The No. 7 Texas A&M Aggies (3-0, 0-0 SEC) are 6-point favorites when they visit the No. 16 Arkansas Razorbacks (3-0, 0-0 SEC) in conference play on Saturday, September 25, 2021 at AT&T Stadium. The over/under is set at 47.5.
Odds for Texas A&M vs. Arkansas
Odds courtesy of SI Sportsbook.
|Favorite
|Spread
|Total
Texas A&M
-6
47.5
Over/Under Insights
- Texas A&M has combined with its opponents to score more than 47.5 points just once this year.
- Arkansas' games have gone over 47.5 points in all three opportunities this season.
- The combined points per game average of the two teams, 69.3, is 21.8 points greater than Saturday's over/under.
- The 21.7 combined points per game that these two squads have allowed this season are 25.8 fewer than the 47.5 total in this contest.
- The average total in Aggies games this season is 55.0, 7.5 points above Saturday's over/under of 47.5.
- In 2021, games involving the Razorbacks have averaged a total of 53.8 points, 6.3 more than the set total in this contest.
Texas A&M Stats and Trends
- Texas A&M has covered the spread two times this season.
- The Aggies have been favored by 6 points or more three times this season and have covered the spread in two of them.
- Texas A&M's games this year have not gone over the total in three opportunities.
- The Aggies average 12.3 more points per game (28.3) than the Razorbacks surrender (16.0).
- Texas A&M is 2-0 against the spread and 2-0 overall this season when the team scores more than 16.0 points.
- The Aggies rack up 171.6 more yards per game (437.3) than the Razorbacks give up per contest (265.7).
- In games that Texas A&M piles up more than 265.7 yards, the team is 2-1 against the spread and 3-0 overall.
- The Aggies have turned the ball over seven times this season, two more turnovers than the Razorbacks have forced (5).
Arkansas Stats and Trends
- In Arkansas' three games this season, it has three wins against the spread.
- This year, the Razorbacks won ATS in their only game as an underdog of 6 points or more.
- Arkansas' games this season have hit the over on all three set point totals.
- This season the Razorbacks average 35.3 more points per game (41.0) than the Aggies allow (5.7).
- Arkansas is 3-0 against the spread and 3-0 overall in games when it scores more than 5.7 points.
- The Razorbacks rack up 253.0 more yards per game (492.3) than the Aggies give up per contest (239.3).
- When Arkansas amasses over 239.3 yards, the team is 3-0 against the spread and 3-0 overall.
- The Razorbacks have turned the ball over two times, two fewer times than the Aggies have forced turnovers (4).
Season Stats
|Texas A&M
|Stats
|Arkansas
28.3
Avg. Points Scored
41.0
5.7
Avg. Points Allowed
16.0
437.3
Avg. Total Yards
492.3
239.3
Avg. Total Yards Allowed
265.7
7
Giveaways
2
4
Takeaways
5