The Miami (OH) RedHawks (1-2) are 7.5-point underdogs on Saturday, September 25, 2021 against the Army Black Knights (3-0). The over/under is set at 48.5.
For more great betting and fantasy insight, join the SI Winners Club Newsletter.
Odds for Army vs. Miami (OH)
Odds courtesy of SI Sportsbook.
|Favorite
|Spread
|Total
Army
-7.5
48.5
Over/Under Insights
- Army has combined with its opponents to score more than 48.5 points in all three games this season.
- Miami (OH) has combined with its opponents to score more than 48.5 points in all three games this season.
- The two teams combine to average 71.6 points per game, 23.1 more than the over/under in this contest.
- The 51 points per game these two squads have surrendered to opponents this season are 2.5 more than the 48.5 over/under in this contest.
- The average total in Black Knights games this season is 50.5, two points above Saturday's over/under of 48.5.
- The 54 PPG average total in RedHawks games this season is 5.5 points more than this game's over/under.
Army Stats and Trends
- So far this year Army has one win against the spread.
- The Black Knights have been favored by 7.5 points or more one time this season and have not covered the spread in any of them.
- Army's games this year have gone over the total in three out of three opportunities.
- The Black Knights average 15.3 more points per game (44.3) than the RedHawks give up (29).
- Army is 1-2 against the spread and 3-0 overall in games when it records more than 29 points.
- The Black Knights collect 77 more yards per game (425.3) than the RedHawks allow per matchup (348.3).
- In games that Army totals more than 348.3 yards, the team is 1-2 against the spread and 3-0 overall.
- The Black Knights have turned the ball over one time this season, two fewer than the RedHawks have forced (3).
- Find the latest spread and moneyline odds for Army at SISportsbook.
Miami (OH) Stats and Trends
- Miami (OH) has covered the spread one time this season.
- This season, the RedHawks have one against the spread win in two games as an underdog of 7.5 points or more.
- Miami (OH)'s games this season have hit the over on two of three set point totals (66.7%).
- The RedHawks score 27.3 points per game, 5.3 more than the Black Knights allow (22).
- Miami (OH) is 1-1 against the spread and 1-1 overall when the team notches more than 22 points.
- The RedHawks collect 87.7 more yards per game (380.7) than the Black Knights allow per contest (293).
- When Miami (OH) totals over 293 yards, the team is 1-1 against the spread and 1-1 overall.
- The RedHawks have turned the ball over three times, one fewer times than the Black Knights have forced turnovers (4).
- Head to SISportsbook to find the latest moneyline, spread and over/under odds for this matchup.
Season Stats
|Army
|Stats
|Miami (OH)
44.3
Avg. Points Scored
27.3
22
Avg. Points Allowed
29
425.3
Avg. Total Yards
380.7
293
Avg. Total Yards Allowed
348.3
1
Giveaways
3
4
Takeaways
3