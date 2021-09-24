Buffalo vs. Old Dominion College Football Odds, Plays and Insights

Sep 18, 2021; Buffalo, New York, USA; Buffalo Bulls quarterback Kyle Vantrease (7) looks to throw the ball against the Coastal Carolina Chanticleers during the second quarter of play at UB Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Nicholas LoVerde-USA TODAY Sports

The Old Dominion Monarchs (1-2) are double-digit underdogs (-13.5) on Saturday, September 25, 2021 against the Buffalo Bulls (1-2). The over/under is 51.5 for the outing.

For more great betting and fantasy insight, join the SI Winners Club Newsletter.

Odds for Buffalo vs. Old Dominion

Odds courtesy of SI Sportsbook.

Favorite Spread Total Buffalo -13.5 51.5

Over/Under Insights

Old Dominion's games have gone over 51.5 points in all three opportunities this season.

The two teams combine to score 57 points per game, 5.5 more than the total in this contest.

This contest's over/under is 0.8 points under the 52.3 these two squads combine to give up per game in 2021.

The Bulls and their opponents have scored an average of 56.3 points per game in 2021, 4.8 more than Saturday's total.

The 51.5-point over/under for this game is 5.7 points below the 57.2 points per game average total in Monarchs games this season.

Buffalo Stats and Trends

Buffalo has covered the spread on one occasion this season.

The Bulls rack up 32.3 points per game, comparable to the 31.3 per outing the Monarchs allow.

The Bulls collect 124.3 more yards per game (445.3) than the Monarchs give up per outing (321.0).

In games that Buffalo totals over 321.0 yards, the team is 1-1 against the spread and 1-2 overall.

This year, the Bulls have turned the ball over two times, while the Monarchs have forced two.

Find the latest spread and moneyline odds for Buffalo at SISportsbook.

Old Dominion Stats and Trends

Old Dominion has covered the spread one time this season.

The Monarchs have been underdogs by 13.5 points or more two times this season and have not covered the spread once.

Old Dominion's games this season have gone over the point total one time in three opportunities (33.3%).

The Monarchs average 3.7 more points per game (24.7) than the Bulls surrender (21.0).

The Monarchs rack up 348.3 yards per game, only 4.0 fewer than the 352.3 the Bulls allow.

The Monarchs have turned the ball over three times this season, one more turnover than the Bulls have forced (2).

Head to SISportsbook to find the latest moneyline, spread and over/under odds for this matchup.

Season Stats