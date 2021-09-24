Arizona Cardinals wide receiver Rondale Moore (4) celebrates his touchdown catch and run against the Minnesota Vikings during the second quarter in Glendale, Ariz. Sept. 19, 2021. Cardinals Vs Vikings

The Jacksonville Jaguars (0-2) are 7.5-point underdogs on Sunday, September 26, 2021 against the Arizona Cardinals (2-0). A 51.5-point over/under is set for the game.

Odds for Cardinals vs. Jaguars

Favorite Spread Total Cardinals -7.5 51.5

Over/under insights

Arizona played six games with over 51.5 points scored, its current matchup's total, last year.

Last year, seven of Jacksonville's 16 matchups went over 51.5 total points scored.

The Cardinals and the Jaguars combined to average 6.8 less points per game a season ago than the total of 51.5 set for this game.

Opponents of the two teams averaged a combined 2.2 more points per game last season (53.7) than this matchup's over/under of 51.5 points.

The average over/under the Cardinals had set in matchups last year was 0.9 fewer points than this outing's point total.

The average point total for the Jaguars in 2020 was 2.5 points less than this game's over/under.

Cardinals stats and trends

Arizona went 7-9-0 ATS last season.

Last season, five of Arizona's games went over the point total.

The Cardinals averaged 25.6 points per game last year, 5.2 fewer than the Jaguars gave up per outing (30.8).

When Arizona scored more than 30.8 points last year, it was 3-2 against the spread and 4-1 overall.

The Cardinals averaged 384.6 yards per game last year, 33.1 fewer yards than the 417.7 the Jaguars allowed per matchup.

In games that Arizona totaled more than 417.7 yards last season, the team was 5-2 against the spread and 6-1 overall.

The Cardinals turned the ball over four more times (21 total) than the Jaguars forced a turnover (17) last year.

Jaguars stats and trends

Jacksonville went 7-9-0 ATS last season.

The Jaguars covered the spread five times last year (5-5 ATS) when playing as at least 7.5-point underdogs.

Last season, eight of Jacksonville's games went over the point total.

The Jaguars racked up 19.1 points per game last season, 3.8 fewer than the Cardinals surrendered (22.9).

When Jacksonville scored more than 22.9 points last year, it was 5-2 against the spread and 1-6 overall.

The Jaguars racked up 25.8 fewer yards per game (326.1) than the Cardinals gave up (351.9) per outing last season.

When Jacksonville churned out over 351.9 yards last season, the team was 4-3 against the spread and 0-7 overall.

The Jaguars turned the ball over four more times (25 total) than the Cardinals forced turnovers (21) last year.

Home and road insights

Jacksonville was 3-5 against the spread, and 1-7 overall, at home last year.

In four of eight home games last season, Jacksonville went over the total.

Jaguars home games last season averaged 48.9 total points, 2.6 fewer than this outing's over/under (51.5).

Away from home last season, Arizona was 4-4 against the spread, and 4-4 overall.

In eight away games last year, Arizona did not hit the over.

The average total in Cardinals away games last season was 50.1 points, 1.4 fewer than this outing's over/under (51.5).

