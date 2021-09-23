Wyoming vs. UConn College Football Odds, Plays and Insights

Sep 18, 2021; Laramie, Wyoming, USA; Wyoming Cowboys quarterback Sean Chambers (2) and teammates celebrate a win over the Ball State Cardinals at Jonah Field at War Memorial Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Troy Babbitt-USA TODAY Sports

The UConn Huskies (0-4) are heavy 29.5-point underdogs on Saturday, September 25, 2021 against the Wyoming Cowboys (3-0). The contest has a point total set at 54.5.

For more great betting and fantasy insight, join the SI Winners Club Newsletter.

Odds for Wyoming vs. UConn

Odds courtesy of SI Sportsbook.

Favorite Spread Total Wyoming -29.5 54.5

Over/Under Insights

UConn's games have gone over 54.5 points in just one opportunity this season.

The combined points per game average of the two teams, 50.3, is 4.2 points fewer than Saturday's over/under.

This contest's total is 15.2 points lower than the 69.7 these two squads combine to give up per game in 2021.

The Cowboys and their opponents score an average of 48.8 points per game, 5.7 fewer than Saturday's total.

In 2021, games involving the Huskies have averaged a total of 56.0 points, 1.5 more than the set over/under in this contest.

Wyoming Stats and Trends

Thus far this year Wyoming has one win against the spread.

This year, the Cowboys score 8.0 fewer points per game (38.0) than the Huskies give up (46.0).

The Cowboys rack up 373.3 yards per game, 118.5 fewer yards than the 491.8 the Huskies give up per outing.

The Cowboys have two turnovers this season, equal to the number of takeaways for the Huskies.

Find the latest spread and moneyline odds for Wyoming at SISportsbook.

UConn Stats and Trends

UConn has covered the spread on one occasion this season.

The Huskies have been underdogs by 29.5 points or more two times this season and covered the spread once.

UConn's games this year have hit the over on one of three set point totals (33.3%).

The Huskies average 11.4 fewer points per game (12.3) than the Cowboys surrender (23.7).

The Huskies average 148.4 fewer yards per game (204.3) than the Cowboys allow per outing (352.7).

This year the Huskies have turned the ball over seven times, while the Cowboys have forced 7 turnovers.

Head to SISportsbook to find the latest moneyline, spread and over/under odds for this matchup.

Season Stats