Oddsmakers give the Washington Huskies (1-2, 0-0 Pac-12) the edge when they host the California Golden Bears (1-2, 0-0 Pac-12) on Saturday, September 25, 2021 in a matchup between Pac-12 foes at Alaska Airlines Field at Husky Stadium. Washington is favored by 7.5 points. The contest has a 46.5-point over/under.

Odds for Washington vs. Cal

Favorite Spread Total Washington -7.5 46.5

Over/Under Insights

Cal's games have gone over 46.5 points in two opportunities this season.

Saturday's total is 6.8 points lower than the two team's combined 53.3 points per game average.

This contest's over/under is 2.1 points greater than the 44.4 these two squads combine to allow per game this season.

The Huskies and their opponents have scored an average of 53.0 points per game in 2021, 6.5 more than Saturday's total.

The 49.3 PPG average total in Golden Bears games this season is 2.8 points more than this game's over/under.

Washington Stats and Trends

Washington has covered the spread one time this year.

This season, the Huskies won ATS in their only game as a favorite of 7.5 points or more.

This year, the Huskies put up 5.7 fewer points per game (23.0) than the Golden Bears give up (28.7).

The Huskies collect 410.7 yards per game, 35.3 fewer yards than the 446.0 the Golden Bears give up per outing.

The Huskies have turned the ball over four more times (7 total) than the Golden Bears have forced a turnover (3) this season.

Cal Stats and Trends

Cal has covered the spread on one occasion this season.

The Golden Bears have been underdogs by 7.5 points or more once this season and covered the spread.

Cal's games this season have hit the over on two of three set point totals (66.7%).

The Golden Bears score 30.3 points per game, 14.6 more than the Huskies give up (15.7).

When Cal records more than 15.7 points, it is 1-2 against the spread and 1-2 overall.

The Golden Bears collect 435.3 yards per game, 139.6 more yards than the 295.7 the Huskies give up.

In games that Cal churns out more than 295.7 yards, the team is 1-2 against the spread and 1-2 overall.

The Golden Bears have two giveaways this season, while the Huskies have three takeaways .

Season Stats