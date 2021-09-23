Troy Trojans quarterback Kaleb Barker (7) is tackled by Georgia State Panthers linebacker Jordan Strachan. Dsc 5671

The UL Monroe Warhawks (1-1, 0-0 Sun Belt) are 24-point underdogs in a home Sun Belt matchup with the Troy Trojans (2-1, 0-0 Sun Belt) on Saturday, September 25, 2021 at JPS Field at Malone Stadium. The over/under is 50 for the outing.

Odds for Troy vs. UL Monroe

Favorite Spread Total Troy -24 50

Over/Under Insights

The two teams combine to average 40.7 points per game, 9.3 less than the total in this contest.

The 37 combined points per game that these two squads have allowed this season are 13.0 fewer than the 50 over/under in this contest.

The average total in Trojans games this season is 56.5, 6.5 points above Saturday's total of 50.

The 53.5 PPG average total in Warhawks games this season is 3.5 points more than this game's over/under.

Troy Stats and Trends

Troy has one win against the spread in three games this year.

The Trojans average 3.7 more points per game (29.7) than the Warhawks surrender (26.0).

The Trojans collect 333.3 yards per game, 86.2 fewer yards than the 419.5 the Warhawks give up per outing.

The Trojans have four giveaways this season, while the Warhawks have six takeaways .

UL Monroe Stats and Trends

So far this year UL Monroe has one win against the spread.

The Warhawks have been underdogs by 24 points or more one time this season and have not covered the spread once.

The Warhawks put up 11.0 points per game, comparable to the 11.0 the Trojans surrender.

The Warhawks average 59.5 fewer yards per game (168.5) than the Trojans allow (228.0).

The Warhawks have zero giveaways this season, while the Trojans have six takeaways .

Season Stats