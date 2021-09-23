The UConn Huskies (0-4) are heavy 29.5-point underdogs on Saturday, September 25, 2021 against the Wyoming Cowboys (3-0). The contest has a point total set at 54.5.
For more great betting and fantasy insight, join the SI Winners Club Newsletter.
Odds for Wyoming vs. UConn
Odds courtesy of SI Sportsbook.
|Favorite
|Spread
|Total
Wyoming
-29.5
54.5
Over/Under Insights
- UConn's games have gone over 54.5 points in just one opportunity this season.
- The combined points per game average of the two teams, 50.3, is 4.2 points fewer than Saturday's over/under.
- This contest's total is 15.2 points lower than the 69.7 these two squads combine to give up per game in 2021.
- The Cowboys and their opponents score an average of 48.8 points per game, 5.7 fewer than Saturday's total.
- In 2021, games involving the Huskies have averaged a total of 56.0 points, 1.5 more than the set over/under in this contest.
Wyoming Stats and Trends
- Thus far this year Wyoming has one win against the spread.
- This year, the Cowboys score 8.0 fewer points per game (38.0) than the Huskies give up (46.0).
- The Cowboys rack up 373.3 yards per game, 118.5 fewer yards than the 491.8 the Huskies give up per outing.
- The Cowboys have two turnovers this season, equal to the number of takeaways for the Huskies.
- Find the latest spread and moneyline odds for Wyoming at SISportsbook.
UConn Stats and Trends
- UConn has covered the spread on one occasion this season.
- The Huskies have been underdogs by 29.5 points or more two times this season and covered the spread once.
- UConn's games this year have hit the over on one of three set point totals (33.3%).
- The Huskies average 11.4 fewer points per game (12.3) than the Cowboys surrender (23.7).
- The Huskies average 148.4 fewer yards per game (204.3) than the Cowboys allow per outing (352.7).
- This year the Huskies have turned the ball over seven times, while the Cowboys have forced 7 turnovers.
- Head to SISportsbook to find the latest moneyline, spread and over/under odds for this matchup.
Season Stats
|Wyoming
|Stats
|UConn
38.0
Avg. Points Scored
12.3
23.7
Avg. Points Allowed
46.0
373.3
Avg. Total Yards
204.3
352.7
Avg. Total Yards Allowed
491.8
2
Giveaways
7
7
Takeaways
2