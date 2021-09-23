The UL Monroe Warhawks (1-1, 0-0 Sun Belt) are 24-point underdogs in a home Sun Belt matchup with the Troy Trojans (2-1, 0-0 Sun Belt) on Saturday, September 25, 2021 at JPS Field at Malone Stadium. The over/under is 50 for the outing.
Odds for Troy vs. UL Monroe
Odds courtesy of SI Sportsbook.
|Favorite
|Spread
|Total
Troy
-24
50
Over/Under Insights
- The two teams combine to average 40.7 points per game, 9.3 less than the total in this contest.
- The 37 combined points per game that these two squads have allowed this season are 13.0 fewer than the 50 over/under in this contest.
- The average total in Trojans games this season is 56.5, 6.5 points above Saturday's total of 50.
- The 53.5 PPG average total in Warhawks games this season is 3.5 points more than this game's over/under.
Troy Stats and Trends
- Troy has one win against the spread in three games this year.
- The Trojans average 3.7 more points per game (29.7) than the Warhawks surrender (26.0).
- The Trojans collect 333.3 yards per game, 86.2 fewer yards than the 419.5 the Warhawks give up per outing.
- The Trojans have four giveaways this season, while the Warhawks have six takeaways .
UL Monroe Stats and Trends
- So far this year UL Monroe has one win against the spread.
- The Warhawks have been underdogs by 24 points or more one time this season and have not covered the spread once.
- The Warhawks put up 11.0 points per game, comparable to the 11.0 the Trojans surrender.
- The Warhawks average 59.5 fewer yards per game (168.5) than the Trojans allow (228.0).
- The Warhawks have zero giveaways this season, while the Trojans have six takeaways .
Season Stats
|Troy
|Stats
|UL Monroe
29.7
Avg. Points Scored
11.0
11.0
Avg. Points Allowed
26.0
333.3
Avg. Total Yards
168.5
228.0
Avg. Total Yards Allowed
419.5
4
Giveaways
0
6
Takeaways
6