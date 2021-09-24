The Old Dominion Monarchs (1-2) are double-digit underdogs (-13.5) on Saturday, September 25, 2021 against the Buffalo Bulls (1-2). The over/under is 51.5 for the outing.
Odds for Buffalo vs. Old Dominion
|Favorite
|Spread
|Total
Buffalo
-13.5
51.5
Over/Under Insights
- Old Dominion's games have gone over 51.5 points in all three opportunities this season.
- The two teams combine to score 57 points per game, 5.5 more than the total in this contest.
- This contest's over/under is 0.8 points under the 52.3 these two squads combine to give up per game in 2021.
- The Bulls and their opponents have scored an average of 56.3 points per game in 2021, 4.8 more than Saturday's total.
- The 51.5-point over/under for this game is 5.7 points below the 57.2 points per game average total in Monarchs games this season.
Buffalo Stats and Trends
- Buffalo has covered the spread on one occasion this season.
- The Bulls rack up 32.3 points per game, comparable to the 31.3 per outing the Monarchs allow.
- The Bulls collect 124.3 more yards per game (445.3) than the Monarchs give up per outing (321.0).
- In games that Buffalo totals over 321.0 yards, the team is 1-1 against the spread and 1-2 overall.
- This year, the Bulls have turned the ball over two times, while the Monarchs have forced two.
Old Dominion Stats and Trends
- Old Dominion has covered the spread one time this season.
- The Monarchs have been underdogs by 13.5 points or more two times this season and have not covered the spread once.
- Old Dominion's games this season have gone over the point total one time in three opportunities (33.3%).
- The Monarchs average 3.7 more points per game (24.7) than the Bulls surrender (21.0).
- The Monarchs rack up 348.3 yards per game, only 4.0 fewer than the 352.3 the Bulls allow.
- The Monarchs have turned the ball over three times this season, one more turnover than the Bulls have forced (2).
Season Stats
|Buffalo
|Stats
|Old Dominion
32.3
Avg. Points Scored
24.7
21.0
Avg. Points Allowed
31.3
445.3
Avg. Total Yards
348.3
352.3
Avg. Total Yards Allowed
321.0
2
Giveaways
3
2
Takeaways
2