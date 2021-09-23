Oddsmakers give the Washington Huskies (1-2, 0-0 Pac-12) the edge when they host the California Golden Bears (1-2, 0-0 Pac-12) on Saturday, September 25, 2021 in a matchup between Pac-12 foes at Alaska Airlines Field at Husky Stadium. Washington is favored by 7.5 points. The contest has a 46.5-point over/under.
Odds for Washington vs. Cal
|Favorite
|Spread
|Total
Washington
-7.5
46.5
Over/Under Insights
- Cal's games have gone over 46.5 points in two opportunities this season.
- Saturday's total is 6.8 points lower than the two team's combined 53.3 points per game average.
- This contest's over/under is 2.1 points greater than the 44.4 these two squads combine to allow per game this season.
- The Huskies and their opponents have scored an average of 53.0 points per game in 2021, 6.5 more than Saturday's total.
- The 49.3 PPG average total in Golden Bears games this season is 2.8 points more than this game's over/under.
Washington Stats and Trends
- Washington has covered the spread one time this year.
- This season, the Huskies won ATS in their only game as a favorite of 7.5 points or more.
- This year, the Huskies put up 5.7 fewer points per game (23.0) than the Golden Bears give up (28.7).
- The Huskies collect 410.7 yards per game, 35.3 fewer yards than the 446.0 the Golden Bears give up per outing.
- The Huskies have turned the ball over four more times (7 total) than the Golden Bears have forced a turnover (3) this season.
Cal Stats and Trends
- Cal has covered the spread on one occasion this season.
- The Golden Bears have been underdogs by 7.5 points or more once this season and covered the spread.
- Cal's games this season have hit the over on two of three set point totals (66.7%).
- The Golden Bears score 30.3 points per game, 14.6 more than the Huskies give up (15.7).
- When Cal records more than 15.7 points, it is 1-2 against the spread and 1-2 overall.
- The Golden Bears collect 435.3 yards per game, 139.6 more yards than the 295.7 the Huskies give up.
- In games that Cal churns out more than 295.7 yards, the team is 1-2 against the spread and 1-2 overall.
- The Golden Bears have two giveaways this season, while the Huskies have three takeaways .
Season Stats
|Washington
|Stats
|Cal
23.0
Avg. Points Scored
30.3
15.7
Avg. Points Allowed
28.7
410.7
Avg. Total Yards
435.3
295.7
Avg. Total Yards Allowed
446.0
7
Giveaways
2
3
Takeaways
3