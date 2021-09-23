Tulane vs. UAB College Football Odds, Plays and Insights

Sep 18, 2021; Oxford, Mississippi, USA; Tulane Green Wave head coach Willie Fritz during their game against the Mississippi Rebels at Vaught-Hemingway Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Marvin Gentry-USA TODAY Sports

The Tulane Green Wave (1-2) are less than a touchdown favorite (-3.5) on Saturday, September 25, 2021 against the UAB Blazers (2-1). The game's point total is 55.

Odds for Tulane vs. UAB

Odds courtesy of SI Sportsbook.

Favorite Spread Total Tulane -3.5 55

Over/Under Insights

Tulane and its opponents have gone over the current 55-point total in all three games this season.

The two teams combine to average 67.7 points per game, 12.7 more than the total in this contest.

These two squads surrender a combined 61 points per game, 6.0 more than this contest's over/under.

The average total in Green Wave games this season is 68.2, 13.2 points above Saturday's over/under of 55.

In 2021, games involving the Blazers have averaged a total of 51.0 points, 4.0 fewer than this game's set over/under.

Tulane Stats and Trends

So far this season Tulane has two wins against the spread.

This season, the Green Wave won ATS in their only game as a favorite of 3.5 points or more.

Tulane's games this year have gone over the point total in all three opportunities.

This year, the Green Wave score 21.0 more points per game (41.7) than the Blazers allow (20.7).

Tulane is 2-1 against the spread and 1-2 overall in games when it puts up more than 20.7 points.

The Green Wave rack up 123.3 more yards per game (428.3) than the Blazers allow per outing (305.0).

When Tulane churns out more than 305.0 yards, the team is 2-0 against the spread and 1-1 overall.

The Green Wave have turned the ball over four more times (6 total) than the Blazers have forced a turnover (2) this season.

UAB Stats and Trends

So far this season UAB has one win against the spread.

The Blazers have yet to cover the spread this year when underdogs by 3.5 points or more.

The Blazers score 26.0 points per game, 14.3 fewer than the Green Wave surrender (40.3).

The Blazers rack up 366.0 yards per game, 89.0 fewer yards than the 455.0 the Green Wave allow.

This season the Blazers have turned the ball over five times, while the Green Wave have forced 5 turnovers.

Season Stats