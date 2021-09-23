Oddsmakers give the Tennessee Titans (1-1) the edge when they host the Indianapolis Colts (0-2) on Sunday, September 26, 2021 in a matchup between AFC South rivals at Nissan Stadium. Tennessee is favored by 5.5 points. This matchup has an over/under of 48 points.
Odds for Titans vs. Colts
Odds courtesy of SI Sportsbook.
|Favorite
|Spread
|Total
Titans
-5.5
48
Over/under insights
- Of 17 games last year, Tennessee played 13 with over 48 points scored, its current matchup's total.
- Nine of Indianapolis' 17 games last season went over 48 total points scored.
- The two teams averaged a combined 10.9 more points per game (58.9) a season ago than this game's total of 48 points.
- Opponents of these teams averaged a combined 50 points per game last season, two more than the point total in this matchup.
- The average point total for Titans games last year was 2.3 more points than the over/under of 48 in this matchup.
- The average point total for the Colts in 2020 was equal to this game's over/under.
Titans stats and trends
- Tennessee went 7-9-0 ATS last season.
- The Titans covered the spread three times last season (3-3 ATS) when playing as at least 5.5-point favorites.
- Tennessee's games went over the point total 12 out of 16 times last season.
- The Titans put up 8.1 more points per game (30.7) than the Colts surrendered (22.6) last year.
- Tennessee was 7-5 against the spread and 10-2 overall last season when the team put up more than 22.6 points.
- The Titans collected 64.3 more yards per game (396.4) than the Colts allowed per outing (332.1) last season.
- In games that Tennessee picked up more than 332.1 yards last year, the team was 6-6 against the spread and 10-2 overall.
- The Titans had 12 giveaways last year, while the Colts had 25 takeaways.
Colts stats and trends
- Indianapolis won eight games against the spread last season, while failing to cover eight times.
- The Colts covered the spread when playing as at least 5.5-point underdogs in their only opportunity last year.
- Indianapolis and its opponents combined to go over the point total nine out of 16 times last season.
- The Colts scored just 0.8 more points per game (28.2) than the Titans gave up (27.4) last season.
- Indianapolis was 6-2 against the spread and 8-0 overall last season when the team recorded over 27.4 points.
- The Colts collected 20.2 fewer yards per game (378.1) than the Titans gave up per contest (398.3) last year.
- When Indianapolis amassed over 398.3 yards last year, the team was 4-3 against the spread and 5-2 overall.
- The Colts had 15 giveaways last year, while the Titans had 23 takeaways.
Home and road insights
- At home last season, Tennessee was 5-3 overall and 4-4 against the spread.
- At home last year, the Titans had two wins ATS (2-1) as 5.5-point favorites or more.
- Last year, in eight home games, Tennessee went over the total six times.
- Last season, Titans home games averaged 50.3 points, 2.3 more than this outing's over/under (48).
- Last season in away games, Indianapolis was 5-3 against the spread and 5-3 overall.
- The Colts were winless ATS (0-1) on the road as 5.5-point underdogs or more.
- Indianapolis went over the total in six of eight road games last year.
- The average total in Colts away games last season was 47.4 points, 0.6 fewer than this outing's over/under (48).
