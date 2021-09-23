Sep 11, 2021; Madison, Wisconsin, USA; Wisconsin Badgers head coach Paul Chryst looks on during the fourth quarter against the Eastern Michigan Eagles at Camp Randall Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jeff Hanisch-USA TODAY Sports

Oddsmakers give the No. 18 Wisconsin Badgers (1-1) the advantage on Saturday, September 25, 2021 against the No. 12 Notre Dame Fighting Irish (3-0). Wisconsin is favored by 6.5 points. The game's over/under is 46.5.

Odds for Wisconsin vs. Notre Dame

Favorite Spread Total Wisconsin -6.5 46.5

Over/Under Insights

Notre Dame has combined with its opponents to score more than 46.5 points in two games this season.

The combined points per game average of the two teams, 55.3, is 8.8 points above Saturday's over/under.

The 38.2 combined points per game that these two squads have allowed this season are 8.3 fewer than the 46.5 over/under in this contest.

The average total in Badgers games this season is 51.5, five points above Saturday's over/under of 46.5.

The 46.5-point total for this game is 10.2 points below the 56.7 points per game average total in Fighting Irish games this season.

Wisconsin Stats and Trends

Wisconsin has one win against the spread in two games this season.

The Badgers have been favored by 6.5 points or more once this season and covered the spread.

The Badgers score 4.7 fewer points per game (22) than the Fighting Irish allow (26.7).

The Badgers rack up 60.5 more yards per game (441.5) than the Fighting Irish allow per matchup (381).

This year, the Badgers have four turnovers, two fewer than the Fighting Irish have takeaways (6).

Notre Dame Stats and Trends

Notre Dame has covered the spread one time this year.

Notre Dame's games this season have hit the over on two of three set point totals (66.7%).

The Fighting Irish score 33.3 points per game, 21.8 more than the Badgers allow (11.5).

When Notre Dame records more than 11.5 points, it is 1-2 against the spread and 3-0 overall.

The Fighting Irish rack up 213.2 more yards per game (407.7) than the Badgers allow (194.5).

Notre Dame is 1-2 against the spread and 3-0 overall when the team totals more than 194.5 yards.

This season the Fighting Irish have turned the ball over four times, three more than the Badgers' takeaways (1).

