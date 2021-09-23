September 23, 2021
Texas A&M vs. Arkansas College Football Odds, Plays and Insights

Sep 18, 2021; College Station, Texas, USA; Texas A&M Aggies quarterback Zach Calzada (10) drops back to pass against the New Mexico Lobos during the second half at Kyle Field. Mandatory Credit: Jerome Miron-USA TODAY Sports

The No. 7 Texas A&M Aggies (3-0, 0-0 SEC) are 6-point favorites when they visit the No. 16 Arkansas Razorbacks (3-0, 0-0 SEC) in conference play on Saturday, September 25, 2021 at AT&T Stadium. The over/under is set at 47.5.

Odds for Texas A&M vs. Arkansas

Odds courtesy of SI Sportsbook.

Texas A&M vs Arkansas Betting Information

FavoriteSpreadTotal

Texas A&M

-6

47.5

Over/Under Insights

  • Texas A&M has combined with its opponents to score more than 47.5 points just once this year.
  • Arkansas' games have gone over 47.5 points in all three opportunities this season.
  • The combined points per game average of the two teams, 69.3, is 21.8 points greater than Saturday's over/under.
  • The 21.7 combined points per game that these two squads have allowed this season are 25.8 fewer than the 47.5 total in this contest.
  • The average total in Aggies games this season is 55.0, 7.5 points above Saturday's over/under of 47.5.
  • In 2021, games involving the Razorbacks have averaged a total of 53.8 points, 6.3 more than the set total in this contest.

Texas A&M Stats and Trends

  • Texas A&M has covered the spread two times this season.
  • The Aggies have been favored by 6 points or more three times this season and have covered the spread in two of them.
  • Texas A&M's games this year have not gone over the total in three opportunities.
  • The Aggies average 12.3 more points per game (28.3) than the Razorbacks surrender (16.0).
  • Texas A&M is 2-0 against the spread and 2-0 overall this season when the team scores more than 16.0 points.
  • The Aggies rack up 171.6 more yards per game (437.3) than the Razorbacks give up per contest (265.7).
  • In games that Texas A&M piles up more than 265.7 yards, the team is 2-1 against the spread and 3-0 overall.
  • The Aggies have turned the ball over seven times this season, two more turnovers than the Razorbacks have forced (5).
Arkansas Stats and Trends

  • In Arkansas' three games this season, it has three wins against the spread.
  • This year, the Razorbacks won ATS in their only game as an underdog of 6 points or more.
  • Arkansas' games this season have hit the over on all three set point totals.
  • This season the Razorbacks average 35.3 more points per game (41.0) than the Aggies allow (5.7).
  • Arkansas is 3-0 against the spread and 3-0 overall in games when it scores more than 5.7 points.
  • The Razorbacks rack up 253.0 more yards per game (492.3) than the Aggies give up per contest (239.3).
  • When Arkansas amasses over 239.3 yards, the team is 3-0 against the spread and 3-0 overall.
  • The Razorbacks have turned the ball over two times, two fewer times than the Aggies have forced turnovers (4).
Season Stats

Texas A&MStatsArkansas

28.3

Avg. Points Scored

41.0

5.7

Avg. Points Allowed

16.0

437.3

Avg. Total Yards

492.3

239.3

Avg. Total Yards Allowed

265.7

7

Giveaways

2

4

Takeaways

5