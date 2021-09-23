Sep 18, 2021; Columbus, Ohio, USA; Tulsa Golden Hurricane head coach Philip Montgomery watches a replay during the second quarter against the Ohio State Buckeyes at Ohio Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Joseph Maiorana-USA TODAY Sports

The Arkansas State Red Wolves (1-2) are double-digit, 13.5-point underdogs heading into their matchup on Saturday, September 25, 2021 against the Tulsa Golden Hurricane (0-3). The over/under is set at 63 points for the contest.

For more great betting and fantasy insight, join the SI Winners Club Newsletter.

Odds for Tulsa vs. Arkansas State

Odds courtesy of SI Sportsbook.

Favorite Spread Total Tulsa -13.5 63

Over/Under Insights

Saturday's total is 12.0 points higher than the combined 51 PPG average of the two teams.

The 72 points per game these two squads have surrendered to opponents this season are 9.0 more than the 63 over/under in this contest.

Golden Hurricane games have an average total of 55.5 points this season, 7.5 fewer than Saturday's over/under.

The 63 over/under in this game is 1.5 points above the 61.5 average total in Red Wolves games this season.

Tulsa Stats and Trends

Thus far this season Tulsa is undefeated against the spread.

The Golden Hurricane rack up 20.0 points per game, 22.7 fewer than the Red Wolves give up per matchup (42.7).

The Golden Hurricane rack up 106.7 fewer yards per game (432.0), than the Red Wolves allow per outing (538.7).

The Golden Hurricane have turned the ball over five times this season, two fewer than the Red Wolves have forced (7).

Find the latest spread and moneyline odds for Tulsa at SISportsbook.

Arkansas State Stats and Trends

Arkansas State has covered the spread on one occasion this season.

This year, the Red Wolves are winless against the spread when entering a game as an underdog of 13.5 points or more.

The Red Wolves score just 1.7 more points per game (31.0) than the Golden Hurricane allow (29.3).

Arkansas State is 1-0 against the spread and 1-1 overall in games when it records more than 29.3 points.

The Red Wolves collect 80.3 more yards per game (487.0) than the Golden Hurricane allow (406.7).

In games that Arkansas State totals over 406.7 yards, the team is 1-0 against the spread and 1-1 overall.

The Red Wolves have turned the ball over four times this season, one more turnover than the Golden Hurricane have forced (3).

Head to SISportsbook to find the latest moneyline, spread and over/under odds for this matchup.

Season Stats