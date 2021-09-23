Sep 18, 2021; Pullman, Washington, USA; USC Trojans wide receiver Drake London (15) scores a touchdown against Washington State Cougars defensive back Tanner Moku (32) in the second half at Gesa Field at Martin Stadium. The Trojans won 45-14. Mandatory Credit: James Snook-USA TODAY Sports

The USC Trojans (2-1, 0-0 Pac-12) host the Oregon State Beavers (2-1, 0-0 Pac-12) on Saturday, September 25, 2021 in matchup between Pac-12 rivals at United Airlines Field at LA Memorial Coliseum. Oregon State is a 10.5-point underdog. The over/under is set at 62 points for the contest.

Odds for USC vs. Oregon State

Favorite Spread Total USC -10.5 62

Over/Under Insights

USC and its opponents have combined for 62 points -- this matchup's point total -- just one time this season.

Oregon State's games have gone over 62 points in only one opportunity this season.

Saturday's over/under is 8.3 points lower than the two team's combined 70.3 points per game average.

These two squads combine to allow 40 points per game, 22.0 fewer than this contest's over/under.

The average total in Trojans games this season is 58.3, 3.7 points fewer than Saturday's over/under of 62 .

In 2021, games involving the Beavers have averaged a total of 64.5 points, 2.5 more than the set total in this contest.

USC Stats and Trends

So far this season USC has two wins against the spread.

The Trojans have been favored by 10.5 points or more two times this season and covered the spread in one of them.

USC's games this year have gone over the point total one time in three opportunities (33.3%).

This year, the Trojans rack up 15.3 more points per game (34.3) than the Beavers allow (19.0).

USC is 2-1 against the spread and 2-1 overall this season when the team notches more than 19.0 points.

The Trojans average 423.7 yards per game, 74.7 more yards than the 349.0 the Beavers allow per contest.

USC is 2-1 against the spread and 2-1 overall when the team amasses over 349.0 yards.

The Trojans have five giveaways this season, while the Beavers have five takeaways .

Oregon State Stats and Trends

So far this season Oregon State has two wins against the spread.

Oregon State's games this year have hit the over on one of three set point totals (33.3%).

The Beavers average 15.0 more points per game (36.0) than the Trojans allow (21.0).

Oregon State is 2-0 against the spread and 2-0 overall when the team records more than 21.0 points.

The Beavers average 453.0 yards per game, 109.7 more yards than the 343.3 the Trojans allow.

When Oregon State picks up over 343.3 yards, the team is 2-1 against the spread and 2-1 overall.

The Beavers have three giveaways this season, while the Trojans have six takeaways .

Season Stats