The Detroit Lions (0-2) are 8-point underdogs on Sunday, September 26, 2021 against the Baltimore Ravens (1-1). This game has an over/under of 50 points.
For more great betting and fantasy insight, join the SI Winners Club Newsletter.
Odds for Ravens vs. Lions
Odds courtesy of SI Sportsbook.
|Favorite
|Spread
|Total
Ravens
-8
50
Over/under insights
- Baltimore and its opponent combined to score over 50 points, the current matchup's total, in seven of 18 games last year.
- Detroit played 13 games last season (81.2% of opportunities) in which the teams combined to score more than 50 points.
- These teams averaged a combined 52.9 points per game a season ago, 2.9 more points than the total of 50 set for this game.
- The Ravens and the Lions saw their opponents average a combined 1.3 more points per game last season than the over/under of 50 set for this matchup.
- The average over/under the Ravens had set in matchups last year was 3.2 fewer points than this outing's point total.
- The average total for Lions games in 2020 was 1.0 more point than the point total of 50 in this outing.
Ravens stats and trends
- Baltimore put together a 10-5-1 ATS record last year.
- The Ravens covered the spread five times last season (5-1-1 ATS) when playing as at least 8-point favorites.
- Baltimore and its opponents combined to hit the over seven out of 16 times last season.
- The Ravens scored 29.3 points per game last season, 3.1 fewer than the Lions surrendered per matchup (32.4).
- Baltimore was 6-0 against the spread and 6-0 overall in games when it put up more than 32.4 points last year.
- The Ravens averaged 363.1 yards per game last season, 56.7 fewer yards than the 419.8 the Lions allowed per outing.
- Baltimore was 2-1 against the spread and 2-1 overall when the team amassed more than 419.8 yards last season.
- The Ravens turned the ball over six more times (18 total) than the Lions forced a turnover (12) last year.
- Click over to SISportsbook and get the latest odds on this matchup.
Lions stats and trends
- Detroit put together a 7-9-0 record against the spread last year.
- The Lions covered the spread once last season (1-2 ATS) when playing as at least 8-point underdogs.
- Detroit's games hit the over 10 out of 16 times last year.
- The Lions scored 23.6 points per game last season, 4.7 more than the Ravens surrendered (18.9).
- Detroit was 7-7 against the spread and 5-9 overall last year when the team notched more than 18.9 points.
- The Lions racked up 20.4 more yards per game (350.2) than the Ravens gave up per contest (329.8) last season.
- In games that Detroit picked up over 329.8 yards last season, the team was 5-4 against the spread and 4-5 overall.
- The Lions had 21 giveaways last season, while the Ravens had 22 takeaways.
Home and road insights
- At home last season, Detroit was 3-5 against the spread and 1-7 overall.
- In six of eight home games last year, Detroit hit the over.
- Lions home games last season averaged 50.7 total points, 0.7 more than this matchup's over/under (50).
- Baltimore was 5-2-1 against the spread, and 6-2 overall, away from home last season.
- The Ravens had one win ATS (1-1-1) as 8-point favorites or more on the road.
- Baltimore hit the over in three of eight road games last season.
- Last season, Ravens away games averaged 45.7 points, 4.3 fewer than this contest's over/under (50).
Powered by Data Skrive.