Sep 18, 2021; Boise, Idaho, USA; Oklahoma State Cowboys defensive tackle Israel Antwine (95) tackles Boise State Broncos quarterback Hank Bachmeier (19) during the second half at Albertsons Stadium. Oklahoma State won 21-20. Mandatory Credit: Brian Losness-USA TODAY Sports

The Boise State Broncos (1-2, 0-0 MWC) are 9-point favorites when they visit the Utah State Aggies (3-0, 0-0 MWC) in conference action on Saturday, September 25, 2021 at Merlin Olsen Field at Maverik Stadium. The over/under is 70 for this matchup.

Odds for Boise State vs. Utah State

Favorite Spread Total Boise State -9 70

Over/Under Insights

Boise State and its opponents have not yet scored more than 70 points in a game this season.

Utah State's games have gone over 70 points in two opportunities this season.

Saturday's total is six points lower than the two team's combined 76 points per game average.

The 54 combined points per game that these two squads have allowed this season are 16 fewer than the 70 over/under in this contest.

Broncos games have an average total of 61.3 points this season, 8.7 fewer than Saturday's over/under.

The 70 total in this game is 12.5 points above the 57.5 average total in Aggies games this season.

Boise State Stats and Trends

Boise State has covered the spread on two occasions this season.

The Broncos have been favored by 9 points or more once this season and covered the spread.

Boise State's games this year have hit the over on one of three set point totals (33.3%).

The Broncos rack up 35 points per game, 4.3 more than the Aggies surrender per matchup (30.7).

When Boise State scores more than 30.7 points, it is 2-0 against the spread and 1-1 overall.

The Broncos average 349 yards per game, 123.3 fewer yards than the 472.3 the Aggies allow per outing.

The Broncos have four giveaways this season, while the Aggies have five takeaways .

Utah State Stats and Trends

Utah State has played three games, with three wins against the spread.

The Aggies have always covered the spread this season when underdogs by 9 points or more.

Utah State's games this season have hit the over on two of three set point totals (66.7%).

The Aggies average 41 points per game, 17.7 more than the Broncos give up (23.3).

Utah State is 3-0 against the spread and 3-0 overall in games when it scores more than 23.3 points.

The Aggies rack up 151.0 more yards per game (563.3) than the Broncos allow (412.3).

In games that Utah State amasses over 412.3 yards, the team is 3-0 against the spread and 3-0 overall.

The Aggies have four giveaways this season, while the Broncos have nine takeaways .

Season Stats