Sep 18, 2021; Provo, Utah, USA; Arizona State Sun Devils quarterback Ethan Long (7) and kicker Cristian Zendejas (8) react after a 40-yard field goal by Zendejas in the second half against the BYU Cougars at LaVell Edwards Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports

The Colorado Buffaloes (1-2, 0-0 Pac-12) are two-touchdown underdogs in a road Pac-12 matchup against the Arizona State Sun Devils (2-1, 0-0 Pac-12) on Saturday, September 25, 2021 at Sun Devil Stadium. The contest's point total is set at 45.

For more great betting and fantasy insight, join the SI Winners Club Newsletter.

Odds for Arizona State vs. Colorado

Odds courtesy of SI Sportsbook.

Favorite Spread Total Arizona State -14 45

Over/Under Insights

Saturday's over/under is 0.7 points lower than the two team's combined 45.7 points per game average.

This contest's over/under is 12.3 points above the 32.7 these two squads combine to allow per game this season.

Sun Devils games this season feature an average total of 53.0 points, a number 8.0 points higher than Saturday's over/under.

In 2021, games involving the Buffaloes have averaged a total of 49.5 points, 4.5 more than the set over/under in this contest.

Arizona State Stats and Trends

Thus far this season Arizona State is winless against the spread.

The Sun Devils have yet to cover the spread this season when favored by 14 points or more.

This year, the Sun Devils average 16.0 more points per game (31.7) than the Buffaloes allow (15.7).

Arizona State is 0-2 against the spread and 2-1 overall this season when the team scores more than 15.7 points.

The Sun Devils average 108.0 more yards per game (436.3) than the Buffaloes give up per matchup (328.3).

In games that Arizona State totals over 328.3 yards, the team is 0-2 against the spread and 2-1 overall.

The Sun Devils have turned the ball over seven times this season, five more turnovers than the Buffaloes have forced (2).

Find the latest spread and moneyline odds for Arizona State at SISportsbook.

Colorado Stats and Trends

Colorado has one win against the spread in three games this season.

This year, the Buffaloes won ATS in their only game as an underdog of 14 points or more.

This year the Buffaloes rack up 3.0 fewer points per game (14.0) than the Sun Devils allow (17.0).

The Buffaloes average 235.3 yards per game, only 11.4 fewer than the 246.7 the Sun Devils give up.

In games that Colorado churns out more than 246.7 yards, the team is 1-0 against the spread and 1-1 overall.

The Buffaloes have turned the ball over three times, three fewer times than the Sun Devils have forced turnovers (6).

Head to SISportsbook to find the latest moneyline, spread and over/under odds for this matchup.

Season Stats