Sep 11, 2021; South Bend, Indiana, USA; Toledo Rockets running back Bryant Koback (22) is tackled by Notre Dame Fighting Irish linebacker JD Bertrand (27) in the fourth quarter at Notre Dame Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Matt Cashore-USA TODAY Sports

MAC opponents square off when the Toledo Rockets (1-2, 0-0 MAC) visit the Ball State Cardinals (1-2, 0-0 MAC) on Saturday, September 25, 2021 at Scheumann Stadium. Toledo is favored by 4.5 points. The game has a point total set at 56.5.

For more great betting and fantasy insight, join the SI Winners Club Newsletter.

Odds for Toledo vs. Ball State

Odds courtesy of SI Sportsbook.

Favorite Spread Total Toledo -4.5 56.5

Over/Under Insights

The combined points per game average of the two teams, 46.7, is 9.8 points fewer than Saturday's over/under.

The 58 points per game these two squads have surrendered to opponents this season are 1.5 more than the 56.5 over/under in this contest.

The average total in Rockets games this season is 57.3, 0.8 points more than Saturday's over/under of 56.5.

The 56.5 over/under in this game is 1.0 point higher than the 55.5 average total in Cardinals games this season.

Toledo Stats and Trends

So far this season Toledo has one win against the spread.

The Rockets have yet to cover the spread this season when favored by 4.5 points or more.

This year, the Rockets rack up 8.7 fewer points per game (28.0) than the Cardinals give up (36.7).

The Rockets average 74.3 fewer yards per game (361.7), than the Cardinals give up per outing (436.0).

The Rockets have one turnover this season, equal to the number of takeaways for the Cardinals.

Find the latest spread and moneyline odds for Toledo at SISportsbook.

Ball State Stats and Trends

Ball State has not covered the spread yet this season.

This season, the Cardinals are winless ATS when entering a game as an underdog of 4.5 points or more.

The Cardinals average 18.7 points per game, comparable to the 21.3 the Rockets surrender.

The Cardinals collect 27.0 fewer yards per game (319.7) than the Rockets give up (346.7).

This year the Cardinals have turned the ball over six times, while the Rockets have forced 6 turnovers.

Head to SISportsbook to find the latest moneyline, spread and over/under odds for this matchup.

Season Stats