The Jacksonville Jaguars (0-2) are 7.5-point underdogs on Sunday, September 26, 2021 against the Arizona Cardinals (2-0). A 51.5-point over/under is set for the game.
Odds for Cardinals vs. Jaguars
Over/under insights
- Arizona played six games with over 51.5 points scored, its current matchup's total, last year.
- Last year, seven of Jacksonville's 16 matchups went over 51.5 total points scored.
- The Cardinals and the Jaguars combined to average 6.8 less points per game a season ago than the total of 51.5 set for this game.
- Opponents of the two teams averaged a combined 2.2 more points per game last season (53.7) than this matchup's over/under of 51.5 points.
- The average over/under the Cardinals had set in matchups last year was 0.9 fewer points than this outing's point total.
- The average point total for the Jaguars in 2020 was 2.5 points less than this game's over/under.
Cardinals stats and trends
- Arizona went 7-9-0 ATS last season.
- Last season, five of Arizona's games went over the point total.
- The Cardinals averaged 25.6 points per game last year, 5.2 fewer than the Jaguars gave up per outing (30.8).
- When Arizona scored more than 30.8 points last year, it was 3-2 against the spread and 4-1 overall.
- The Cardinals averaged 384.6 yards per game last year, 33.1 fewer yards than the 417.7 the Jaguars allowed per matchup.
- In games that Arizona totaled more than 417.7 yards last season, the team was 5-2 against the spread and 6-1 overall.
- The Cardinals turned the ball over four more times (21 total) than the Jaguars forced a turnover (17) last year.
Jaguars stats and trends
- Jacksonville went 7-9-0 ATS last season.
- The Jaguars covered the spread five times last year (5-5 ATS) when playing as at least 7.5-point underdogs.
- Last season, eight of Jacksonville's games went over the point total.
- The Jaguars racked up 19.1 points per game last season, 3.8 fewer than the Cardinals surrendered (22.9).
- When Jacksonville scored more than 22.9 points last year, it was 5-2 against the spread and 1-6 overall.
- The Jaguars racked up 25.8 fewer yards per game (326.1) than the Cardinals gave up (351.9) per outing last season.
- When Jacksonville churned out over 351.9 yards last season, the team was 4-3 against the spread and 0-7 overall.
- The Jaguars turned the ball over four more times (25 total) than the Cardinals forced turnovers (21) last year.
Home and road insights
- Jacksonville was 3-5 against the spread, and 1-7 overall, at home last year.
- In four of eight home games last season, Jacksonville went over the total.
- Jaguars home games last season averaged 48.9 total points, 2.6 fewer than this outing's over/under (51.5).
- Away from home last season, Arizona was 4-4 against the spread, and 4-4 overall.
- In eight away games last year, Arizona did not hit the over.
- The average total in Cardinals away games last season was 50.1 points, 1.4 fewer than this outing's over/under (51.5).
