Florida Gators safety Tre'Vez Johnson (16) tips the ball away Alabama Crimson Tide wide receiver Slade Bolden (18) during the football game between the Florida Gators and The Alabama Crimson Tide, at Ben Hill Griffin Stadium in Gainesville, Fla. Sept. 18, 2021. Flgai 09182021 Ufvs Bama 49

The Southern Miss Golden Eagles (1-2) are overwhelming 45.5-point underdogs on Saturday, September 25, 2021 against the No. 1 Alabama Crimson Tide (3-0). The contest has a point total set at 58.5.

For more great betting and fantasy insight, join the SI Winners Club Newsletter.

Odds for Alabama vs. Southern Miss

Odds courtesy of SI Sportsbook.

Favorite Spread Total Alabama -45.5 58.5

Over/Under Insights

Alabama has combined with its opponents to score more than 58.5 points only two times this season.

Southern Miss and its opponents have not yet combined to score more than 58.5 points in a game this season.

Saturday's over/under is 0.2 points lower than the two team's combined 58.7 points per game average.

These two squads combine to allow 36 points per game, 22.5 fewer than this contest's over/under.

The Crimson Tide and their opponents have scored an average of 60.8 points per game in 2021, 2.3 more than Saturday's total.

The 58.5 total in this game is 7.5 points higher than the 51.0 average total in Golden Eagles games this season.

Alabama Stats and Trends

Alabama has one win against the spread in three games this season.

The Crimson Tide have been favored by 45.5 points or more one time this season and have not covered the spread in any of them.

Alabama's games this year have hit the over on one of three set point totals (33.3%).

The Crimson Tide put up 23.7 more points per game (41.0) than the Golden Eagles surrender (17.3).

Alabama is 1-2 against the spread and 3-0 overall in games when it scores more than 17.3 points.

The Crimson Tide collect 168.0 more yards per game (416.3) than the Golden Eagles give up per matchup (248.3).

In games that Alabama piles up over 248.3 yards, the team is 1-2 against the spread and 3-0 overall.

The Crimson Tide have turned the ball over one time this season, three fewer than the Golden Eagles have forced (4).

Find the latest spread and moneyline odds for Alabama at SISportsbook.

Southern Miss Stats and Trends

Thus far this season Southern Miss has one win against the spread.

Southern Miss' games this season have not hit the over on any of three set point totals.

This season the Golden Eagles put up just 1.0 fewer point per game (17.7) than the Crimson Tide allow (18.7).

The Golden Eagles rack up 284.3 yards per game, 22.7 fewer yards than the 307.0 the Crimson Tide give up.

The Golden Eagles have turned the ball over seven times this season, one more turnover than the Crimson Tide have forced (6).

Head to SISportsbook to find the latest moneyline, spread and over/under odds for this matchup.

Season Stats