The No. 23 Auburn Tigers (2-1) are big 27-point favorites on Saturday, September 25, 2021 against the Georgia State Panthers (1-2). A total of 57 points has been set for this matchup.

Odds for Auburn vs. Georgia State

Favorite Spread Total Auburn -27 57

Over/Under Insights

Auburn and its opponents have combined for 57 points -- this matchup's point total -- just twice this season.

Georgia State's games have gone over 57 points in only one opportunity this season.

The combined points per game average of the two teams, 63, is 6.0 points greater than Saturday's over/under.

These two squads combine to allow 49.7 points per game, 7.3 fewer than this contest's over/under.

Tigers games have an average total of 55.8 points this season, 1.2 fewer than Saturday's over/under.

In 2021, games involving the Panthers have averaged a total of 60.0 points, 3.0 more than the set total in this contest.

Auburn Stats and Trends

Auburn has covered the spread on two occasions this season.

The Tigers have been favored by 27 points or more two times this season and have covered the spread in all of them.

Auburn's games this year have eclipsed the over/under two times in three opportunities (66.7%).

The Tigers average 47.3 points per game, 10.3 more than the Panthers surrender per contest (37.0).

Auburn is 2-0 against the spread and 2-0 overall this season when the team scores more than 37.0 points.

The Tigers collect 506.0 yards per game, 93.0 more yards than the 413.0 the Panthers allow per matchup.

In games that Auburn totals more than 413.0 yards, the team is 2-0 against the spread and 2-0 overall.

This year, the Tigers have turned the ball over two times, while the Panthers have forced two.

Georgia State Stats and Trends

Thus far this season Georgia State has one win against the spread.

Georgia State's games this season have gone over the point total two times in three opportunities (66.7%).

The Panthers score 15.7 points per game, 3.0 more than the Tigers surrender (12.7).

Georgia State is 1-1 against the spread and 1-1 overall in games when it records more than 12.7 points.

The Panthers rack up 41.7 more yards per game (295.0) than the Tigers allow (253.3).

When Georgia State piles up over 253.3 yards, the team is 1-1 against the spread and 1-1 overall.

This year the Panthers have turned the ball over five times, two more than the Tigers' takeaways (3).

