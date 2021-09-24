The Florida Atlantic Owls (2-1) will look to defy oddsmakers when they take on the Air Force Falcons (2-1) on Saturday, September 25, 2021 as 4-point underdogs. The over/under is set at 54.
Odds for Air Force vs. Florida Atlantic
Odds courtesy of SI Sportsbook.
|Favorite
|Spread
|Total
Air Force
-4
54
Over/Under Insights
- Florida Atlantic and its opponents have combined to score more than 54 points in one game this season.
- The combined points per game average of the two teams, 66.6, is 12.6 points greater than Saturday's over/under.
- The 40.3 combined points per game that these two squads have allowed this season are 13.7 fewer than the 54 over/under in this contest.
- The average total in Falcons games this season is 47.0, 7.0 points fewer than Saturday's total of 54 .
- The 50.8 PPG average total in Owls games this season is 3.2 points fewer than this game's over/under.
Air Force Stats and Trends
- So far this season Air Force has one win against the spread.
- This season, the Falcons have one ATS win in two games as a favorite of 4 points or more.
- The Falcons put up 16.0 more points per game (34.3) than the Owls give up (18.3).
- When Air Force puts up more than 18.3 points, it is 1-1 against the spread and 2-1 overall.
- The Falcons rack up 72.0 more yards per game (421.0) than the Owls give up per matchup (349.0).
- When Air Force picks up more than 349.0 yards, the team is 0-1 against the spread and 1-1 overall.
- This year, the Falcons have two turnovers, four fewer than the Owls have takeaways (6).
Florida Atlantic Stats and Trends
- Florida Atlantic has covered the spread on two occasions this year.
- The Owls covered the spread in their only game when underdogs by 4 points or more.
- Florida Atlantic's games this year have hit the over on one of three set point totals (33.3%).
- This season the Owls put up 10.3 more points per game (32.3) than the Falcons give up (22.0).
- When Florida Atlantic scores more than 22.0 points, it is 1-0-1 against the spread and 2-0 overall.
- The Owls rack up 152.6 more yards per game (480.3) than the Falcons give up per outing (327.7).
- In games that Florida Atlantic picks up more than 327.7 yards, the team is 2-0-1 against the spread and 2-1 overall.
- The Owls have turned the ball over five times this season, two more turnovers than the Falcons have forced (3).
Season Stats
|Air Force
|Stats
|Florida Atlantic
34.3
Avg. Points Scored
32.3
22.0
Avg. Points Allowed
18.3
421.0
Avg. Total Yards
480.3
327.7
Avg. Total Yards Allowed
349.0
2
Giveaways
5
3
Takeaways
6