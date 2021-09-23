Pac-12 rivals square off when the No. 24 UCLA Bruins (2-1, 0-0 Pac-12) visit the Stanford Cardinal (2-1, 0-0 Pac-12) on Saturday, September 25, 2021 at Stanford Stadium. UCLA is favored by 4.5 points. The game has a 58.5-point over/under.
Odds for UCLA vs. Stanford
Odds courtesy of SI Sportsbook.
|Favorite
|Spread
|Total
UCLA
-4.5
58.5
Over/Under Insights
- UCLA and its opponents have combined for 58.5 points just two times this year.
- Stanford and its opponents have combined to score more than 58.5 points in two games this season.
- The two teams combine to score 69.7 points per game, 11.2 more than the total in this contest.
- These two squads combine to allow 50.7 points per game, 7.8 fewer than this contest's over/under.
- The average total in Bruins games this season is 67.2, 8.7 points above Saturday's over/under of 58.5.
- In 2021, games involving the Cardinal have averaged a total of 51.8 points, 6.7 fewer than this game's set over/under.
UCLA Stats and Trends
- Thus far this season UCLA has two wins against the spread.
- This season, the Bruins have one against the spread win in two games as a favorite of 4.5 points or more.
- UCLA's games this year have eclipsed the over/under one time in three opportunities (33.3%).
- The Bruins rack up 39.7 points per game, 14.7 more than the Cardinal allow per matchup (25.0).
- When UCLA scores more than 25.0 points, it is 2-1 against the spread and 2-1 overall.
- The Bruins average 35.7 more yards per game (419.0) than the Cardinal allow per matchup (383.3).
- When UCLA churns out over 383.3 yards, the team is 2-1 against the spread and 2-1 overall.
- The Bruins have three turnovers this season, equal to the number of takeaways for the Cardinal.
Stanford Stats and Trends
- So far this year Stanford has two wins against the spread.
- This year, the Cardinal won ATS in their only game as an underdog of 4.5 points or more.
- Stanford's games this season have gone over the total in two out of three opportunities (66.7%).
- The Cardinal put up 4.3 more points per game (30.0) than the Bruins give up (25.7).
- Stanford is 2-0 against the spread and 2-0 overall when the team records more than 25.7 points.
- The Cardinal rack up 62.4 fewer yards per game (343.3) than the Bruins give up (405.7).
- This season the Cardinal have two turnovers, four fewer than the Bruins have takeaways (6).
Season Stats
|UCLA
|Stats
|Stanford
39.7
Avg. Points Scored
30.0
25.7
Avg. Points Allowed
25.0
419.0
Avg. Total Yards
343.3
405.7
Avg. Total Yards Allowed
383.3
3
Giveaways
2
6
Takeaways
3