Oddsmakers give the No. 18 Wisconsin Badgers (1-1) the advantage on Saturday, September 25, 2021 against the No. 12 Notre Dame Fighting Irish (3-0). Wisconsin is favored by 6.5 points. The game's over/under is 46.5.
Odds for Wisconsin vs. Notre Dame
Odds courtesy of SI Sportsbook.
|Favorite
|Spread
|Total
Wisconsin
-6.5
46.5
Over/Under Insights
- Notre Dame has combined with its opponents to score more than 46.5 points in two games this season.
- The combined points per game average of the two teams, 55.3, is 8.8 points above Saturday's over/under.
- The 38.2 combined points per game that these two squads have allowed this season are 8.3 fewer than the 46.5 over/under in this contest.
- The average total in Badgers games this season is 51.5, five points above Saturday's over/under of 46.5.
- The 46.5-point total for this game is 10.2 points below the 56.7 points per game average total in Fighting Irish games this season.
Wisconsin Stats and Trends
- Wisconsin has one win against the spread in two games this season.
- The Badgers have been favored by 6.5 points or more once this season and covered the spread.
- The Badgers score 4.7 fewer points per game (22) than the Fighting Irish allow (26.7).
- The Badgers rack up 60.5 more yards per game (441.5) than the Fighting Irish allow per matchup (381).
- This year, the Badgers have four turnovers, two fewer than the Fighting Irish have takeaways (6).
Notre Dame Stats and Trends
- Notre Dame has covered the spread one time this year.
- Notre Dame's games this season have hit the over on two of three set point totals (66.7%).
- The Fighting Irish score 33.3 points per game, 21.8 more than the Badgers allow (11.5).
- When Notre Dame records more than 11.5 points, it is 1-2 against the spread and 3-0 overall.
- The Fighting Irish rack up 213.2 more yards per game (407.7) than the Badgers allow (194.5).
- Notre Dame is 1-2 against the spread and 3-0 overall when the team totals more than 194.5 yards.
- This season the Fighting Irish have turned the ball over four times, three more than the Badgers' takeaways (1).
Season Stats
|Wisconsin
|Stats
|Notre Dame
22
Avg. Points Scored
33.3
11.5
Avg. Points Allowed
26.7
441.5
Avg. Total Yards
407.7
194.5
Avg. Total Yards Allowed
381
4
Giveaways
4
1
Takeaways
6