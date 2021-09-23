Sep 18, 2021; Austin, Texas, USA; Texas Longhorns quarterback Casey Thompson (11) passes the ball against the Rice Owls during the first quarter at Darrell K Royal-Texas Memorial Stadium. Mandatory Credit: John Gutierrez-USA TODAY Sports

Oddsmakers give the Texas Longhorns (2-1, 0-0 Big 12) the edge when they host the Texas Tech Red Raiders (3-0, 0-0 Big 12) on Saturday, September 25, 2021 in a matchup between Big 12 opponents at Darrell K Royal-Texas Memorial Stadium. Texas is favored by 7.5 points. This game has an over/under of 61.5 points.

Odds for Texas vs. Texas Tech

Odds courtesy of SI Sportsbook.

Favorite Spread Total Texas -7.5 61.5

Over/Under Insights

Texas and its opponents have not yet combined for more than 61.5 points -- this matchup's over/under -- in a game this year.

Texas Tech's games have gone over 61.5 points in just one opportunity this season.

The combined points per game average of the two teams, 79, is 17.5 points greater than Saturday's over/under.

These two squads combine to surrender 40.6 points per game, 20.9 fewer than this contest's over/under.

The Longhorns and their opponents score an average of 55.7 points per game, 5.8 fewer than Saturday's total.

The 56.8 PPG average total in Red Raiders games this season is 4.7 points fewer than this game's over/under.

Texas Stats and Trends

Texas has covered the spread twice this year.

This season, the Longhorns have won against the spread in each of their two games as a favorite of 7.5 points or more.

Texas' games this year have gone over the total in two out of three opportunities (66.7%).

The Longhorns rack up 17.7 more points per game (39) than the Red Raiders give up (21.3).

Texas is 2-0 against the spread and 2-0 overall this season when the team scores more than 21.3 points.

The Longhorns collect 437 yards per game, 146.3 more yards than the 290.7 the Red Raiders allow per matchup.

When Texas amasses more than 290.7 yards, the team is 2-0 against the spread and 2-0 overall.

This year, the Longhorns have three turnovers, two fewer than the Red Raiders have takeaways (5).

Texas Tech Stats and Trends

Texas Tech has covered the spread two times this season.

Texas Tech's games this season have hit the over on one of three set point totals (33.3%).

The Red Raiders put up 20.7 more points per game (40) than the Longhorns give up (19.3).

Texas Tech is 2-1 against the spread and 3-0 overall when the team notches more than 19.3 points.

The Red Raiders rack up 70 more yards per game (441) than the Longhorns allow per outing (371).

In games that Texas Tech churns out more than 371 yards, the team is 2-0 against the spread and 2-0 overall.

The Red Raiders have turned the ball over three more times (6 total) than the Longhorns have forced a turnover (3) this season.

Season Stats