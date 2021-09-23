Sep 18, 2021; Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, USA; Western Michigan Broncos quarterback Kaleb Eleby (5) and offensive lineman Mark Brooks (60) react leaving the field after defeating the Pittsburgh Panthers at Heinz Field. The Broncos won 44-41. Mandatory Credit: Charles LeClaire-USA TODAY Sports

The Western Michigan Broncos (2-1) are less than a touchdown favorite (-3) on Saturday, September 25, 2021 against the San Jose State Spartans (2-1). The point total is 63.5 for the outing.

Odds for Western Michigan vs. San Jose State

Favorite Spread Total Western Michigan -3 63.5

Over/Under Insights

Western Michigan and its opponents have combined for 63.5 points -- this matchup's over/under -- only once this year.

San Jose State has not yet combined with its opponents to score more than 63.5 points in a game this season.

The two teams combine to score 51.7 points per game, 11.8 less than the total in this contest.

The 48.3 combined points per game that these two squads have allowed this season are 15.2 fewer than the 63.5 over/under in this contest.

The average total in Broncos games this season is 60.7, 2.8 points fewer than Saturday's total of 63.5 .

In 2021, games involving the Spartans have averaged a total of 59.5 points, 4.0 fewer than this game's set over/under.

Western Michigan Stats and Trends

Western Michigan has two wins against the spread in three games this year.

This season, the Broncos won ATS in their only game as a favorite of 3 points or more.

Western Michigan's games this year have eclipsed the over/under one time in three opportunities (33.3%).

The Broncos average 28.7 points per game, 9.7 more than the Spartans allow per matchup (19.0).

When Western Michigan scores more than 19.0 points, it is 2-0 against the spread and 2-0 overall.

The Broncos rack up 413.7 yards per game, 68.7 more yards than the 345.0 the Spartans give up per matchup.

When Western Michigan amasses over 345.0 yards, the team is 2-0 against the spread and 2-0 overall.

The Broncos have two giveaways this season, while the Spartans have two takeaways .

San Jose State Stats and Trends

Thus far this year San Jose State has one win against the spread.

The Spartans have been underdogs by 3 points or more one time this season and have not covered the spread once.

San Jose State's games this year have hit the over on one of three set point totals (33.3%).

This year the Spartans rack up 6.3 fewer points per game (23.0) than the Broncos allow (29.3).

The Spartans collect 37.3 more yards per game (403.3) than the Broncos give up (366.0).

San Jose State is 1-1 against the spread and 1-1 overall when the team totals over 366.0 yards.

This season the Spartans have turned the ball over six times, two more than the Broncos' takeaways (4).

Season Stats