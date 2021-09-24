Army vs. Miami (OH) College Football Odds, Plays and Insights

Sep 18, 2021; West Point, New York, USA; Army Black Knights head coach Jeff Monken (right) speaks to his team in the locker room after defeating the UConn Huskies at Michie Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Danny Wild-USA TODAY Sports

The Miami (OH) RedHawks (1-2) are 7.5-point underdogs on Saturday, September 25, 2021 against the Army Black Knights (3-0). The over/under is set at 48.5.

Odds for Army vs. Miami (OH)

Favorite Spread Total Army -7.5 48.5

Over/Under Insights

Army has combined with its opponents to score more than 48.5 points in all three games this season.

Miami (OH) has combined with its opponents to score more than 48.5 points in all three games this season.

The two teams combine to average 71.6 points per game, 23.1 more than the over/under in this contest.

The 51 points per game these two squads have surrendered to opponents this season are 2.5 more than the 48.5 over/under in this contest.

The average total in Black Knights games this season is 50.5, two points above Saturday's over/under of 48.5.

The 54 PPG average total in RedHawks games this season is 5.5 points more than this game's over/under.

Army Stats and Trends

So far this year Army has one win against the spread.

The Black Knights have been favored by 7.5 points or more one time this season and have not covered the spread in any of them.

Army's games this year have gone over the total in three out of three opportunities.

The Black Knights average 15.3 more points per game (44.3) than the RedHawks give up (29).

Army is 1-2 against the spread and 3-0 overall in games when it records more than 29 points.

The Black Knights collect 77 more yards per game (425.3) than the RedHawks allow per matchup (348.3).

In games that Army totals more than 348.3 yards, the team is 1-2 against the spread and 3-0 overall.

The Black Knights have turned the ball over one time this season, two fewer than the RedHawks have forced (3).

Miami (OH) Stats and Trends

Miami (OH) has covered the spread one time this season.

This season, the RedHawks have one against the spread win in two games as an underdog of 7.5 points or more.

Miami (OH)'s games this season have hit the over on two of three set point totals (66.7%).

The RedHawks score 27.3 points per game, 5.3 more than the Black Knights allow (22).

Miami (OH) is 1-1 against the spread and 1-1 overall when the team notches more than 22 points.

The RedHawks collect 87.7 more yards per game (380.7) than the Black Knights allow per contest (293).

When Miami (OH) totals over 293 yards, the team is 1-1 against the spread and 1-1 overall.

The RedHawks have turned the ball over three times, one fewer times than the Black Knights have forced turnovers (4).

