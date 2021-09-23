MAC opponents square off when the Toledo Rockets (1-2, 0-0 MAC) visit the Ball State Cardinals (1-2, 0-0 MAC) on Saturday, September 25, 2021 at Scheumann Stadium. Toledo is favored by 4.5 points. The game has a point total set at 56.5.
Odds for Toledo vs. Ball State
Odds courtesy of SI Sportsbook.
|Favorite
|Spread
|Total
Toledo
-4.5
56.5
Over/Under Insights
- The combined points per game average of the two teams, 46.7, is 9.8 points fewer than Saturday's over/under.
- The 58 points per game these two squads have surrendered to opponents this season are 1.5 more than the 56.5 over/under in this contest.
- The average total in Rockets games this season is 57.3, 0.8 points more than Saturday's over/under of 56.5.
- The 56.5 over/under in this game is 1.0 point higher than the 55.5 average total in Cardinals games this season.
Toledo Stats and Trends
- So far this season Toledo has one win against the spread.
- The Rockets have yet to cover the spread this season when favored by 4.5 points or more.
- This year, the Rockets rack up 8.7 fewer points per game (28.0) than the Cardinals give up (36.7).
- The Rockets average 74.3 fewer yards per game (361.7), than the Cardinals give up per outing (436.0).
- The Rockets have one turnover this season, equal to the number of takeaways for the Cardinals.
Ball State Stats and Trends
- Ball State has not covered the spread yet this season.
- This season, the Cardinals are winless ATS when entering a game as an underdog of 4.5 points or more.
- The Cardinals average 18.7 points per game, comparable to the 21.3 the Rockets surrender.
- The Cardinals collect 27.0 fewer yards per game (319.7) than the Rockets give up (346.7).
- This year the Cardinals have turned the ball over six times, while the Rockets have forced 6 turnovers.
Season Stats
|Toledo
|Stats
|Ball State
28.0
Avg. Points Scored
18.7
21.3
Avg. Points Allowed
36.7
361.7
Avg. Total Yards
319.7
346.7
Avg. Total Yards Allowed
436.0
1
Giveaways
6
6
Takeaways
1