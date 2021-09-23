Sep 18, 2021; Carson, California, USA; Utah Utes wide receiver Connor O'Toole (81) reacts after catching a pass in the end zone against the Utah Utes during overtime at Dignity Health Sports Park. The play would be ruled incomplete after review. Mandatory Credit: Gary A. Vasquez-USA TODAY Sports

The Utah Utes (1-2, 0-0 Pac-12) host the Washington State Cougars (1-2, 0-0 Pac-12) on Saturday, September 25, 2021 in matchup between Pac-12 foes at Rice-Eccles Stadium. Washington State is a 14.5-point underdog. The over/under is set at 54.5 points for the contest.

For more great betting and fantasy insight, join the SI Winners Club Newsletter.

Odds for Utah vs. Washington State

Odds courtesy of SI Sportsbook.

Favorite Spread Total Utah -14.5 54.5

Over/Under Insights

Washington State and its opponents have combined to score more than 54.5 points in two games this season.

The two teams combine to average 56.3 points per game, 1.8 more than the over/under in this contest.

This contest's total is 2.5 points fewer than the 57 these two squads combine to give up per game in 2021.

The Utes and their opponents score an average of 46.5 points per game, 8.0 fewer than Saturday's total.

In 2021, games involving the Cougars have averaged a total of 64.0 points, 9.5 more than the set over/under in this contest.

Utah Stats and Trends

Thus far this season Utah is winless against the spread.

This year, the Utes put up just 2.4 fewer points per game (29.3) than the Cougars allow (31.7).

The Utes collect 63.7 fewer yards per game (372.3) than the Cougars give up per matchup (436.0).

The Utes have five giveaways this season, while the Cougars have seven takeaways .

Find the latest spread and moneyline odds for Utah at SISportsbook.

Washington State Stats and Trends

So far this season Washington State is winless against the spread.

Washington State's games this year have hit the over on one of three set point totals (33.3%).

The Cougars rack up 27.0 points per game, comparable to the 25.3 the Utes surrender.

The Cougars rack up 71.7 more yards per game (367.0) than the Utes allow per matchup (295.3).

In games that Washington State churns out over 295.3 yards, the team is 0-2 against the spread and 1-1 overall.

The Cougars have turned the ball over six times this season, three more turnovers than the Utes have forced (3).

Head to SISportsbook to find the latest moneyline, spread and over/under odds for this matchup.

Season Stats