The Washington Football Team (1-1) are 7.5-point underdogs heading into their matchup on Sunday, September 26, 2021 against the Buffalo Bills (1-1). The contest's point total is 45.5.
Odds for Bills vs. Washington
Odds courtesy of SI Sportsbook.
|Favorite
|Spread
|Total
Bills
-7.5
45.5
Over/under insights
- Buffalo played 12 games with more than 45.5 points scored, its current matchup's total, last season.
- Last season, five of Washington's 17 games had a combined total higher than 45.5 points scored.
- These two teams averaged a combined 52.2 points per game a season ago, 6.7 more points than the over/under of 45.5 set for this matchup.
- The Bills and the Football Team saw their opponents average a combined 1.5 less points per game last season than the over/under of 45.5 set in this matchup.
- The average point total in Bills games last year was 2.7 more points than the over/under of 45.5 in this matchup.
- Football Team games in 2020 averaged an over/under of 44.4 points, 1.1 less than the point total in this matchup.
Bills stats and trends
- Buffalo covered 11 times in 16 matchups with a spread last season.
- The Bills covered the spread once last season (1-1 ATS) when playing as at least 7.5-point favorites.
- Buffalo and its opponents combined to go over the point total 11 out of 16 times last season.
- The Bills averaged 31.3 points per game last year, 10.7 more than the Football Team surrendered per matchup (20.6).
- When Buffalo scored more than 20.6 points last season, it was 11-4 against the spread and 13-2 overall.
- The Bills collected 91.8 more yards per game (396.4) than the Football Team allowed per matchup (304.6) last season.
- Buffalo was 11-6 against the spread and 14-3 overall when the team amassed more than 304.6 yards last year.
- The Bills turned the ball over 22 times last season, one fewer than the Football Team forced turnovers (23).
Washington stats and trends
- Washington compiled an 8-7-1 record against the spread last season.
- The Football Team covered the spread once last year (1-1-1 ATS) when playing as at least 7.5-point underdogs.
- In Washington's games last season, the combined scoring went over the point total five times.
- Last year the Football Team racked up just 2.5 fewer points per game (20.9) than the Bills surrendered (23.4).
- Washington was 3-1 against the spread and 3-1 overall last season when the team scored over 23.4 points.
- The Football Team collected 35.2 fewer yards per game (317.3) than the Bills gave up per contest (352.5) last year.
- Washington was 3-3 against the spread and 1-5 overall when the team totaled more than 352.5 yards last season.
- The Football Team turned the ball over 27 times last season, one more turnover than the Bills forced (26).
Home and road insights
- Buffalo was 7-1 overall, and 6-2 against the spread, at home last season.
- Last year, in eight games at home, Buffalo hit the over five times.
- Last season, Bills home games averaged 47.4 points, 1.9 more than this contest's over/under (45.5).
- In away games last season, Washington was 4-4 overall and 4-4 against the spread.
- In eight away games last year, Washington hit the over three times.
- Last season, Football Team away games averaged 44.4 points, 1.1 fewer than this contest's over/under (45.5).
