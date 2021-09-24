Sep 19, 2021; Miami Gardens, Florida, USA; Buffalo Bills running back Devin Singletary (26) runs with the football during the fourth quarter of the game against the Miami Dolphins at Hard Rock Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Sam Navarro-USA TODAY Sports

The Washington Football Team (1-1) are 7.5-point underdogs heading into their matchup on Sunday, September 26, 2021 against the Buffalo Bills (1-1). The contest's point total is 45.5.

Odds for Bills vs. Washington

Odds courtesy of SI Sportsbook.

Favorite Spread Total Bills -7.5 45.5

Over/under insights

Buffalo played 12 games with more than 45.5 points scored, its current matchup's total, last season.

Last season, five of Washington's 17 games had a combined total higher than 45.5 points scored.

These two teams averaged a combined 52.2 points per game a season ago, 6.7 more points than the over/under of 45.5 set for this matchup.

The Bills and the Football Team saw their opponents average a combined 1.5 less points per game last season than the over/under of 45.5 set in this matchup.

The average point total in Bills games last year was 2.7 more points than the over/under of 45.5 in this matchup.

Football Team games in 2020 averaged an over/under of 44.4 points, 1.1 less than the point total in this matchup.

Bills stats and trends

Buffalo covered 11 times in 16 matchups with a spread last season.

The Bills covered the spread once last season (1-1 ATS) when playing as at least 7.5-point favorites.

Buffalo and its opponents combined to go over the point total 11 out of 16 times last season.

The Bills averaged 31.3 points per game last year, 10.7 more than the Football Team surrendered per matchup (20.6).

When Buffalo scored more than 20.6 points last season, it was 11-4 against the spread and 13-2 overall.

The Bills collected 91.8 more yards per game (396.4) than the Football Team allowed per matchup (304.6) last season.

Buffalo was 11-6 against the spread and 14-3 overall when the team amassed more than 304.6 yards last year.

The Bills turned the ball over 22 times last season, one fewer than the Football Team forced turnovers (23).

Washington stats and trends

Washington compiled an 8-7-1 record against the spread last season.

The Football Team covered the spread once last year (1-1-1 ATS) when playing as at least 7.5-point underdogs.

In Washington's games last season, the combined scoring went over the point total five times.

Last year the Football Team racked up just 2.5 fewer points per game (20.9) than the Bills surrendered (23.4).

Washington was 3-1 against the spread and 3-1 overall last season when the team scored over 23.4 points.

The Football Team collected 35.2 fewer yards per game (317.3) than the Bills gave up per contest (352.5) last year.

Washington was 3-3 against the spread and 1-5 overall when the team totaled more than 352.5 yards last season.

The Football Team turned the ball over 27 times last season, one more turnover than the Bills forced (26).

Home and road insights

Buffalo was 7-1 overall, and 6-2 against the spread, at home last season.

Last year, in eight games at home, Buffalo hit the over five times.

Last season, Bills home games averaged 47.4 points, 1.9 more than this contest's over/under (45.5).

In away games last season, Washington was 4-4 overall and 4-4 against the spread.

In eight away games last year, Washington hit the over three times.

Last season, Football Team away games averaged 44.4 points, 1.1 fewer than this contest's over/under (45.5).

