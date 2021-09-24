Baltimore Ravens vs. Detroit Lions NFL Week 3 Odds, Plays and Insights

Sep 19, 2021; Baltimore, Maryland, USA; Baltimore Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson (8) celebrates scoring a fourth quarter touchdown against the Kansas City Chiefs at M&T Bank Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Tommy Gilligan-USA TODAY Sports

The Detroit Lions (0-2) are 8-point underdogs on Sunday, September 26, 2021 against the Baltimore Ravens (1-1). This game has an over/under of 50 points.

Odds for Ravens vs. Lions

Odds courtesy of SI Sportsbook.

Favorite Spread Total Ravens -8 50

Over/under insights

Baltimore and its opponent combined to score over 50 points, the current matchup's total, in seven of 18 games last year.

Detroit played 13 games last season (81.2% of opportunities) in which the teams combined to score more than 50 points.

These teams averaged a combined 52.9 points per game a season ago, 2.9 more points than the total of 50 set for this game.

The Ravens and the Lions saw their opponents average a combined 1.3 more points per game last season than the over/under of 50 set for this matchup.

The average over/under the Ravens had set in matchups last year was 3.2 fewer points than this outing's point total.

The average total for Lions games in 2020 was 1.0 more point than the point total of 50 in this outing.

Ravens stats and trends

Baltimore put together a 10-5-1 ATS record last year.

The Ravens covered the spread five times last season (5-1-1 ATS) when playing as at least 8-point favorites.

Baltimore and its opponents combined to hit the over seven out of 16 times last season.

The Ravens scored 29.3 points per game last season, 3.1 fewer than the Lions surrendered per matchup (32.4).

Baltimore was 6-0 against the spread and 6-0 overall in games when it put up more than 32.4 points last year.

The Ravens averaged 363.1 yards per game last season, 56.7 fewer yards than the 419.8 the Lions allowed per outing.

Baltimore was 2-1 against the spread and 2-1 overall when the team amassed more than 419.8 yards last season.

The Ravens turned the ball over six more times (18 total) than the Lions forced a turnover (12) last year.

Lions stats and trends

Detroit put together a 7-9-0 record against the spread last year.

The Lions covered the spread once last season (1-2 ATS) when playing as at least 8-point underdogs.

Detroit's games hit the over 10 out of 16 times last year.

The Lions scored 23.6 points per game last season, 4.7 more than the Ravens surrendered (18.9).

Detroit was 7-7 against the spread and 5-9 overall last year when the team notched more than 18.9 points.

The Lions racked up 20.4 more yards per game (350.2) than the Ravens gave up per contest (329.8) last season.

In games that Detroit picked up over 329.8 yards last season, the team was 5-4 against the spread and 4-5 overall.

The Lions had 21 giveaways last season, while the Ravens had 22 takeaways.

Home and road insights

At home last season, Detroit was 3-5 against the spread and 1-7 overall.

In six of eight home games last year, Detroit hit the over.

Lions home games last season averaged 50.7 total points, 0.7 more than this matchup's over/under (50).

Baltimore was 5-2-1 against the spread, and 6-2 overall, away from home last season.

The Ravens had one win ATS (1-1-1) as 8-point favorites or more on the road.

Baltimore hit the over in three of eight road games last season.

Last season, Ravens away games averaged 45.7 points, 4.3 fewer than this contest's over/under (50).

