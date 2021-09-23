UTEP vs. New Mexico College Football Odds, Plays and Insights

Sep 10, 2021; Boise, Idaho, USA; Boise State Broncos linebacker Brandon Hawkins (3) strips the ball from UTEP Miners quarterback Calvin Brownholtz (7) during the second half at Albertsons Stadium. Boise State beat UTEP 54-13. Mandatory Credit: Brian Losness-USA TODAY Sports

Oddsmakers project a close game when the UTEP Miners (2-1) play the New Mexico Lobos (2-1) as just 1.5-point favorites on Saturday, September 25, 2021. The game has an over/under of 54.

For more great betting and fantasy insight, join the SI Winners Club Newsletter.

Odds for UTEP vs. New Mexico

Odds courtesy of SI Sportsbook.

Favorite Spread Total UTEP -1.5 54

Over/Under Insights

Saturday's total is 6.7 points higher than the combined 47.3 PPG average of the two teams.

This contest's total is 0.4 points more than the 53.6 these two squads combine to allow per game this season.

The Miners and their opponents have scored an average of 56.5 points per game in 2021, 2.5 more than Saturday's total.

The 54 total in this game is 1.5 points higher than the 52.5 average total in Lobos games this season.

UTEP Stats and Trends

UTEP has covered the spread once this year.

This season, the Miners won ATS in their only game as a favorite of 1.5 points or more.

The Miners average 27.0 points per game, comparable to the 25.3 per matchup the Lobos give up.

When UTEP puts up more than 25.3 points, it is 1-0 against the spread and 2-0 overall.

The Miners collect 99.7 more yards per game (420.0) than the Lobos allow per matchup (320.3).

UTEP is 1-1 against the spread and 2-1 overall when the team picks up more than 320.3 yards.

The Miners have turned the ball over nine times this season, three more turnovers than the Lobos have forced (6).

Find the latest spread and moneyline odds for UTEP at SISportsbook.

New Mexico Stats and Trends

New Mexico is winless against the spread this season.

This year, the Lobos are winless against the spread when entering a game as an underdog of 1.5 points or more.

The Lobos score 8.0 fewer points per game (20.3) than the Miners surrender (28.3).

The Lobos rack up only 1.7 more yards per game (329.7) than the Miners give up per outing (328.0).

The Lobos have two giveaways this season, while the Miners have four takeaways .

Head to SISportsbook to find the latest moneyline, spread and over/under odds for this matchup.

Season Stats