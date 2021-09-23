Texas A&M vs. Arkansas College Football Odds, Plays and Insights

Sep 18, 2021; College Station, Texas, USA; Texas A&M Aggies quarterback Zach Calzada (10) drops back to pass against the New Mexico Lobos during the second half at Kyle Field. Mandatory Credit: Jerome Miron-USA TODAY Sports

The No. 7 Texas A&M Aggies (3-0, 0-0 SEC) are 6-point favorites when they visit the No. 16 Arkansas Razorbacks (3-0, 0-0 SEC) in conference play on Saturday, September 25, 2021 at AT&T Stadium. The over/under is set at 47.5.

For more great betting and fantasy insight, join the SI Winners Club Newsletter.

Odds for Texas A&M vs. Arkansas

Odds courtesy of SI Sportsbook.

Favorite Spread Total Texas A&M -6 47.5

Over/Under Insights

Texas A&M has combined with its opponents to score more than 47.5 points just once this year.

Arkansas' games have gone over 47.5 points in all three opportunities this season.

The combined points per game average of the two teams, 69.3, is 21.8 points greater than Saturday's over/under.

The 21.7 combined points per game that these two squads have allowed this season are 25.8 fewer than the 47.5 total in this contest.

The average total in Aggies games this season is 55.0, 7.5 points above Saturday's over/under of 47.5.

In 2021, games involving the Razorbacks have averaged a total of 53.8 points, 6.3 more than the set total in this contest.

Texas A&M Stats and Trends

Texas A&M has covered the spread two times this season.

The Aggies have been favored by 6 points or more three times this season and have covered the spread in two of them.

Texas A&M's games this year have not gone over the total in three opportunities.

The Aggies average 12.3 more points per game (28.3) than the Razorbacks surrender (16.0).

Texas A&M is 2-0 against the spread and 2-0 overall this season when the team scores more than 16.0 points.

The Aggies rack up 171.6 more yards per game (437.3) than the Razorbacks give up per contest (265.7).

In games that Texas A&M piles up more than 265.7 yards, the team is 2-1 against the spread and 3-0 overall.

The Aggies have turned the ball over seven times this season, two more turnovers than the Razorbacks have forced (5).

Find the latest spread and moneyline odds for Texas A&M at SISportsbook.

Arkansas Stats and Trends

In Arkansas' three games this season, it has three wins against the spread.

This year, the Razorbacks won ATS in their only game as an underdog of 6 points or more.

Arkansas' games this season have hit the over on all three set point totals.

This season the Razorbacks average 35.3 more points per game (41.0) than the Aggies allow (5.7).

Arkansas is 3-0 against the spread and 3-0 overall in games when it scores more than 5.7 points.

The Razorbacks rack up 253.0 more yards per game (492.3) than the Aggies give up per contest (239.3).

When Arkansas amasses over 239.3 yards, the team is 3-0 against the spread and 3-0 overall.

The Razorbacks have turned the ball over two times, two fewer times than the Aggies have forced turnovers (4).

Head to SISportsbook to find the latest moneyline, spread and over/under odds for this matchup.

Season Stats