Oddsmakers project a close game when the UTEP Miners (2-1) play the New Mexico Lobos (2-1) as just 1.5-point favorites on Saturday, September 25, 2021. The game has an over/under of 54.
Odds for UTEP vs. New Mexico
Odds courtesy of SI Sportsbook.
|Favorite
|Spread
|Total
UTEP
-1.5
54
Over/Under Insights
- Saturday's total is 6.7 points higher than the combined 47.3 PPG average of the two teams.
- This contest's total is 0.4 points more than the 53.6 these two squads combine to allow per game this season.
- The Miners and their opponents have scored an average of 56.5 points per game in 2021, 2.5 more than Saturday's total.
- The 54 total in this game is 1.5 points higher than the 52.5 average total in Lobos games this season.
UTEP Stats and Trends
- UTEP has covered the spread once this year.
- This season, the Miners won ATS in their only game as a favorite of 1.5 points or more.
- The Miners average 27.0 points per game, comparable to the 25.3 per matchup the Lobos give up.
- When UTEP puts up more than 25.3 points, it is 1-0 against the spread and 2-0 overall.
- The Miners collect 99.7 more yards per game (420.0) than the Lobos allow per matchup (320.3).
- UTEP is 1-1 against the spread and 2-1 overall when the team picks up more than 320.3 yards.
- The Miners have turned the ball over nine times this season, three more turnovers than the Lobos have forced (6).
New Mexico Stats and Trends
- New Mexico is winless against the spread this season.
- This year, the Lobos are winless against the spread when entering a game as an underdog of 1.5 points or more.
- The Lobos score 8.0 fewer points per game (20.3) than the Miners surrender (28.3).
- The Lobos rack up only 1.7 more yards per game (329.7) than the Miners give up per outing (328.0).
- The Lobos have two giveaways this season, while the Miners have four takeaways .
Season Stats
|UTEP
|Stats
|New Mexico
27.0
Avg. Points Scored
20.3
28.3
Avg. Points Allowed
25.3
420.0
Avg. Total Yards
329.7
328.0
Avg. Total Yards Allowed
320.3
9
Giveaways
2
4
Takeaways
6