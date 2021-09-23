The Tulane Green Wave (1-2) are less than a touchdown favorite (-3.5) on Saturday, September 25, 2021 against the UAB Blazers (2-1). The game's point total is 55.
Odds for Tulane vs. UAB
|Favorite
|Spread
|Total
Tulane
-3.5
55
Over/Under Insights
- Tulane and its opponents have gone over the current 55-point total in all three games this season.
- The two teams combine to average 67.7 points per game, 12.7 more than the total in this contest.
- These two squads surrender a combined 61 points per game, 6.0 more than this contest's over/under.
- The average total in Green Wave games this season is 68.2, 13.2 points above Saturday's over/under of 55.
- In 2021, games involving the Blazers have averaged a total of 51.0 points, 4.0 fewer than this game's set over/under.
Tulane Stats and Trends
- So far this season Tulane has two wins against the spread.
- This season, the Green Wave won ATS in their only game as a favorite of 3.5 points or more.
- Tulane's games this year have gone over the point total in all three opportunities.
- This year, the Green Wave score 21.0 more points per game (41.7) than the Blazers allow (20.7).
- Tulane is 2-1 against the spread and 1-2 overall in games when it puts up more than 20.7 points.
- The Green Wave rack up 123.3 more yards per game (428.3) than the Blazers allow per outing (305.0).
- When Tulane churns out more than 305.0 yards, the team is 2-0 against the spread and 1-1 overall.
- The Green Wave have turned the ball over four more times (6 total) than the Blazers have forced a turnover (2) this season.
UAB Stats and Trends
- So far this season UAB has one win against the spread.
- The Blazers have yet to cover the spread this year when underdogs by 3.5 points or more.
- The Blazers score 26.0 points per game, 14.3 fewer than the Green Wave surrender (40.3).
- The Blazers rack up 366.0 yards per game, 89.0 fewer yards than the 455.0 the Green Wave allow.
- This season the Blazers have turned the ball over five times, while the Green Wave have forced 5 turnovers.
Season Stats
|Tulane
|Stats
|UAB
41.7
Avg. Points Scored
26.0
40.3
Avg. Points Allowed
20.7
428.3
Avg. Total Yards
366.0
455.0
Avg. Total Yards Allowed
305.0
6
Giveaways
5
5
Takeaways
2