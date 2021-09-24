Sep 11, 2021; Annapolis, Maryland, USA; Air Force Falcons running back Brad Roberts (20) celebrates with teammates after scoring a fourth quarter touchdown against the Navy Midshipmen at Navy-Marine Corps Memorial Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Tommy Gilligan-USA TODAY Sports

The Florida Atlantic Owls (2-1) will look to defy oddsmakers when they take on the Air Force Falcons (2-1) on Saturday, September 25, 2021 as 4-point underdogs. The over/under is set at 54.

Odds for Air Force vs. Florida Atlantic

Odds courtesy of SI Sportsbook.

Favorite Spread Total Air Force -4 54

Over/Under Insights

Florida Atlantic and its opponents have combined to score more than 54 points in one game this season.

The combined points per game average of the two teams, 66.6, is 12.6 points greater than Saturday's over/under.

The 40.3 combined points per game that these two squads have allowed this season are 13.7 fewer than the 54 over/under in this contest.

The average total in Falcons games this season is 47.0, 7.0 points fewer than Saturday's total of 54 .

The 50.8 PPG average total in Owls games this season is 3.2 points fewer than this game's over/under.

Air Force Stats and Trends

So far this season Air Force has one win against the spread.

This season, the Falcons have one ATS win in two games as a favorite of 4 points or more.

The Falcons put up 16.0 more points per game (34.3) than the Owls give up (18.3).

When Air Force puts up more than 18.3 points, it is 1-1 against the spread and 2-1 overall.

The Falcons rack up 72.0 more yards per game (421.0) than the Owls give up per matchup (349.0).

When Air Force picks up more than 349.0 yards, the team is 0-1 against the spread and 1-1 overall.

This year, the Falcons have two turnovers, four fewer than the Owls have takeaways (6).

Florida Atlantic Stats and Trends

Florida Atlantic has covered the spread on two occasions this year.

The Owls covered the spread in their only game when underdogs by 4 points or more.

Florida Atlantic's games this year have hit the over on one of three set point totals (33.3%).

This season the Owls put up 10.3 more points per game (32.3) than the Falcons give up (22.0).

When Florida Atlantic scores more than 22.0 points, it is 1-0-1 against the spread and 2-0 overall.

The Owls rack up 152.6 more yards per game (480.3) than the Falcons give up per outing (327.7).

In games that Florida Atlantic picks up more than 327.7 yards, the team is 2-0-1 against the spread and 2-1 overall.

The Owls have turned the ball over five times this season, two more turnovers than the Falcons have forced (3).

Season Stats