Sep 18, 2021; Chapel Hill, North Carolina, USA; Virginia Cavaliers wide receiver Billy Kemp IV (4) scores a touchdown as North Carolina Tar Heels defensive back Kyler McMichael (1) and linebacker Chris Collins (17) and defensive back Giovanni Biggers (27) defend in the fourth quarter at Kenan Memorial Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Bob Donnan-USA TODAY Sports

Oddsmakers give the Virginia Cavaliers (2-1, 0-0 ACC) the edge when they host the Wake Forest Demon Deacons (3-0, 0-0 ACC) on Friday, September 24, 2021 in a matchup between ACC foes at Scott Stadium. Virginia is favored by 4 points. A total of 68.5 points has been set for this game.

For more great betting and fantasy insight, join the SI Winners Club Newsletter.

Odds for Virginia vs. Wake Forest

Odds courtesy of SI Sportsbook.

Favorite Spread Total Virginia -4 68.5

Over/Under Insights

Wake Forest's games have yet to go over 68.5 points this season.

Friday's total is 12.1 points lower than the two team's combined 80.6 points per game average.

These two squads combine to allow 37.6 points per game, 30.9 fewer than this contest's over/under.

The average total in Cavaliers games this season is 61.0, 7.5 points fewer than Friday's over/under of 68.5 .

The 68.5 over/under in this game is 6.8 points higher than the 61.7 average total in Demon Deacons games this season.

Virginia Stats and Trends

So far this season Virginia has one win against the spread.

The Cavaliers covered the spread in their only game when favored by 4 points or more.

The Cavaliers rack up 41.3 points per game, 28.0 more than the Demon Deacons give up per outing (13.3).

When Virginia puts up more than 13.3 points, it is 1-1 against the spread and 2-1 overall.

The Cavaliers rack up 250.0 more yards per game (558.3) than the Demon Deacons give up per contest (308.3).

Virginia is 1-1 against the spread and 2-1 overall when the team amasses more than 308.3 yards.

The Cavaliers have turned the ball over four times this season, five fewer than the Demon Deacons have forced (9).

Find the latest spread and moneyline odds for Virginia at SISportsbook.

Wake Forest Stats and Trends

Wake Forest has covered the spread two times this year.

Wake Forest's games this year have not gone over the total in three opportunities.

The Demon Deacons rack up 39.3 points per game, 15.0 more than the Cavaliers surrender (24.3).

Wake Forest is 2-1 against the spread and 3-0 overall when the team notches more than 24.3 points.

The Demon Deacons collect 416.3 yards per game, just 10.0 more than the 406.3 the Cavaliers give up.

Wake Forest is 1-1 against the spread and 2-0 overall when the team churns out more than 406.3 yards.

This season the Demon Deacons have turned the ball over four times, one more than the Cavaliers' takeaways (3).

Head to SISportsbook to find the latest moneyline, spread and over/under odds for this matchup.

Season Stats