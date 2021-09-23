Oddsmakers give the Texas Longhorns (2-1, 0-0 Big 12) the edge when they host the Texas Tech Red Raiders (3-0, 0-0 Big 12) on Saturday, September 25, 2021 in a matchup between Big 12 opponents at Darrell K Royal-Texas Memorial Stadium. Texas is favored by 7.5 points. This game has an over/under of 61.5 points.
Odds for Texas vs. Texas Tech
|Favorite
|Spread
|Total
Texas
-7.5
61.5
Over/Under Insights
- Texas and its opponents have not yet combined for more than 61.5 points -- this matchup's over/under -- in a game this year.
- Texas Tech's games have gone over 61.5 points in just one opportunity this season.
- The combined points per game average of the two teams, 79, is 17.5 points greater than Saturday's over/under.
- These two squads combine to surrender 40.6 points per game, 20.9 fewer than this contest's over/under.
- The Longhorns and their opponents score an average of 55.7 points per game, 5.8 fewer than Saturday's total.
- The 56.8 PPG average total in Red Raiders games this season is 4.7 points fewer than this game's over/under.
Texas Stats and Trends
- Texas has covered the spread twice this year.
- This season, the Longhorns have won against the spread in each of their two games as a favorite of 7.5 points or more.
- Texas' games this year have gone over the total in two out of three opportunities (66.7%).
- The Longhorns rack up 17.7 more points per game (39) than the Red Raiders give up (21.3).
- Texas is 2-0 against the spread and 2-0 overall this season when the team scores more than 21.3 points.
- The Longhorns collect 437 yards per game, 146.3 more yards than the 290.7 the Red Raiders allow per matchup.
- When Texas amasses more than 290.7 yards, the team is 2-0 against the spread and 2-0 overall.
- This year, the Longhorns have three turnovers, two fewer than the Red Raiders have takeaways (5).
Texas Tech Stats and Trends
- Texas Tech has covered the spread two times this season.
- Texas Tech's games this season have hit the over on one of three set point totals (33.3%).
- The Red Raiders put up 20.7 more points per game (40) than the Longhorns give up (19.3).
- Texas Tech is 2-1 against the spread and 3-0 overall when the team notches more than 19.3 points.
- The Red Raiders rack up 70 more yards per game (441) than the Longhorns allow per outing (371).
- In games that Texas Tech churns out more than 371 yards, the team is 2-0 against the spread and 2-0 overall.
- The Red Raiders have turned the ball over three more times (6 total) than the Longhorns have forced a turnover (3) this season.
Season Stats
|Texas
|Stats
|Texas Tech
39
Avg. Points Scored
40
19.3
Avg. Points Allowed
21.3
437
Avg. Total Yards
441
371
Avg. Total Yards Allowed
290.7
3
Giveaways
6
3
Takeaways
5