September 23, 2021
UCLA vs. Stanford College Football Odds, Plays and Insights

Sep 18, 2021; Pasadena, California, USA; Fresno State Bulldogs defensive back Elijah Gates (2) and defensive back Evan Williams (32) celebrates after a sack against UCLA Bruins quarterback Dorian Thompson-Robinson (1) in the third quarter at Rose Bowl. Mandatory Credit: Richard Mackson-USA TODAY Sports

Pac-12 rivals square off when the No. 24 UCLA Bruins (2-1, 0-0 Pac-12) visit the Stanford Cardinal (2-1, 0-0 Pac-12) on Saturday, September 25, 2021 at Stanford Stadium. UCLA is favored by 4.5 points. The game has a 58.5-point over/under.

Odds for UCLA vs. Stanford

UCLA vs Stanford Betting Information

FavoriteSpreadTotal

UCLA

-4.5

58.5

Over/Under Insights

  • UCLA and its opponents have combined for 58.5 points just two times this year.
  • Stanford and its opponents have combined to score more than 58.5 points in two games this season.
  • The two teams combine to score 69.7 points per game, 11.2 more than the total in this contest.
  • These two squads combine to allow 50.7 points per game, 7.8 fewer than this contest's over/under.
  • The average total in Bruins games this season is 67.2, 8.7 points above Saturday's over/under of 58.5.
  • In 2021, games involving the Cardinal have averaged a total of 51.8 points, 6.7 fewer than this game's set over/under.

UCLA Stats and Trends

  • Thus far this season UCLA has two wins against the spread.
  • This season, the Bruins have one against the spread win in two games as a favorite of 4.5 points or more.
  • UCLA's games this year have eclipsed the over/under one time in three opportunities (33.3%).
  • The Bruins rack up 39.7 points per game, 14.7 more than the Cardinal allow per matchup (25.0).
  • When UCLA scores more than 25.0 points, it is 2-1 against the spread and 2-1 overall.
  • The Bruins average 35.7 more yards per game (419.0) than the Cardinal allow per matchup (383.3).
  • When UCLA churns out over 383.3 yards, the team is 2-1 against the spread and 2-1 overall.
  • The Bruins have three turnovers this season, equal to the number of takeaways for the Cardinal.
Stanford Stats and Trends

  • So far this year Stanford has two wins against the spread.
  • This year, the Cardinal won ATS in their only game as an underdog of 4.5 points or more.
  • Stanford's games this season have gone over the total in two out of three opportunities (66.7%).
  • The Cardinal put up 4.3 more points per game (30.0) than the Bruins give up (25.7).
  • Stanford is 2-0 against the spread and 2-0 overall when the team records more than 25.7 points.
  • The Cardinal rack up 62.4 fewer yards per game (343.3) than the Bruins give up (405.7).
  • This season the Cardinal have two turnovers, four fewer than the Bruins have takeaways (6).
Season Stats

UCLAStatsStanford

39.7

Avg. Points Scored

30.0

25.7

Avg. Points Allowed

25.0

419.0

Avg. Total Yards

343.3

405.7

Avg. Total Yards Allowed

383.3

3

Giveaways

2

6

Takeaways

3