lumen Field Sunday, Sept. 19, 2021 in Seattle, Wash. Titans Seahawks 146

Oddsmakers give the Tennessee Titans (1-1) the edge when they host the Indianapolis Colts (0-2) on Sunday, September 26, 2021 in a matchup between AFC South rivals at Nissan Stadium. Tennessee is favored by 5.5 points. This matchup has an over/under of 48 points.

Odds for Titans vs. Colts

Favorite Spread Total Titans -5.5 48

Over/under insights

Of 17 games last year, Tennessee played 13 with over 48 points scored, its current matchup's total.

Nine of Indianapolis' 17 games last season went over 48 total points scored.

The two teams averaged a combined 10.9 more points per game (58.9) a season ago than this game's total of 48 points.

Opponents of these teams averaged a combined 50 points per game last season, two more than the point total in this matchup.

The average point total for Titans games last year was 2.3 more points than the over/under of 48 in this matchup.

The average point total for the Colts in 2020 was equal to this game's over/under.

Titans stats and trends

Tennessee went 7-9-0 ATS last season.

The Titans covered the spread three times last season (3-3 ATS) when playing as at least 5.5-point favorites.

Tennessee's games went over the point total 12 out of 16 times last season.

The Titans put up 8.1 more points per game (30.7) than the Colts surrendered (22.6) last year.

Tennessee was 7-5 against the spread and 10-2 overall last season when the team put up more than 22.6 points.

The Titans collected 64.3 more yards per game (396.4) than the Colts allowed per outing (332.1) last season.

In games that Tennessee picked up more than 332.1 yards last year, the team was 6-6 against the spread and 10-2 overall.

The Titans had 12 giveaways last year, while the Colts had 25 takeaways.

Colts stats and trends

Indianapolis won eight games against the spread last season, while failing to cover eight times.

The Colts covered the spread when playing as at least 5.5-point underdogs in their only opportunity last year.

Indianapolis and its opponents combined to go over the point total nine out of 16 times last season.

The Colts scored just 0.8 more points per game (28.2) than the Titans gave up (27.4) last season.

Indianapolis was 6-2 against the spread and 8-0 overall last season when the team recorded over 27.4 points.

The Colts collected 20.2 fewer yards per game (378.1) than the Titans gave up per contest (398.3) last year.

When Indianapolis amassed over 398.3 yards last year, the team was 4-3 against the spread and 5-2 overall.

The Colts had 15 giveaways last year, while the Titans had 23 takeaways.

Home and road insights

At home last season, Tennessee was 5-3 overall and 4-4 against the spread.

At home last year, the Titans had two wins ATS (2-1) as 5.5-point favorites or more.

Last year, in eight home games, Tennessee went over the total six times.

Last season, Titans home games averaged 50.3 points, 2.3 more than this outing's over/under (48).

Last season in away games, Indianapolis was 5-3 against the spread and 5-3 overall.

The Colts were winless ATS (0-1) on the road as 5.5-point underdogs or more.

Indianapolis went over the total in six of eight road games last year.

The average total in Colts away games last season was 47.4 points, 0.6 fewer than this outing's over/under (48).

