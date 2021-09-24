The Southern Miss Golden Eagles (1-2) are overwhelming 45.5-point underdogs on Saturday, September 25, 2021 against the No. 1 Alabama Crimson Tide (3-0). The contest has a point total set at 58.5.
For more great betting and fantasy insight, join the SI Winners Club Newsletter.
Odds for Alabama vs. Southern Miss
Odds courtesy of SI Sportsbook.
|Favorite
|Spread
|Total
Alabama
-45.5
58.5
Over/Under Insights
- Alabama has combined with its opponents to score more than 58.5 points only two times this season.
- Southern Miss and its opponents have not yet combined to score more than 58.5 points in a game this season.
- Saturday's over/under is 0.2 points lower than the two team's combined 58.7 points per game average.
- These two squads combine to allow 36 points per game, 22.5 fewer than this contest's over/under.
- The Crimson Tide and their opponents have scored an average of 60.8 points per game in 2021, 2.3 more than Saturday's total.
- The 58.5 total in this game is 7.5 points higher than the 51.0 average total in Golden Eagles games this season.
Alabama Stats and Trends
- Alabama has one win against the spread in three games this season.
- The Crimson Tide have been favored by 45.5 points or more one time this season and have not covered the spread in any of them.
- Alabama's games this year have hit the over on one of three set point totals (33.3%).
- The Crimson Tide put up 23.7 more points per game (41.0) than the Golden Eagles surrender (17.3).
- Alabama is 1-2 against the spread and 3-0 overall in games when it scores more than 17.3 points.
- The Crimson Tide collect 168.0 more yards per game (416.3) than the Golden Eagles give up per matchup (248.3).
- In games that Alabama piles up over 248.3 yards, the team is 1-2 against the spread and 3-0 overall.
- The Crimson Tide have turned the ball over one time this season, three fewer than the Golden Eagles have forced (4).
- Find the latest spread and moneyline odds for Alabama at SISportsbook.
Southern Miss Stats and Trends
- Thus far this season Southern Miss has one win against the spread.
- Southern Miss' games this season have not hit the over on any of three set point totals.
- This season the Golden Eagles put up just 1.0 fewer point per game (17.7) than the Crimson Tide allow (18.7).
- The Golden Eagles rack up 284.3 yards per game, 22.7 fewer yards than the 307.0 the Crimson Tide give up.
- The Golden Eagles have turned the ball over seven times this season, one more turnover than the Crimson Tide have forced (6).
- Head to SISportsbook to find the latest moneyline, spread and over/under odds for this matchup.
Season Stats
|Alabama
|Stats
|Southern Miss
41.0
Avg. Points Scored
17.7
18.7
Avg. Points Allowed
17.3
416.3
Avg. Total Yards
284.3
307.0
Avg. Total Yards Allowed
248.3
1
Giveaways
7
6
Takeaways
4